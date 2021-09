NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — City lawmakers wanted to see the problems on Rikers Island for themselves. Concerns have reached a tipping point after a 10th detainee was recently found dead, reports of increased violence against staff, and one-third of the staff calling out sick. CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas has more on what they found. READ MORE: Department Of Correction Commissioner Unveils Plans To Address Violence, Rising Tension At Rikers Island It was one thing for them to hear reports about the detainee deaths and dangers on Rikers Island, but it was completely different for them to witness the deteriorating conditions with their own eyes. “Women being...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO