CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Arrowhead Engineered Products acquires Red Hawk

By Golf Course Industry staff
golfcourseindustry.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArrowhead Engineered Products recently acquired Red Hawk, a wholesale supplier of high-quality golf car parts and accessories to more than 2,200 retail dealers across the United States and around the world. The acquisition adds to Arrowhead’s global footprint as an aftermarket hard parts supplier of mission-critical replacement parts for outdoor...

www.golfcourseindustry.com

Comments / 0

Related
pinalcentral.com

Lucid unveils ‘Zenith Red’ design ahead of production preview week in CG

CASA GRANDE — Lucid’s Dream Edition vehicles now have an EPA range accreditation and the company is using the news as a springboard for some new customer promotions. A week after receiving an EPA rating of 520 miles on a single charge, Lucid announced it would be delivering 520 vehicles to reservation holders. That will also allow some wait-listed customers to put in their final orders.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
nddist.com

DXP Enterprises Acquires 2nd Water Management Products Distributor in 4 Months

HOUSTON — DXP Enterprises announced Sept. 22 the completion of the acquisition of Premier Water, a distributor and provider of products and services exclusively focused on serving the water and wastewater treatment markets in North and South Carolina. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Founded in 2005, Premier...
CHARLOTTE, NC
washingtonexec.com

Raytheon Intelligence & Space to Acquire SEAKR Engineering

Raytheon Technologies has signed a definitive agreement to buy advanced space electronics supplier SEAKR Engineering, Inc. “Our investment strategy accelerates our agility in meeting a higher standard of performance ― the space standard — and expands our core space business with new applications that are shaping our world,” said Roy Azevedo, president of Raytheon Intelligence & Space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MySanAntonio

Dawood Engineering Acquires Polish Building Information Modeling Company ArchiTube, Creates Clear Path for Digital Twin Technology Transformation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (PRWEB) September 15, 2021. U.S.-based Dawood Engineering has acquired ArchiTube, a multidiscipline technology firm specializing in 3D BIM headquartered in Czestochowa, Poland. Combined, the dynamic companies create a path for transformative digital twin visualization of the built environment for international clients. A wholly owned subsidiary of Dawood Engineering,...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf#Red Hawk
DFW Community News

Platinum Equity acquires Arlington pet product maker

Platinum Equity announced Wednesday it has acquired Petmate, a pet product maker sold through various retail partners. The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Alice Tillett will continue serving as Petmate’s CEO following the change in ownership. Petmate was founded in 1959 as Doskocil Manufacturing with the goal...
ARLINGTON, TX
petsplusmag.com

Manna Pro Products Acquires Dinovite

(PRESS RELEASE) ST. LOUIS – Manna Pro Products, a St. Louis-based manufacturer and marketer of pet care and nutrition products, has agreed to acquire Dinovite, Inc., a 20-year-old family-owned and operated online pet brand that offers premium whole food supplements and wellness products for dogs and cats. “Dinovite is a...
PET SERVICES
perfumerflavorist.com

Ardian Acquires Majority Stake in Florida Food Products

Ardian, a private investment house, announced it has acquired a majority stake in Florida Food Products (FFP) through its U.S. Buyout team from MidOcean Partners for an enterprise value of excess of $1 billion. MidOcean initially invested in the business in 2018 and will retain a significant stake in FFP,...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Cars
SlashGear

Ford and Redwood Materials team for battery recycling

Ford has announced that it has teamed up with a company called Redwood Materials. The tie up will create a closed-loop battery recycling program for the US supply chain. Redwood Materials is far from a household name, but it is a leading battery materials company.
ENVIRONMENT
golfcourseindustry.com

The Andersons receives patent for Humic Coated Urea product

The Andersons announced a patent has been granted by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for its HCU (Humic Coated Urea) product, which is produced at its facility in Maumee, Ohio. Part of The Andersons' line of carbon-rich, humic acid-based products, HCU is an innovative nitrogen source featuring urea-humate fusion....
MAUMEE, OH
nationaldefensemagazine.org

AFA NEWS: Digital Engineering Key to New F-16 Production Line

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. — Lockheed Martin’s recently reestablished F-16 production line in Greenville, South Carolina, has been equipped with new digital engineering technology that executives say will increase efficiency and reduce costs. The facility — which is producing F-16 Block 70/72 fighter aircraft — was stood up three years after...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
thepaypers.com

Robo advisor quirion acquires Bloxxter and expands product range

Germany-based robo advisor quirion has announced purchasing real estate investments provider Bloxxter to expand its product range with digital real estate investments. Bloxxter aims to make premium real estate investments accessible to everyone. The investment is completely digitised and possible from EUR 500. Bloxxter was renamed quirion Sachwerte in the course of the purchase. quirion plans to add several real asset investments to its product range.
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

ESG Outlook: Filippo Pampagnin of Bozzetto Group on Communicating ‘Green’ Activities

Filippo Pampagnin, strategy and marketing director of Bozzetto Group, discusses communicating the green impact of the fashion industry. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
AFP

Nike cuts sales forecast, citing worsening supply chain woes

Nike cut its sales forecast Thursday, pointing to myriad supply chain problems that are delaying deliveries of athletic gear and expected to crimp sales for the next few quarters. The sports giant is dealing with a doubling of shipping times from its Asian manufacturing centers to North America, as well as closures of major factories in Vietnam and Indonesia due to local government restrictions because of Covid-19, Chief Financial Officer Matt Friend said on a conference call with analysts. Shipping conditions have been bad for much of 2021 and "deteriorated even further" in the most recent quarter, Friend said, noting port backlogs, rail congestion and labor shortages. "Lost weeks of production combined with longer transit times will lead to short-term inventory shortages in the marketplace for the next few quarters," he said. "We expect all geographies to be impacted by these problems."
BUSINESS
Variety

Kinetix Takes Startup Challenge Top Prize as Experts Discuss Virtual Production at Zinemaldia & Technology

French software company Kinetix took home the €10,000 ($11,800) Startup Challenge prize from this year’s San Sebastian Zinemaldia & Technology sidebar, held at and in partnership with the Tabakalera, an international center of contemporary culture and technology based in the Spanish city. In addition to the cash prize, the company is offered space in an incubator for a year at one of the Basque Technology Park Network’s BICs (Business Innovation Centers) as well as access to funding of up to €500,000 ($590,000) for development. Kinetix has developed a set of AI-powered tools that offer 3D animators new methods to speed up the...
COMPUTERS
golfcourseindustry.com

Nufarm Edge Rewards Program boosts savings potential in 2022

The 2022 Nufarm Edge Rewards Program offers golf course superintendents the best opportunity to save on more than 35 popular Nufarm brands during the upcoming season. Nufarm is a leading provider of high-performing plant growth regulators, herbicides, fungicides and insecticides. Superintendents earn top savings on these proven solutions by participating in Nufarm Edge Rewards during two order periods.
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Coach Owner Eyes Net-Zero Status No Later Than 2050

Tapestry has joined the Science Based Targets initiative’s Business Ambition for 1.5°C platform. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LIFESTYLE
Motor1.com

GM Cancels Its Most Powerful Production Combustion Engine Ever

When the C7 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 debuted for the 2019 model year, it literally shook the supercar world with its 755-horsepower (563-kilowatt) 6.2-liter supercharged V8. Unlike the previous-generation ZR1 which shared its engine (albeit detuned) with Cadillac, this new LT5 mill served the Corvette exclusively. Outside the production car realm, GM also offered it as a standalone crate engine. But now, the LT5 era is officially over.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy