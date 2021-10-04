CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Design

Julie Richoz’s colourful industrial design language

By Rosa Bertoli
Wallpaper*
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSwiss-French designer Julie Richoz studied at ECAL (where she now also teaches) and set up her design studio in Paris in 2015, following a time assisting designer Pierre Charpin. Whether furniture or design objects, her pieces are characterised by their brightness and lightness. ‘I have been following her works since her student days,’ says Nendo’s Oki Sato, who named Richoz as one of 25 creative leaders of the future in Wallpaper’s 25th anniversary ‘5x5’ project. ‘I can see the DNA of the Bouroullec brothers in her, but her unique sense for colour and outstanding details makes her completely original.’

www.wallpaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
creativeboom.com

Hey Studio turns the simple circle into an international design language

Designed by Hey Studio's lead designer Verònica Fuerte and designer Sebastián Londoño, the Thalby guide books needed to encompass its values. In this case, that meant catering to Thalby's status as a company with local collaborators in a variety of regions. Its name is even a reference to two great explorers, Wilfred Thesiger and Harry Saint John Philby, who were both deeply committed to the regions and people they encountered.
DESIGN
desiretoinspire.net

A designer’s home in Barcelona

A designer however creative feels the constraints of a client’s brief. Very few are given carte blanche. That is of course except for their own homes. Juan Moreno Lopéz-Calull is the founder and designer at John Brown Projects, a Barcelona-based interior design firm and art consultancy and this is his vibrant home. Statement chairs, pops of colour (check out the multi coloured cornice), an iron doorway and art, art and more art. Fun, fresh and fabulous.
INTERIOR DESIGN
desiretoinspire.net

Colour and daring

Giancarlo Valle of the eponymous Studio Giancarlo Valle is arguably one of our favourite designers. A strong design aesthetic, an assured use of colour, a wonderful sense of light and shade, space and void. This Soho Townhouse has been taken from bland and boring new build to a home full of colour and character, style and daring.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Wallpaper*

Federica Biasi, from artisanal touch to industrial product

Federica Biasi is one of the rising stars of contemporary Italian design. She set up her studio in Milan in 2015, after graduating from the European Institute of Design in 2011. She has worked between Milan and Amsterdam for clients including Tom Dixon, Gallotti & Radice, Potocco, and CC-Tapis, also serving as art director of metalwork workshop Mingardo since 2017. An industrial designer with a focus on craftsmanship and an interest in traditional objects and their functions, her furniture and objects are defined by calm lines and well-considered proportions, subdued palettes and soft contours.
DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Textile Design#Design Language#Industrial Design#Design Studio#Swiss French#Ecal#Extra European#Cirva Research Center#Kvadrat Febrik
Wallpaper*

L’Objet launches home objects with interior designer Kelly Behun

Design brand L’Objet has just launched its first collection with New York City-based interior designer Kelly Behun. The L’Objet Kelly Behun collection of 14 whimsical pieces includes art deco-inspired serving trays, puzzle-patterned lazy Susans, leaf-shaped bowls, and sleek picture frames. Behun, who earlier in 2021 launched an apartment space with...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Wallpaper*

Tableau harnesses healing power of design in mental health space for Copenhagen

Post Service is a new ‘facilitation studio addressing death and grief’ that just opened in Copenhagen, led by mental health practitioner Xanthippi de Vito and designed by multidisciplinary studio Tableau. The project started in 2015, when de Vito began wondering about her experience as a practitioner, and about how mental...
DESIGN
Wallpaper*

Colourful office design in Belgium ‘stands out from the crowd’

Colour and pattern dominate the uplifting architecture in this new workspace design in the sleepy Flemish city of Deinze. Created by Belgian architecture studio Vens Vanbelle, the colourful office project, developed for coaching experts Heydays, was designed to ‘stand out from the crowd’, following the dynamic company’s motto. Part of...
DESIGN
Wallpaper*

Verner Panton: rare works and greatest hits at R & Company

Danish designer Verner Panton might be synonymous with a handful of iconic designs, but a comprehensive exhibition in New York City is reiterating just how wide-reaching his design legacy is. R & Company, the first gallery in the United States to showcase Panton’s work back in 2001, has transformed its Tribeca space to showcase Panton’s singular approach to form, colour and material, 20 years later. With nearly 50 objects on display, which have been collected over the course of three years, the exhibition invites visitors into Panton’s bold and playful world, with rare and iconic lamps, textiles, chairs and other furniture designs all on display.
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Design
Wallpaper*

Hiroshi Sambuichi reveals Cisternerne extension in Denmark

After Hiroshi Sambuichi’s magnificent 2017 transformation of the existing Cisternerne – an underground exhibition space in Frederiksberg, Denmark – the Japanese architect and the venue’s director Astrid la Cour have been working on a new, ambitious plan for the historical site and modern art hub: a permanent extension to the museum’s architecture.
MUSEUMS
Entrepreneur

Attend the IBERO 'The Value of Design' forum and get closer to key figures in the industry

This article was translated from our Spanish edition. The new normal presents unexpected challenges as companies, institutions, organizations and entire industries have had to reinvent themselves to navigate and withstand the global crisis of recent years. In this sense, design has become an indispensable factor for innovation, since it can help people to live in healthier, safer and happier environments through products, services and experiences that generate well-being in society.
DESIGN
Wallpaper*

Invisible house in Norway peeks out from its green setting

Danish architecture practice CF Møller has created an invisible house. Villa Aa, located among the rolling hills and historic farmhouses of the Norwegian countryside, is thoroughly modern, yet seemingly melts into its context of greenery and water in the region of Vestfold. Remaining discreet and avoiding any architectural gestures that would make the house prominently stand out in its setting was a key objective right from the start of the development of this elegant, yet minimalist and subtle family home.
VISUAL ART
Wallpaper*

Discover these fashion brands at London Craft Week

Take a deep dive into considered craftsmanship with the fashion brands celebrating London Craft Week (4 – 10 October 2021) across the capital. Whether it’s visiting an exhibition, exploring artisanal methods or discovering innovative new materials, you’re sure to feel sartorially stimulated. Smythson. Smythson is marking London Craft Week with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
pct.edu

Industrial design prof writes book on boatbuilding techniques

Thomas E. Ask teaches his Pennsylvania College of Technology students that industrial design connects art with engineering and that they must employ multiple tools, materials and processes to develop creative solutions and products, often for people different from them. For proof, the industrial design professor can point to his recently...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Wallpaper*

Scottish farmhouse designed to stand the test of time

The Kepdarroch Farmhouse is that rarest of contemporary buildings, a new-build house on a working farm. Glasgow-based Baillie Baillie Architects designed the minimalist house for a young family on a plot surrounded by open fields. Colin and Megan Baillie’s studio took inspiration from typical agricultural settlements, groupings of functional buildings that evolve over time. Arranged around an informal courtyard, the exterior of this Scottish farmhouse uses materials that weather naturally, such as stone, wood, and slate, while the sleek interiors feature white walls and polished concrete floors. Internal volumes are pushed to the edges of the house’s building envelope, with a generous pitched roof to the main living area.
ECONOMY
desiretoinspire.net

A designer’s apartment in Chicago

Page Louisell Design is based in Chicago and known for sophisticated, livable and quality interiors including a fearless sense of color, sophisticated use of pattern, and mix of bespoke and antique furnishings. Well, I’m smitten, especially with this space – Page’s apartment. I’d throw in timeless too. Gorgeous!
INTERIOR DESIGN
newportbeachindy.com

Julie Laughton Design Build – A Custom Luxury Builder That Delivers Quality

Making people’s lives better by making their homes better is Julie Laughton’s promise to every client. Her home building and remodeling company in Laguna Beach, Corona Del Mar and on the Balboa Peninsula is known for its attention to detail and extraordinary quality. In this article, Julie discusses her process, which allows her to achieve a successful project every time.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
Wallpaper*

Stellar Works opens New York showroom

Although the global pandemic has led many retailers around the world to shutter their brick and mortar stores, the Asian design brand Stellar Works has moved in the opposite direction, opening its first permanent US showroom in New York City. Located on the busy and colourful thoroughfare of Canal Street in Manhattan, Stellar Works occupies the ground floor of a historic Italianate building, which was formerly home to the local icon, Pearl Paint. Built in 1880 and designed by the architect John Snook, known for designing many of SoHo’s cast iron buildings, the airy, 4,000 sq ft space not only provides enough room for Stellar Works’ growing furniture and accessory collections to breathe, it also houses the first-ever physical space of the Brooklyn-based design studio, Calico Wallpaper.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy