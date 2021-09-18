CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

No. 20 Arkansas vs. Georgia Southern HawgSports Staff Predictions

By HawgSports Staff
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBETTING LINE: Arkansas -23.5. This is a classic trap game situation for the newly-ranked Razorbacks, who are one week removed from a landmark victory over Texas and one week away from an enormous showdown with Texas A&M. Head coach Sam Pittman seems to have a strong grasp of his team's psyche, and I'd be surprised if Arkansas' veterans allow a letdown in preparation. The Eagles will have starting quarterback Justin Tomlin back, but I look for another impressive showing from the Razorback defense. The Hogs have only completed two passes of at least 25 yards (both to Tyson Morris) through the first two games. They'll add to that category after establishing the run early on, and the reserves will take over in the final quarter. Arkansas 45, Georgia Southern 10.

