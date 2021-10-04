Julie Richoz’s colourful industrial design language

Swiss-French designer Julie Richoz studied at ECAL (where she now also teaches) and set up her design studio in Paris in 2015, following a time assisting designer Pierre Charpin. Whether furniture or design objects, her pieces are characterised by their brightness and lightness. ‘I have been following her works since her student days,’ says Nendo’s Oki Sato, who named Richoz as one of 25 creative leaders of the future in Wallpaper’s 25th anniversary ‘5x5’ project. ‘I can see the DNA of the Bouroullec brothers in her, but her unique sense for colour and outstanding details makes her completely original.’