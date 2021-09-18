CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

4-Year-Old Nytalia Ashes Dies In Mankato After Tree Branch Falls On Tent During Overnight Storms

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in Mankato say a 4-year-old girl died Friday morning after a tree branch fell on the tent she was in during overnight storms.

According to city officials , the incident happened around 2:30 a.m. in Land of Memories Park, located on 409 Amos Owen Lane. Officers responded to the report of a branch falling on an occupied tent.

There, officers found the girl, identified as Nytalia Ashes from Sioux Fallx, with life-threatening injuries and began life-saving measures. Ashes was taken to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

There were other family members inside the tent at the time of the incident — they were unharmed.

The incident occurred at the site of the 49th annual Mahkato Wacipi, a pow wow that honors the 38 Dakota men who were lynched in Mankato in 1862.

There is a special celebration honoring her life planned at the pow wow on Saturday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PwS82_0bzSgOHt00

(credit: CBS)

The incident happened amid storms that featured high wind gusts , resulting in damage in many parts of the metro and southern Minnesota, and western Wisconsin.

The same storm generated a 61 mph wind gust at 2:15 a.m. in New Ulm. A 10- to 12-inch diameter branch was knocked down in New Ulm at around the same time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vGSfR_0bzSgOHt00

#Ashes#Extreme Weather#Accident#Wcco#Land Of Memories Park
