Rauw Alejandro Was Determined To Break Out, But Never Expected 'Panties and Bras Thrown Onstage'

This new romance has us playing "Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi" on repeat! Why, you ask? Because the world of Latin music has a new power couple. Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro just made their relationship Instagram official after they recently sparked dating rumors. To mark her 28th birthday on Saturday, Sept. 25, the Spanish singer shared a series of intimate photos that captured some of her festivities with her boyfriend. In one image, Rosalía cuddled up to Rauw as he held up a video game controller. The "Con Altura" musician also snapped a sweet selfie of the two, which showed Rosalía flashing a wide smile, while Rauw played coy with his hand...

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO