MINNEAPOLIS — A man is dead after a shooting Saturday evening in the Longfellow neighborhood in south Minneapolis. According to a press release from the Minneapolis Police Department, officers were called to the 2600 block of East Lake Street just before 7 p.m. on a report of a shooting. Authorities say they located the man, who had appeared to have been shot, and he was transported to Hennepin Healthcare, where he later died.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 11 HOURS AGO