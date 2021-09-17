CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariah Carey's 'Emotions' at 30: Tracks Ranked Worst to Best

By Sal Cinquemani
Billboard
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike Mariah’s seminal 1997 album Butterfly, however, Emotions is a truly special entry in the singer’s catalog, not just because it produced three of her absolute best singles – “Emotions,” “Can’t Let Go,” and “Make It Happen” – but also due to the strength of its deep cuts. In the span of just 10 songs, Mariah effortlessly traverses R&B, disco, gospel and jazz, and does it all with the same keen pop sensibility that would inform her forays into hip-hop and house music.

www.billboard.com

NME

Mariah Carey to be portrayed by Jade Ewen in Netflix series

Jade Ewen is set to play Mariah Carey in Netflix series Luis Miguel. The series, focusing on the Mexican singer and musician Luis Miguel, who dated Carey from 1999 to 2001, will return next month for its third and final outing. Mariah Carey – ‘The Rarities’ review: a fascinating complement...
CELEBRITIES
chatsports.com

Mariah Carey sang him happy birthday, Sinbad's his uncle: Rams' Jordan Fuller not star struck vs. Bucs' Tom Brady

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Mom was on stage singing, but little did her kids know, she was a vocal great among stars. Since he was a child, Los Angeles Rams safety Jordan Fuller, who is the second of Cindy Mizelle's three children, remembers watching Mizelle belt out tunes behind some of music's biggest names: Luther Vandross, Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey and Bruce Springsteen.
MUSIC
Complex

Drake’s Projects, Ranked From Worst to Best

By now, certain things about Drake’s career are undeniable. He’s one of the most commercially successful artists of all time, and the numbers speak for themselves. He holds records for the most total entries on the Hot 100 chart, the most top 10 hits, and the most consecutive weeks on the Hot 100, among countless others. Name a streaming record, and it probably belongs to Drake.
CELEBRITIES
centralrecorder.com

Kelly Price is who? What is her net worth and where is it from?

KELLY Price is known as an American R&B and gospel singer and songwriter. Price was reported missing on September 24, 2021 after she fled a Georgia hospital after being diagnosed with Covid-19. Who is Kelly Price?. Price, 48, was born April 4, 1973. Price is well-known as a singer, and...
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

The essential Celine Dion playlist

Since winning the international singing competition Eurovision in 1988, Celine Dion has made an incredible mark on the world of music, in both French and in English. She may be best known for "My Heart Will Go On," the smash-hit song from "Titanic," but Dion's catalog is positively packed with killer ballads and incredible singing.
MUSIC
imdb.com

Every Sofia Coppola Film Ranked From Worst To Best

Sofia Coppola is an auteur. While the usefulness and validity of that term is up for debate, Coppola is a director that fits that description completely. Her films have a particular look, one that you can recall simply by hearing her name, and share many common themes. Coppola likes how the sun looks as it peeks through the leaves. She lingers on her characters' inner lives, and she finds herself returning again and again to the topic of fame, illuminating both its pressure and its allure.
MOVIES
