Southwest Airlines adding 9 new nonstop routes from Austin airport

AUSTIN, Texas — You can ride for free this October through Capital Metro. Austin's transportation agency is offering free fares for all services except MetroBike from Oct. 1 through Oct 31. CapMetro said the decision was made in order to thank customers as the agency works to mitigate service impacts that have resulted from staffing shortages. Despite those service impacts, CapMetro wants to encourage travelers to use public transportation.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO