Brentford boss Thomas Frank says there's three differences between the Premier League and Championship. The Bees are enjoying a first ever campaign in the Premier League. Frank told Bold, "Yes, there are a few (differences). One is, of course, the quality of players and teams you meet. It is of course significantly larger than in the Championship, and it is also in relation to the pace of the game - when it goes strong, then it goes really fast.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO