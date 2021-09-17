CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alan Jackson's Daughter Mattie Opens up About Husband's Sudden Death

By Allison Schonter
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlan Jackson's oldest daughter Mattie Jackson Selecman is still grappling with her grief following the September 2018 death of her husband, Ben Selecman. Three years after Ben passed away after suffering head trauma following a boating accident, Selecman is reflecting on his death in her new book Lemons on Friday, out Nov. 16 via Harper Collins, something that she says is "a story about how you go about honestly grieving something that is heartbreaking."

Roger Johnson
6d ago

Sorry for the Jackson family loss ! May the lord ease your pain ! Life is a precious thing !

