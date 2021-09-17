CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Second Dutch minister quits as Afghan scandal widens

By Danny KEMP and Julie CAPELLE, Adem ALTAN, Bart Maat
AFP
AFP
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pSvIm_0bzTpUnp00
Ank Bijleveld, pictured on September 17, 2021, has resigned as Dutch defence minister following the chaos of the Afghanistan evacuation crisis /ANP/AFP/File

The Dutch defence minister on Friday became the second cabinet member to resign over the Afghan evacuation debacle as the widening scandal claims a growing number of Western political scalps.

Ank Bijleveld followed foreign minister Sigrid Kaag out of the door after parliament formally censured them over a crisis that has left dozens of interpreters stranded in Afghanistan.

The Dutch ministers are believed to be the first Western officials to resign over the chaos that followed the Taliban's takeover of Kabul, although Britain's Dominic Raab was demoted as foreign secretary earlier this week.

Unlike Kaag who resigned on Thursday, Bijleveld had originally refused to quit but finally bowed to pressure on Friday, saying she did not want to hamper the "important work" of her colleagues.

"My staying on has become the subject of discussion, and I don't want that responsibility," she said in a hastily arranged press statement. "I informed my party and prime minister that I will ask the king to receive my resignation."

Rattled Prime Minister Mark Rutte said it was "extremely regrettable" that Bijleveld was resigning but that he respected her decision.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NldFQ_0bzTpUnp00
Dutch foreign minister Sigrid Kaag, pictured on September 2, 2021, resigned after parliament formally condemned her handling of the Afghanistan evacuation crisis /AFP/File

The Netherlands evacuated more than 1,500 people, both Dutch nationals and eligible Afghans, in the final chaotic days before the US pulled out of Afghanistan on August 31.

But many Afghans were left behind, including 22 interpreters, according to the government, despite calls from MPs and diplomats in Kabul to evacuate them months ago.

Kaag had defended her handling of the crisis but admitted the government had some "blind spots" about the situation that the Netherlands shared with other countries.

Dutch lawmakers from across the political spectrum lined up during a debate on Tuesday to accuse Kaag, Bijleveld and the government of being mired in "slowness and vagueness".

- Greek holiday -

The two resignations have been painted by the Dutch government as showing accountability for the Afghan scandal, something notable by its absence in other Western governments.

Britain's Raab refused to resign despite being on holiday on a Greek island as the government scrambled to evacuate British nationals and Afghan staff in the face of Taliban advances last month.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson shunted Raab into the lesser role of justice secretary in a cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday, though he retains the title of deputy PM.

Johnson will be hosting Rutte later Friday in Downing Street to discuss subjects including Afghanistan and defence. Kaag had been scheduled to join them but will not now, officials said.

The immediate impact on Dutch politics is set to be limited as the current cabinet is operating in a caretaker capacity, while coalition talks after elections in March drag on fruitlessly.

Both officials are expected to make a swift comeback, especially Kaag, who is in negotiations with Rutte to form a government after her centre-left D66 party won the second most seats in the elections.

But there is a chance the affair could complicate the coalition talks, and even add to pressure on Rutte who has been dubbed the "Teflon Prime Minister" after dodging a number of other scandals.

Rutte himself formally resigned in January over a scandal involving child benefits -- only then to stay in office as caretaker PM pending the elections, and then the coalition talks.

In the Netherlands, the debacle has also stirred bitter memories in the Netherlands of another foreign policy failure, when Dutch peacekeepers failed to prevent the 1995 Srebrenica massacre during the Bosnian War.

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Russia says it's in sync with US, China, Pakistan on Taliban

The United States China, Russia and Pakistan are working together to ensure that Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers keep their promises, especially to form a genuinely representative government and prevent extremism from spreading, Russia’s foreign minister said Saturday. Sergey Lavrov said representatives from Russia, China and Pakistan had traveled to the Qatari capital of Doha and then to Afghanistan’s capital Kabul to engage with both the Taliban and representatives of “secular authorities” — former president Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah, who headed the ousted government’s negotiating council with the Taliban.Lavrov said the interim government announced by the Taliban does...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

India warns on Afghanistan as Pakistan appeals to work with Taliban

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the United Nations Saturday that no country should exploit the turmoil in Afghanistan for its own advantage after Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan appealed for nations to work with the Taliban. "We also need to be alert and ensure that no country tries to take advantage of the delicate situation there and use it as a tool for its own selfish interests."
WORLD
The Associated Press

Concerned United Nations can only sidestep Myanmar crisis

BANGKOK (AP) — In his speech last week to open the U.N. General Assembly, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres bracketed Myanmar with Afghanistan and Ethiopia as nations where “peace and stability remain a distant dream.”. He declared unwavering support for the people of the turbulent, military-ruled Southeast Asia state “in their pursuit...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Rutte
Person
Sigrid Kaag
Person
Dominic Raab
Person
Boris Johnson
AFP

India says Biden agrees on Pakistan concerns in Afghanistan

India said Friday that US President Joe Biden and other leaders agreed to keep a careful eye on Pakistan, adding that its historic rival has been an "instigator" of trouble in Afghanistan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held his first in-person meeting with Biden and then took part in a broader "Quad" summit with the leaders of Australia and Japan. During the talks, Modi shared concerns about extremist elements in Afghanistan after the Taliban's takeover last month, Indian officials said. "There was a clear sense that a more careful look and a more careful examination and monitoring of Pakistan's role in Afghanistan -- Pakistan's role on the issue of terrorism -- had to be kept," Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters after the White House talks. The Quad will keep track of the "important point which sometimes gets overlooked when you see Pakistan projecting itself as a facilitator whereas it has really been in many senses an instigator of some of the problems in our neighborhood and beyond," he said.
WORLD
The Independent

Italians come out to demand support for Afghan women

Thousands of people demonstrated in cities across Italy on Saturday to support Afghan women and demand continued international pressure on the country’s Taliban leaders to let women participate in the educational and political life of the country.Among the groups organizing the protests were members of the Pangea Foundation, which had worked for 20 years on economic development projects for Afghan women before finding itself helping to evacuate them when the Taliban took over. At the protest Saturday, Pangea supporters had a P drawn on their hand. It was the same P that Afghan women wrote on their hands to...
PROTESTS
AFP

Blinken sees unity on Taliban after talks with Pakistan, China

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday he believed the world was united on pressing the Taliban after speaking with Pakistan, China and Russia, key players with Afghanistan's new rulers. Blinken met Thursday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly with his counterpart from Pakistan, the chief ally of the Taliban regime that was toppled by US troops in 2001, and held talks with ministers of the four other veto-wielding Security Council members including China and Russia on Wednesday evening. "I think there is very strong unity of approach and unity of purpose," Blinken told reporters. "The Taliban says that it seeks legitimacy, that it seeks support, from the international community. The relationship that it has with the international community is going to be defined by the actions it takes."
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

UK seeks smoother waters with France after subs row

Britain on Friday sought to turn a page with France after a cross-continental diplomatic crisis centred on alleged deceit over a submarine contract with Australia. French President Emmanuel Macron was left furious last week after Australia ditched a mega-deal to buy diesel submarines from France in favour of nuclear-powered US ones, under an agreement secured during secret talks facilitated by Britain. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reached out to Macron for a telephone call Friday after Paris accused its UK, US and Australian allies of a "stab in the back" over the deal and dismissed London as a "junior partner" to Washington. Johnson and Macron "reaffirmed the importance of the UK-France relationship and agreed to continue working closely together around the world on our shared agenda, through NATO and bilaterally," Downing Street said in a statement.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dutch Defence#Taliban#Anp#Afp File#Afghans#Western#Greek#British#D66 Party
AFP

Sun, sand and stress: Unlikely lives of Afghan exiles in Albania

The resort has palm trees, sandy beaches and clear water. "I am physically here but my mind is in Afghanistan, in front of my mother, in front of my brother," Latifa Frotan, a 25-year-old women's rights activist who fled when the Taliban took over, tells AFP from the northern resort of Shengjin.
WORLD
Reuters

UK calls on China and Russia to agree Afghanistan strategy

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will on Wednesday call for China and Russia to agree a coordinated international approach to prevent Afghanistan becoming a haven for militants, according to a statement by British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss at the United Nations. Foreign ministers from Britain, China, Russia, the United States and...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Netherlands
Fox News

Taliban names spokesman as Afghanistan's ambassador to UN

The Taliban have reportedly nominated Doha-based spokesman Suhail Shaheen as Afghanistan’s U.N. ambassador and have asked to speak at the United Nations. A letter from Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi sent to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres first confirmed the news, and Reuters first reported it. The move comes just...
POLITICS
Reuters

Exclusive-Taliban names Afghan U.N. envoy, asks to speak to world leaders

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The Taliban have asked to address world leaders at the United Nations in New York this week and nominated their Doha-based spokesman Suhail Shaheen as Afghanistan’s U.N. ambassador, according to a letter seen by Reuters on Tuesday. Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi made the request...
WORLD
Telegraph

Warning for the West as Russia’s secret army eyes move into Mali

Ben Wallace has warned of the UK's concern over Russian mercenaries intervening in Mali, after it was revealed the country’s military junta was in talks with the Wagner Group. As part of the UN peacekeeping mission that is being led by France, British troops were sent to Gao in December...
POLITICS
CBS News

Biden faces fallout from Afghanistan drone strike, diplomatic dispute with France

President Biden is facing an array of global challenges ahead of his speech tomorrow to the United Nations General Assembly, especially when it comes to Afghanistan. The family of civilians killed in a mistaken U.S. drone strike Kabul are calling for an investigation, compensation and relocation to a safe country. CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini joins CBSN to explain the latest developments as well as new details on the diplomatic dispute between France and the U.S.
FOREIGN POLICY
Derrick

2nd Dutch minister quits over handling of Kabul evacuations

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch defense minister quit Friday, a day after parliament passed a motion of censure against her for her handling of chaotic evacuations from Kabul of translators who worked for Dutch forces in Afghanistan. Ank Bijleveld is the second minister in the Netherlands' caretaker coalition...
WORLD
AFP

AFP

25K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy