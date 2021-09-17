CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rauw Alejandro Was Determined To Break Out, But Never Expected 'Panties and Bras Thrown Onstage'

By Jessica Roiz
Billboard
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Latin’s latest rising star, Rauw Alejandro approaches music with a winner’s mentality -- and it’s paying off. Despite being a major name in Latin music today, the artist born Raúl Alejandro Ocasio Ruiz never envisioned a career in music. Instead, he dedicated much of his early life to soccer, even landing a sports scholarship to the University of Puerto Rico and later playing for the national team in his native Puerto Rico. While his soccer career didn’t launch him to global stardom, his athlete’s mentality has become a key part of his strategy for success.

