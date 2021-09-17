Pure Beauty Marries Cannabis and Design
Cannabis brand Pure Beauty is launching two artfully designed collaborations that are, well, pure beauty. On September 18, the imprint will unveil 10 bongs designed by Jochen Holz, the glass blower known for crafting colorful, one-of-a-kind homewares that take on abstract forms. Part smoking device and part object d'art, the bongs — displayed and sold exclusively at Nonaka-Hill Gallery in Los Angeles — stay true to Holz's aesthetic with sensually curved mouthpieces and pastel-colored chambers.www.highsnobiety.com
