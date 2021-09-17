CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil prices edge lower, but on track for weekly rise of more than 3%

By William Watts
MarketWatch
 14 days ago
Oil trades slightly lower Friday as crude production in the Gulf of Mexico makes a slow comeback from Hurricane Ida, but both the U.S. and global benchmarks remain on track for solid weekly gains.

