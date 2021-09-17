CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Found Dead In East Baltimore Fire Was Shot Beforehand, Police Say

By Paul Gessler
CBS Baltimore
 8 days ago

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — This fire station is just a few blocks south of a fire at Latrobe Homes. Today we learned Pam Pitt’s death was not caused by that fire after all.

“I looked out my window and I seen a house on fire,” said Suge a neighbor.

The fire was heavy Tuesday just before sunrise at Latrobe Homes.

“The stuff was hot. I did everything I could until the smoke started taking me over,” said Suge.

A neighbor who did not want his face shown: said he kicked in the door and called out Pam Pitt’s name.

“But it was too late. She couldn’t respond,” said Suge.

“I was on fire, man. I couldn’t see. I couldn’t breathe,” said Suge.

The medical examiner ruled Pitt’s death a homicide. Police say she was shot and killed.

She was 55 years old.

“When I met aunt Pam, she took me in like a son, like a nephew,” said Remy, a friend.

A close friend echoed several other neighbors, who described her as generous and kind.

“She didn’t have any enemies that I knew of. She was a real nice person. I don’t know why someone would want to hurt her,” said Suge.

“She was a ‘Bea Gaddy’, if that’s what you want to call her because she don’t mind helping,” said Remy.

Memorials grew at the back and front doors of Pitt’s apartment on Abbott Court.

“For that to happen, she just was around the wrong people at the wrong time,” said Remy.

Pitts is one of 10 people in Baltimore City who have been killed in the past week. Another 30 people shot since last Friday morning.

