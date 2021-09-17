CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Pure Beauty Marries Cannabis and Design

Highsnobiety
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCannabis brand Pure Beauty is launching two artfully designed collaborations that are, well, pure beauty. On September 18, the imprint will unveil 10 bongs designed by Jochen Holz, the glass blower known for crafting colorful, one-of-a-kind homewares that take on abstract forms. Part smoking device and part object d'art, the bongs — displayed and sold exclusively at Nonaka-Hill Gallery in Los Angeles — stay true to Holz's aesthetic with sensually curved mouthpieces and pastel-colored chambers.

www.highsnobiety.com

Comments / 0

Related
Elite Daily

The Best Water-Based Mascaras For Lash Extensions & Sensitive Eyes

On the quest for sky-high lashes, many people will eventually turn to lash extensions. Whether you get them for special events only or regularly, extensions require making slight adjustments to the rest of your beauty routine. Most notably, you'll find your go-to mascara needs to be replaced with a water-based formula, according to Tirzah Shirai, founder and CEO of the Los Angeles-based BlinkBar lash extension salon. The best water-based mascaras are oil-free so that they don't break down lash extensions or irritate your eyes. "Water-based mascaras are oil-free and have a neutral pH, which is what makes this type of mascara safe for eyelash extensions," Shirai tells Elite Daily, adding that they're also more likely to contain fewer chemicals than oil-based mascaras, making them gentler for people with sensitive eyes.
MAKEUP
NYLON

Meet The 15 Designers Making Their New York Fashion Week Debut

These are the names you need to know. After several (virtual) seasons, New York Fashion Week is finally back with IRL shows, parties, and events from Sept. 8 through 12 — and it’s expected to be better than ever. Most importantly, the Spring 2022 season marks the rebirth we’ve all been waiting for: the “revival” of New York Fashion Week includes a solid crew of designers showing their collection on the official calendar for the first time, the return of fashion’s biggest names, like Rodarte and Thom Browne, and a highly anticipated Met Gala (after its own year-long hiatus) to boot.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Highsnobiety

Highsnobiety x Nike Berlin Fast Marathon Collection: Buy Here

Model: React Infinity Run FK 2 and Air Zoom Pegasus 38. What We’re Saying: Marathon season is here and one of the fastest races on the calendar happens to be in Berlin, Highsnobiety’s global HQ. To mark the occasion, we’ve teamed up with Nike to release a special edition capsule collection celebrating the runners and the city itself.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sterling Ruby
The Guardian

Designer

I am working with a global agency who are in search of their next Designer!. This agency not only is global but also has great opportunities to progress within the group it's within! You'd be part of a great team who're really supprortive & social together - going to different creative events, exhibitions etc together.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Highsnobiety

Fear of God ESSENTIALS Fall/Winter 2021 Collection, Price

Price: ¥16,500 ($150~, long-sleeved T-shirt), ¥22,000 ($200~, hoodie, crewneck sweater, mockneck pullover, half-zip polo, sweatpants) Editor's Notes: ESSENTIALS can't go wrong, basically. Everything the youthful Fear of God sub-label releases sells out with the quickness, from retailer exclusives to collaborations. Is it the big logos? The accessible price? The roomy...
BEAUTY & FASHION
GamesRadar+

Beautiful retro console sneaker designs bring the classics to your feet

What would your favorite video game console of yesteryear look like as a sneaker? Now you can find out - though you can't actually wear them. Trainer enthusiast site The Sole Supplier put together a series of concept designs that recast classic shoes such as the Adidas Forums and Air Jordan 4 with new aesthetics inspired by classic consoles. No Xbox shoes here - the most modern console represented is the Sega Dreamcast, with the focus solely squarely locked in on the late '80s and '90s nostalgia center of your brain. Also the part of your brain that says, "I would like to wear these products on my feet, please."
VIDEO GAMES
Highsnobiety

côte&ciel Fall/Winter 2021 Collection Release Information

If the saying went "more bags, fewer problems," côte&ciel Fall/Winter 2021 would be the poster child. From the moment it burst into the mainstream, cote&ciel has kept two elements at its core – architectural forms and proximity to creativity. Throughout each seasonal delivery, these pillars have been the driving force behind the brand's design language. The result? Signature baggage styles with a strong visual identity and a functional core.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beauty Brands#Design#Marijuana#Nonaka Hill Gallery#Sneeze Magazine#Purity Wine#Dream Corps Justice#Milk Dieux#Smokewear#Sundae School#Telfar
lushome.com

Modern Weathervanes, Original Roof Designs and Beautiful Home Decorations

A weathervane is a functional device indicating wind direction. Weathervanes, attached to rooftops or other elevated structures, show the changing wind directions and add beautiful home decorations to house designs and yards. Original wind vanes look fantastic on the roofs, demonstrating unique, balanced, and beautifully crafted designs. The ornament has...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Highsnobiety

Judith Leiber x Timex Watch Collab: Price, Buy Online

Editor's Notes: Judith Leiber, the late queen of bedazzled clutches who we shouted out last week, is paid homage with an unexpected collaboration: a licensing deal between the designer's eponymous brand and Timex. In partnership with Authentic Brands Group, which bought the Judith Leiber brand in 2013, Timex just dropped...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
AOL Corp

Haim curated an Etsy collection and it’s pure goodness

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. There's no denying it: Haim is a vibe....
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
Benzinga

Startup Offers Cannabis Companies Pre-Designed, Child Resistant Packaging

Packwolves, a newly launched cannabis packaging platform, intends to help companies quickly deploy products with pre-designed, child-resistant packaging. The Southern California-based startup is powered by a team of designers that also develops custom packaging and brand-aligned concepts, in addition to off-the-shelf offerings. Packwolves is launching its new platform by unveiling...
INDUSTRY
Highsnobiety

Shop Our Favorite Timex x Coca Cola Watches Here

Having rounded up 10 of the best second-hand luxury watches and the best watches to buy for under $1500, we’ve sung the praises of luxury watches a lot recently. We can’t deny it, we love the world of luxury in all of its capacities, and that certainly includes horology. That said, you don’t have to drop four figures to own a piece of watch history. Timex x Coca-Cola is the proof.
SHOPPING
Highsnobiety

SOPHNET. x Gramicci Collection: Release Date, Buy Online

If you're looking to ditch the logos and reveal your inner minimalist, SOPHNET. x Gramicci might just be your new uniform. Let's face it, a lot of modern collaborations can be pretty overwhelming. Some are straight-up bizarre (all eyes on you, Skittles x Supreme), and some go a bit too heavy on the logomania, if you ask me. What constitutes "too much" is personal, but if the current state of streetwear is anything to go by, less really is more.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Highsnobiety

INNERSECT 2021 Announces Jerry Lorenzo as Co-Curator

Founded in 2017 INNERSECT has quickly become one of the world's most influential fixtures on the streetwear and style calendar, with the 2019 edition racking up over 66,000 visitors over just three days. This year, INNERSECT is turning things up a notch. For its 2021 edition, East Asia's leading art, fashion, and culture event has tapped Fear of God’s Jerry Lorenzo as its first-ever co-curator. Together, they will present a deep, immersive experience that promises to take visitors to the heart of the most thought-provoking aspects of culture today.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Highsnobiety

Stone Island x New Balance Tokyo Design Studio Collaboration

Are we any closer to the full reveal of the Stone Island x New Balance collaboration? Sure. Does that make the wait any easier? Not at all. The rollout of the upcoming Stone Island sneaker collaboration with New Balance's Tokyo Design Studio has been a slow tease, painful almost, as the Italian sportswear specialists drip feed us information. So far, the most concrete information shared is related to the collaborative creative teams and the fact that this will be a long-term partnership.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Highsnobiety

Pharrell's Humanrace Skincare Is Dropping a Clothing Collection

Pharrell Williams's perpetually sold-out skincare brand, Humanrace, is about to restock — and drop clothing, too. On September 27, a line of Humanrace merchandise will release exclusively at SSENSE. The latest installment in Pharrell's longstanding adidas partnership — the Humanrace Sičhona sneaker — will also debut via the luxury retailer.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Highsnobiety

Welcome to the Wacky World of Contemporary Designer Grills

Flames. Drips. Butterflies. Old English engravings. A Black power symbol. Bedazzled fangs. In the world of oral jewelry design, if you can envision it, you can wear it on your grill. “You have to learn how to make anything possible,” explains grill designer Elan Pinhasov-Malaev over FaceTime. “That’s the trick...
APPAREL
Highsnobiety

Patta x Napa Capsule Collection Release Information

Editor's Notes: Patta x Napa is coming, and silent proclamations aren't on the agenda. Although the age of silent streetwear is well and truly upon us, the bold-natured streetwear codes of old aren't afraid of the spotlight. When it comes to streetwear's legendary brands, which come to mind? Supreme? The Hundreds? Undoubtedly, Patta, too.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy