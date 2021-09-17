Authorities Continue Search For Man Accused Of Committing Lewd Act In Suffolk County Walmart

Police are continuing to search for a man accused of committing a lewd act in front of a woman in a Long Island Walmart.

On Wednesday, Sept. 15, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers released a new request for information to help identify and locate the man who authorities said entered the women's bathroom at a Walmart in Islandia at about 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 29, and committed the lewd act.

The store is located at 1850 Veterans Memorial Highway.

Authorities said the suspect is described as being a white man with a medium build and brown hair.

He was reportedly wearing an Air Force Thunderbird Air Show t-shirt, dark shorts and white socks at the time of the incident.

Crime Stoppers said the man fled the scene in a dark-colored four-door pickup truck that had an aftermarket toolbox affixed in the truck bed.

Authorities are offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

