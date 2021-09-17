Alan Jackson's Daughter Mattie Opens up About Husband's Sudden Death

When Drew Barrymore’s ex-husband, Will Kopelman, tied the knot with Alexandra Michler, he had help from two special guests: his and Drew’s daughters, Olive and Frankie!. Will Kopelman is a happily married man again! The former husband of Drew Barrymore wed Vogue director Alexandra Michler in a scenic, picturesque ceremony in Massachusetts on Saturday (Aug. 28). The two exchanged vows at the Sankaty Head Beach Club, per Daily Mail, near the edge of Nantucket Island. Helping Will, 42, and Alexandra, 33, in their special day were two extra special flower girls: Olive, 8, and Frankie, 6, Drew and Will’s daughters. The two little girls looked adorable in their flower girl dresses, and they posed alongside family members in photos shared by Will’s sister, Jill Kargman. (CLICK HERE TO SEE).

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 26 DAYS AGO