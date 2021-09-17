Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, Marine killed in Kabul bombing, honored with procession Friday

The remains of one of two Riverside County servicemen killed in a suicide attack in Afghanistan are expected to be returned home Friday, with plans for a "Fallen Hero Procession" to salute him, a day ahead of his funeral in Riverside.

U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Kareem Grant Nikoui, 20, of Norco died Aug. 26 in the terrorist attack at Kabul Airport that also claimed the lives of 10 of his fellow Marines, a U.S. Navy corpsman and a U.S. Army soldier, with more than 100 Afghans slain.

Nikoui was among the contingent providing security during the accelerated withdrawal of U.S. military personnel from the country, quickly resulting in the Taliban's retaking it.

Another Riverside County resident, 22-year-old Marine Cpl. Hunter Lopez of Indio, also died in the blast. Three days of memorial services for Lopez began Thursday in the Coachella Valley, where he grew up.

According to Cypress-based Honoring Our Fallen, Nikoui's remains are expected to be returned home about noon Friday. The nonprofit said that the Fallen Hero Procession is planned to salute the young man and his family as the flag-draped casket is escorted from Ontario International Airport to Crestlawn Mortuary in Riverside.

More remembrance ceremonies will be held in Riverside County for Cpl. Hunter Lopez, one of the local Marines killed in the Kabul airport attack during the evacuation of Afghanistan.

Members of the public who would like to honor the fallen Marine are urged to take safe roadside positions, flags in hand, to pay respects as the procession passes. A solemn arrival ceremony at the airport will remain private for the family.

A hearse and accompanying vehicles are tentatively scheduled to leave the tarmac between noon and 1 p.m. and will go south on Vineyard Avenue, joining the 60 Freeway eastbound, traveling one mile before transitioning to the southbound 15 Freeway.

The procession will exit onto Sixth Street in Jurupa Valley, turning east again, then go north on California Avenue before turning east a final time onto North Drive, where the mortuary is located.

On Thursday, thousands took part in a procession for a Marine from Missouri who was among 13 service members killed in the bombing.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol closed down some interstates as a Humvee military hearse carried the casket of Marine Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz to Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery for a private burial.

On Tuesday, a Marine from Indiana who was killed during the frenzied evacuation at Kabul airport was hailed as a hero during a funeral in his hometown.

The life of Cpl. Humberto Sanchez will inspire generations of Americans, former Vice President Mike Pence told mourners at Life Gate Church in Logansport.

"No one will ever say it better than his mother did," said Pence, a former Indiana governor, speaking near Sanchez' flag-covered casket. "In those final moments of his life, it was a work of heart, doing everything he could to get those kids out of harm's way."