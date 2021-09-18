CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari and why we struggle to accept a younger man loving an older woman for who she is

By Cat Woods
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C1IWq_0bzK0Wqk00

The reaction to Britney Spears ’ announcement this week that she plans to marry her long-time partner, Sam Asghari , has been predictable and frustrating.

Previous to this announcement, much of the commentary surrounding Spears concerned the conservatorship she was living under and the legal fights she was having with her father. She famously told a Los Angeles court, “I want to have the real deal. I want to be able to get married and have a baby.”

Spears revealed not only that she wanted to get married and have a family, but that she’d long been prevented from doing so due to the restrictions imposed by the conservatorship her father controlled. Her engagement to Asghari, then, should be seen as a huge personal victory. Yet too many commentators have focused solely on the 12-year difference in age between Britney and her younger partner in the wake of the announcement, as if it is impossible to believe a younger man could want to be with an older woman without some sort of financial or fame-seeking agenda.

The same attitude has poisoned the marriage of Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness for decades (with rumors abounding that he is gay and she is just a front.) Likewise, malicious bemusement and curiosity reigned when actress Robin Wright married her 16-years-younger husband, Clement Giraudet. Katie Couric also did not escape keyboard critics, who were quick to criticize the age difference between her and the man she eventually married — John Molner — following her husband’s death in 1998.

In all cases, these women are successful, independent, accomplished individuals. If we assume people get married because they love each other, then why is it so impossible for us to believe such women are worthy when they’re older than their partners?

In her 1978 book, Making News: A Study in the Construction of Reality , Gaye Tuchman coined the term “symbolic annihilation” to refer to the way in which women are often portrayed — or not portrayed — in the media. Tuchman posited that women are, if not absent entirely, then given stereotyped roles on TV or presented with flat, identikit personas in magazines. When women in real life act outside of these over-simplified roles, people don’t know what to do with them. Rather than accept that the media world they’ve bought into is unreal, they turn to ways to discredit the partnership or explain it away. It can’t be real, commentators say, and therefore there must be nefarious motives at play.

In 2007, we consumed images of Britney Spears shaving her head in frustration while being pursued by press photographers. Over a decade later, we’ve watched her take full advantage of the #FreeBritney movement through her own social media and court appearances. Women have gained a lot more control over their imagery since the early 2000s. It’s time they were seen as desirable well past their 30s, rather than gullible saps being led into something by men who don’t love them.

It would be nice if we could truly wish Spears well after everything she’d been through. It would be nice if we could recognize the longevity of her partnership and acknowledge that she may have more to give than her admittedly impressive $60 million. Rather than falling over ourselves to ask a man she was married to for 55 hours sometime in 2004 what he thinks of her engagement to Asghari (and by the way, he thinks it’s fine!), perhaps we should accept that Spears might have found happiness with a younger man. Perhaps we should even do what we might’ve done if she’d settled down with an older partner and celebrate it as a fairytale ending to a tale with many tragic twists and turns.

Britney fought for a long time to regain her voice — and she didn’t do it so you could take immediate issue with the first choice she made on her own.

Comments / 4

Related
celebratingthesoaps.com

Britney Spears’ Housekeeper Makes Disturbing Accusations

Britney Spears housekeeper recently accused the singer of a battery assault, which the staff claimed happened as a result of a dispute over the popstar’s dogs. The superstar’s staff members said that they took the dogs away because she wasn’t taking good care of them. Britney Spears Dogs On Verge...
PETS
Hello Magazine

Rebel Wilson wows fans as she rocks iconic Britney Spears outfit

Rebel Wilson has shared a fun behind-the-scenes look at her new movie Senior Year - but it seems fans are divided on who inspired her outfit. The actress rocked a pink 1950s waitress outfit, with her blonde hair crimped and placed in high pigtails. But while the outfit seems to...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugh Jackman
Person
Sam Asghari
Person
Deborra Lee Furness
Person
Katie Couric
Person
Robin Wright
Person
Britney Spears
PopSugar

Britney Spears's Custom Engagement Ring Features a Beautiful Engraving

Britney Spears is engaged! On Sept. 12, the singer announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari on Instagram. "I can't f*cking believe it 💍💍💍💍💍💍❣️!!!!!!" Britney wrote alongside a sweet video showing off her ring with Sam by her side. Sam also shared a photo of the two announcing the news, giving us a better view of Britney's classic round-cut diamond engagement ring.
CELEBRITIES
Mic

Jamie Spears reportedly wants $2 million to step down as Britney's conservator

According to Britney Spears' new lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, her father is trying to weasel an additional $2 million away from the pop star before he agrees to step down as her conservator. You see, Jamie Spears filed legal documents in early August saying he intended to step aside as his daughter's guardian. But he provided no timeline for doing so, instead saying he'd work with the court to ensure an "orderly transition to a new conservator." It wasn't exactly the "Britney is free" moment her fans hoped for.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Britney Spears shares a rare glimpse into the lives of sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15

Britney Spears is sharing rare insight into the lives of her teen sons. Sean Preston and Jayden James — the boys she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline — turned 16 and 15 respectively earlier this month. Now back on Instagram, the pop star revealed how she celebrated their birthdays as well as some tidbits about their lives, making a point not to overshare.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com

How Much Is Britney Spears Worth?

Britney Spears is one of the most recognizable stars in America. The “Hit Me Baby One More Time” singer has been a mainstay in pop culture since 1998, but dips in her career — paired with more than a decade under a conservatorship — has prompted questions about the Princess of Pop’s net worth.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Are Officially Engaged!

Pop princess Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have been dating since late 2016, and fans have been constantly curious about their future relationship timeline. In September of 2021, fans finally got confirmation that Britney and Sam are engaged! "The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them," Sam's agent told Page Six.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Longevity
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Billboard

Britney Spears Brings Back Billie Eilish's 'Bad Guy' (Duh!) for Third Dance Routine

Britney Spears showed off her best dance moves to Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy" again, but don't get it twisted like her body: It's a new routine. The 39-year-old pop superstar first posted a dance video soundtracked to Eilish's Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit in June 2019, where she also re-created her "I'm a Slave 4 U" choreography from the 2001 MTV VMAs with a stuffed snake. She premiered the sequel two years later in July 2021. And now, the "Oops!...I Did It Again" singer is giving us part three of her choreography just two months after her latest installment.
THEATER & DANCE
AOL Corp

Monica Lewinsky says the many apologies to Britney Spears are 'long overdue'

Monica Lewinsky, whose infamous affair with President Bill Clinton while she worked as an unpaid intern at the White House made her endless fodder for the media in the '90s, feels for Britney Spears, who kicked off her high-profile career in the same decade. And she's glad to see that, following the success of Framing Britney Spears, people like Spears's ex Justin Timberlake, comedian Sarah Silverman, blogger Perez Hilton and more have apologized for the jokes and jabs they made years ago.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Framing Britney Spears’ Follow-Up Doc to Release Tonight

The New York Times, FX and Hulu are set to release a follow-up documentary to Framing Britney Spears, titled Controlling Britney Spears, which is slated to premiere tonight, just days ahead of the release of a secret Netflix documentary about the conservatorship and a high-profile hearing on the arrangement. The project, directed by Samantha Stark with Liz Day as a supervising producer and reporter, explores new allegations from insiders with knowledge of Spears’ daily life inside the conservatorship. It’s set to premiere tonight at 10 p.m. ET on FX and Hulu. The documentary highlights how the conservatorship has “controlled” Spears’ life, according...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Britney Spears Tells Court Her Dad’s Still Messing With Her Wedding

Britney Spears is taking steps to hammer out a prenuptial agreement with her fiancé Sam Asghari — and having her estranged dad Jamie Spears still at the helm of her estate is a problem, her lawyer claims in a new court filing. The new paperwork, filed Wednesday and obtained by Rolling Stone, is calling for Jamie’s ouster as conservator of the pop star’s estate on a much faster timetable than Jamie proposed in his surprise September 7th petition to terminate his daughter’s 13-year conservatorship. While Jamie had asked for a January court hearing on his petition, Britney and her new lawyer,...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Hollywood Reporter

Britney Spears Pursuing Father’s Removal Despite His Petition to End Conservatorship

Britney Spears is still fighting to have her father removed as conservator of her estate — even as the court is now considering a petition to end the conservatorship entirely. Earlier this month, Jamie Spears filed a petition asking the court to end his daughter’s longstanding conservatorship, arguing that it’s become clear over the past few months that circumstances have changed. He also noted that L.A. County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny earlier this summer allowed Britney to choose her own attorney and argues, if she “has the capacity and capability to engage counsel on her own, she presumably has capacity...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

256K+
Followers
114K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy