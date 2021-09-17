2 Hanover Street Banks Robbed Within 10-Minute Timeframe

BOSTON (CBS) — Two banks in Boston were robbed within about a 10-minute timeframe Friday morning.

Boston Police say the Citizens Bank and Santander locations on Hanover Street were held up just after 9 a.m. The suspect is described by officials as a Hispanic male in his early 30s wearing a red jacket and blue jeans.

The incidents are being called armed robberies by police, but no weapons were shown. Also, no one was hurt.

“I don’t know how this happened,” said Francesco Graceffa, of Dolce Vita. “I have somebody say describe this is like a movie. That kind of thing, you know. He went into one bank and a few minutes later, another bank, and then he tried to go into another bank.”

Witnesses told WBZ-TV’s Bill Shields that he tried to get into a Century Bank in the same area, which has a guard. But he decided to not go in, and he fled the area.

“It’s really crazy that people got the guts to do that in the middle of daylight,” said Nick Picariello, of Modern Pastry.

No arrests have been made.