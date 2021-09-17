CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Pence preps for potential 2024 presidential run amid rocky headlines about relationship with Trump

By Michael Warren
CNN
CNN
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mike Pence is adding staffers for his brand-new office in downtown Washington -- inching closer to a possible White House run even as his standing worsens with former President Donald Trump and his base of supporters.

www.cnn.com

Comments / 1

Related
TheAtlantaVoice

Geoff Duncan: If my fellow Republicans want to win, they won’t buy Trump’s stolen election fantasy

Houston, we’ve got a problem. A diplomatic spat with one of our oldest and closest allies. A legislative agenda stalled in a debate over the size of infrastructure packages on Capitol Hill and bumping up against major deadlines. A genuine crisis at the southern border. A confusing federal reaction to a global pandemic. Call it a crisis of credibility or […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheAtlantaVoice

Georgia rally to mark debut of GOP primary ‘Trump ticket’

ATLANTA (AP) — The rewards of an early Donald Trump endorsement will be on display Saturday in Georgia when a three-man ticket of candidates he’s backing in 2022 Republican primaries will be featured at one of his signature rallies. But GOP opponents of Trump-backed candidates aren’t folding in Georgia and some say the former president’s nod could hurt Republicans in […]
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
State
Texas State
State
Virginia State
CBS Denver

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert Introduces Articles Of Impeachment Against President Biden & Vice President Harris

(CBS4) – Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert announced on Friday, Sept. 24, she introduced articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. She says the administration failed “to ensure the national security of the United States and its citizens” with regard to the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan. The congresswoman, a Republican representing Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, says she felt it her duty to introduce the articles due to what she describes as the president giving American-made weapons to and aiding enemies. She also accuses the administration of colluding with the Taliban. Lauren Boebert (credit: CBS) “And let me be...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Haley
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Erick Erickson
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Examiner

Trump loses Arizona once again

The draft report of the Arizona election audit of Maricopa County showed, once again, that former President Donald Trump lost the state. In a logical world, Republicans would quit listening to the confirmed loser as he continues to complain about his loss. A draft report of the findings shared with...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Latest evidence shows Trump's team knew election lies weren't true

Over the course of the year, the public has learned quite a bit about the ways in which Donald Trump and his team tried to overturn the 2020 election results and lied about the Republican's defeat. Some of the revelations have come from investigators, some from journalists, and some former officials who were part of the administration.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

‘Imeach Biden’: Lauren Boebert mocked for misspelling impeach in release calling for president’s removal

Lauren Boebert has committed yet another embarrassing gaffe while attempting to call for President Joe Biden’s impeachment.The GOP Congresswoman issued a press release calling for Mr Biden’s removal, but managed to misspell impeach, instead writing “imeach”.The mistake was first pointed out by journalist Jake Sherman, and led to much mockery on Twitter.“It’s too bad we can’t “IMEACH” Lauren Boebert,” one person wrote.CNN anchor Jake Tapper simply wrote: “IMEACH!”“Lol, Lauren Boebert wants to “Imeach“ Biden. Stay in school kids, get your education,” Amy Thatcher wrote.“When Colorado sends its representatives, they’re not sending their best ...” Christopher Bouzy said, riffing on...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#White House#Gop#Republicans#Marine#Senate
Fox News

The Biden effect: GOP starts linking down-ballot Democrats to an increasingly unpopular president

A new TV ad by a pro-GOP group that backs party candidates running in state legislative elections is going where Republicans have been hesitant to go until recent weeks. The spot ties an incumbent Democratic state delegate in Virginia who’s running for reelection this November to President Biden, whose approval ratings have taken a major hit over the past month and a half.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
China
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
AFP

Republican-funded Arizona election review confirms Biden defeated Trump

A hand count from a controversial review of the 2020 US presidential election results in Arizona's largest county closely tracked the official tally showing Joe Biden beat Donald Trump, a draft copy of a report released on Friday showed. But it confirms what was already widely known -- that the 2020 election results will stand. 
ARIZONA STATE
CNN

CNN

659K+
Followers
101K+
Post
544M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy