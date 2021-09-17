Songwriters Organize New Guild to Take Bigger Piece of Streaming Pie
In some ways, there has never been a better time to be a songwriter. The creators of pop hits enjoy a visibility they haven't had since before the singer-songwriter era, and companies like Hipgnosis Songs Fund, fueled by capital from outside the music industry, have helped create a thriving market for writer shares. The U.S. publishing business took in $4.08 billion last year, a nearly 10% rise over 2019, according to the National Music Publishers' Association, with the majority of that going to songwriters — whose deals, on average, let them take home 75% of the revenue their songs generate, according to NMPA president/CEO David Israelite.www.billboard.com
