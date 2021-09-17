CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connor McKnight Spring/Summer 2022 Collection, Interview

Highsnobiety
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou may not have heard of Connor McKnight yet, but you will soon. The young designer, who made the precarious decision to launch his eponymous label mid-pandemic, almost immediately found both his footing and a growing fanbase devoted to his unique take on genderfluid menswear staples. The Brooklyn-based McKnight has...

www.highsnobiety.com

Comments / 0

Vogue

Collection

Location. Location. Location. During fashion month, the real estate a designer utilizes is almost as important as the clothes. Choosing a remarkable venue makes a statement, and LaQuan Smith unveiled his spring collection at New York’s iconic Empire State Building. As Art Deco masterpieces go, it doesn’t get much better, but transforming a vintage skyscraper into a modern event space comes with a few annoyances. Logistically, traveling 102 floors and fitting scores of guests into an observatory space typically occupied by tour groups was a headache. Still, what happens in IRL is increasingly irrelevant. Smith’s show was designed and executed for the internet. Everything from the oh-so Instagrammable appearance of French poodles on the runway to the camera drones that glided overhead catered to the online audience who have supported Smith from the start.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Rihanna Shut Down the Met Gala Red Carpet In Over-the-Top Balenciaga Couture

It was the date night to end them all. After a red carpet that spanned hours and countless celebs at the 2021 Met Gala, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky made a fashionably-late arrival to close out the ever-expanding party celebrating the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute and its return to the an in-person soiree, feting the museum’s new exhibition, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” As was rumored earlier in the day, the music artist, entrepreneur and unofficial Met Gala deity arrived in a look from Balenciaga’s fall ’21 couture collection, a voluminous taffeta frock in black with a ruffled hood...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Highsnobiety

JW Anderson SS22 Women's Collection, Lookbook, Calendar

If nothing else, JW Anderson ought to be known for having a flair for the fanciful. His collections upend British tropes and explore artistic premises with fun to spare. Speaking of spare... spare tire?. Yep, Anderson's SS22 womenswear collection, presented as a calendar, is rife with spare tires and models...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Highsnobiety

Bella Hadid Fronts Self-Portrait Spring/Summer 2022 Collection

Since its establishment in 2013, Self-Portrait has been a staple in the London fashion scene, and its founder Han Chong has toyed with new methods of production, becoming more responsible through using organic cotton and recycled chiffon, viscose, and polyester. For Spring/Summer 2022 showcased at London Fashion Week, Bella Hadid...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Gabriela Hearst Spring 2022 Collection

Gabriela Hearst presented her spring ’22 ready-to-wear collection during New York Fashion Week, partnering with French brand Clergerie for a footwear collaboration. See all the looks from the runway in photos.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Jason Wu Spring 2022 Collection

Jason Wu presented his spring ’22 ready-to-wear collection at New York Fashion Week, pairing up with footwear brand Dear Frances for a shoe collaboration. See all the looks on the runway, in photos.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Jill Sander Spring 2022 Women’s Collection

Jill Sander presented its spring 2022 womenswear runway collection during Milan Fashion Week. JOOR Preps Digital Passport for the Hybrid Trade Show Era. JOOR Passport incorporates elements from the virtual trade show experience into returning in-person events.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Washington Square News

Deity New York’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection screams femme fatale

As the lights began to dim, an orange glow illuminated Deity New York’s runway and a haunting siren song filled the room. Bishop’s maiden show began with a neutral color palette of whites, blacks, tans and olive greens. Instead of relying on colors, she relied on contrasting fabric weight, opacity and volume. Flowy, sheer crepe tops were paired with structured leather skirts and shorts. Mesh and cutouts were omnipresent throughout the collection as a sexy twist on clean-cut silhouettes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX2now.com

Interview: Women’s Creative Collection

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Women`s Creative will be curating your Keep It Local spot. We are a local, women-owned business that supports other ladies who are creating businesses in St. Louis. We work with over 800 businesses, we offer an online subscription service, free networking events, marketing opportunities, and vendor markets.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Sourcing Journal

NYFW Spring/Summer 2022 Denim Report

New York Fashion Week provided a first look at the new ideas and concepts designers are bringing to life in their Spring/Summer 2022 collections. Though there were fewer denim pieces on the runway compared to prior seasons, the looks that made it onto the in-person catwalks and presentations echoed the trends driving denim’s new lease on life. Color denim elevated jeans from a basic to a style statement. Alice + Olivia amplified the intensity of its emerald flare jeans with a matching sequin cardigan and heels. The brand explored the entire color wheel by adding painterly strokes of red, blue, orange,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Highsnobiety

Marc Jacobs Heaven x Nodaleto Shoe Collab Release, Info

Editor's Notes: Heaven, Marc Jacobs' cool older sister label, just dropped a nostalgic collaboration with Nodaleto, the buzzy footwear brand beloved for its unapologetically chunky heels. The duo apply Nodaleto's signature flared heel to a knee-high boot and a strappy Mary Jane, two silhouettes that harken to the '90s grungy,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Highsnobiety

Kaptain Sunshine Fall/Winter 2021 Collection, Lookbook

Editor's Notes: Founded in 2013 by Shinsuke Kojima, Kaptain Sunshine makes its bones off the back of its appealingly approachable blend of inspirations. Aged workwear, militaria and retro tailoring inform much of Kojima's designs, borrowing liberally from old-school apparel found in vintage stores. Kaptain Sunshine is distinct, though, despite its...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Highsnobiety

côte&ciel Fall/Winter 2021 Collection Release Information

If the saying went "more bags, fewer problems," côte&ciel Fall/Winter 2021 would be the poster child. From the moment it burst into the mainstream, cote&ciel has kept two elements at its core – architectural forms and proximity to creativity. Throughout each seasonal delivery, these pillars have been the driving force behind the brand's design language. The result? Signature baggage styles with a strong visual identity and a functional core.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Highsnobiety

TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist. Spring/Summer 2022

Brand: TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist. Editor's Notes: In certain circles, Japanese designer Takahiro Miyashita is a living legend. Archivists obsess over the adventurousness and extreme quality of his former brand, NUMBER (N)INE, and current project, TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist. But Miyashita himself takes it all in stride, at least publically. Miyashita is happier to espouse his...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
crfashionbook.com

Every Look from Etro Spring/Summer 2022

Straight from Milan Fashion Week, Veronica Etro steps up for Etro's latest collection with a mesmerizing and kaleidoscopic take of the fashion house's signature paisley print. The show features models Adut Akech, and Irina Shayk, and Cara Taylor in eclectic, colorful looks with contrasting silhouettes. The show started off with...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Highsnobiety

Patta x Napa Capsule Collection Release Information

Editor's Notes: Patta x Napa is coming, and silent proclamations aren't on the agenda. Although the age of silent streetwear is well and truly upon us, the bold-natured streetwear codes of old aren't afraid of the spotlight. When it comes to streetwear's legendary brands, which come to mind? Supreme? The Hundreds? Undoubtedly, Patta, too.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
crfashionbook.com

Watch The Prada Spring/Summer 2022 Live

Despite navigating an entirely new world created by immense change in day to day living, the collaboration between Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons only continues to impress on the runway. A year has passed since the pair's debut show as co-creative directors at Milan's Digital Fashion Week proving two fashionable minds are better than one, and fans are ready for the next. Their introductory collection brought a new rendition of the minimalist-chic Prada uniform, blending the worlds of Simons and Prada while also bringing through their own unique design aesthetic. The duo's latest collection takes new form for their first destination show live from Shanghai, China.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Highsnobiety

INNERSECT 2021 Announces Jerry Lorenzo as Co-Curator

Founded in 2017 INNERSECT has quickly become one of the world's most influential fixtures on the streetwear and style calendar, with the 2019 edition racking up over 66,000 visitors over just three days. This year, INNERSECT is turning things up a notch. For its 2021 edition, East Asia's leading art, fashion, and culture event has tapped Fear of God’s Jerry Lorenzo as its first-ever co-curator. Together, they will present a deep, immersive experience that promises to take visitors to the heart of the most thought-provoking aspects of culture today.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Highsnobiety

Dive Into SUNCORE's Fall/Winter 2021 Footwear Collection

SUNCORE's Fall/Winter 2021 footwear collection might be the first time you see a "Spider Web Bug," and don't try to swat it away. No guarantees, though. If we based our opinions on sneaker silhouettes on names, SUNCORE might be the greatest footwear brand in the world. Sure, Air Max, Fury Ace, and Ultra Boost sound pretty cool, but Mountain Base and Spider Web Light ring a little... different.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

