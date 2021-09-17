Pence preps for potential 2024 presidential run amid rocky headlines about relationship with Trump

Lauren Boebert has committed yet another embarrassing gaffe while attempting to call for President Joe Biden’s impeachment.The GOP Congresswoman issued a press release calling for Mr Biden’s removal, but managed to misspell impeach, instead writing “imeach”.The mistake was first pointed out by journalist Jake Sherman, and led to much mockery on Twitter.“It’s too bad we can’t “IMEACH” Lauren Boebert,” one person wrote.CNN anchor Jake Tapper simply wrote: “IMEACH!”“Lol, Lauren Boebert wants to “Imeach“ Biden. Stay in school kids, get your education,” Amy Thatcher wrote.“When Colorado sends its representatives, they’re not sending their best ...” Christopher Bouzy said, riffing on...
