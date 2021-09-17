CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis council member says his brother is critical after being stabbed in head

By Adam Uren
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 9 days ago
Jamal Osman, pictured right with his brother, Liban. Jamal Osman
Jamal Osman, pictured right with his brother, Liban. Jamal Osman

Minneapolis City Council member Jamal Osman says his brother, Liban, is in a critical condition after being stabbed Thursday afternoon.

Osman, who was elected to serve in Ward 6 (south Minneapolis) in a special election last year, says his brother was "brutally attacked," during which "he was stabbed in the head multiple times."

"After hours of surgery yesterday he is in the ICU currently and in the critical condition," he added, before later posting on his personal Facebook page that he's now stable following surgery.

Osman did not add details of where the attack happened and when, but notes that initial reports make it "sound like the man who attacked my brother has mental health and substance abuse issues," with Osman noting that the city is "full of people who are hurting" right now.

"To the bystanders and residents who came to my brother's aid while he was being attacked, thank you. To the first responders who brought him to the hospital and the nurses and doctors who operated and cared for him at HCMC, thank you," Osman adds.

"You saved my brother's life and there aren't words that can express the gratitude I feel. And to the Minneapolis Police Department officers and investigators working this case thank you for your professionalism and dedication to the people of Minneapolis."

The incident happened outside a corner store on the 1900 block of Chicago Avenue, and was caught on camera, with the footage shared online.

The Star Tribune reports Liban Osman was getting ready to pay inside the store when a man in a long-sleeved black shirt punches him and puts him in a headlock. The fight continues outside, with bystanders intervening as the man slashed at Osman, holding him down so Osman could escape.

A shot is then fired, with the suspect then hobbling away from the scene. Minneapolis Police Department says two people are being treated in a hospital following the incident, one with a gunshot wound to the leg. At this time, no arrests have been made.

"God willing, my brother will live," Osman said. "Hopefully his wounds will heal and he will be able to resume a close to normal life. But there are so many wounds that cannot heal and people who lose their lives to violence like he experienced."

Comments / 37

missline
8d ago

Maybe the police are important after all, maybe shouldn’t defund them, hu? I hope he is taking note of the clue God is sending him..

Reply
12
Sir
9d ago

1st World Problems, no big deal. All Cultures do this stuff all da time. Your TAXES raised these folks from the village.

Reply(1)
13
jrl-stp
9d ago

hope his brother is ok but find it ironic that he now thanks the police but still hoted to defund them

Reply
24
 

