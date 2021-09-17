Mariah Carey's 'Emotions' at 30: Tracks Ranked Worst to Best
Like Mariah’s seminal 1997 album Butterfly, however, Emotions is a truly special entry in the singer’s catalog, not just because it produced three of her absolute best singles – “Emotions,” “Can’t Let Go,” and “Make It Happen” – but also due to the strength of its deep cuts. In the span of just 10 songs, Mariah effortlessly traverses R&B, disco, gospel and jazz, and does it all with the same keen pop sensibility that would inform her forays into hip-hop and house music.www.billboard.com
Comments / 0