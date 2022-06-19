Rory McIlroy What's In The Bag?

The four-time Major winner signed with TaylorMade in 2017 and currently plays a full bag of TaylorMade equipment, including all 14 clubs and his ball. His TaylorMade deal, which he signed in 2017, is said to be worth $10m per year for 10 years. Let's get into his specific bag setup here.

Driver

TaylorMade Stealth Plus

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rory Mcilroy chped and changed between the TaylorMade SIM2 Max and SIM2 drivers in 2021 but in 2022 he has the newer Stealth Plus driver in the bag. A model also used by Tiger Woods and Collin Morikawa, the Stealth Plus produced brilliant results during our testing. It produced impressive ball speeds and plenty of distance, whilst also looking outstanding. The compact profile will suit the better player which explains why so many Tour professionals have put it in the bag.

Read our full TaylorMade Stealth Plus Driver review

Fairways

TaylorMade SIM, TaylorMade Stealth Plus

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rory then uses one TaylorMade SIM and TaylorMade Stealth Plus fairway wood with 15 and 19 degrees of loft respectively. McIlroy's five wood has been in and out of the bag traditionally, replaced with 2 or 3 irons or a hybrid. He often carries a SIM Max Rescue on occasion too but at the moment he is set on the two fairway wood setup.

Read our full TaylorMade Stealth Plus Fairway Wood review

Irons

TaylorMade Rors Proto

(Image credit: Getty Images)

His irons have recently changed. He had been using a set of TaylorMae P7MB's, and also a set of P730's before going back to some Rors Proto's. The Rors Protos were part of the custom series of irons made for a number of prominent TaylorMade staff players, including Dustin Johnson and (at the time) Justin Rose. They all featured slightly altered profiles of the TaylorMade P730 iron, featuring either a unique grind or blade length profile. His Rory Proto's go from three-iron down to pitching wedge and he also occasionally carries a P770 three-iron as his longest iron.

Wedges

TaylorMade MG3

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Having used TaylorMade MG2 's for a while, right now Rory has put two newer MG3 wedges in the bag. He did have a 48 degree model in there but right now he has just 54 and 60 wedges in the bag. He has his wedges fitted with Project X 6.5 shafts and his irons with the stiffer Project X 7.0.

Read our full TaylorMade Milled Grind 3 Wedge Review

Putter

TaylorMade Spider X Hydro Blast

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rory's putter situation changed at the 2021 Olympics when he putted with a Scotty Cameron 009M design, although he put the TaylorMade Spider X back in the bag in week two of the 2021 FedEx Cup Playoffs. It looks like this will remain as such because in September McIlroy acknowledged he needed a touch more forgiveness with the putter. Speaking to Golf.com he said ; “I think the thing with the blade is the good days are really good but the bad days are pretty bad, as well. There’s quite a lot of inconsistency in it for me. It’s almost like I need to practice with the blade at home because you have to get your stroke spot-on to hit good putts with that style of putter.

“But then when I come out here, I started hitting putts with the Spider again, and it felt so easy. Felt like I couldn’t not start it on line. It was sort of there’s a lesson in there somewhere about maybe just keeping the blade at home and practicing with it and then coming out here and putting with something that’s got a little more technology in it.”

Ball

TaylorMade TP5x

(Image credit: Getty Images)

McIlroy's golf ball is one of the new TP5x models . He stamps his ball with #22. It is a ball that recently received a five-star review from us because it does a good job of blending tour performance and feel in a low spinning golf ball.

Read our full TaylorMade TP5x ball review

Apparel/Shoes

Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 2

(Image credit: Getty Images)

McIlroy wears Nike apparel and the Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 2 golf shoes. We think Rory was first spotted wearing the Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 2 shoe in a practice rounds at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in 2021. SInce then he has worn a variety of models, ranging from special editions, to the more traditional colors.

Full Specs

Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus, (7.5 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X shaft

3-wood: TaylorMade SIM (15 degrees at 13.5) with Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X shaft

5-wood: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (19 degrees at 18.25) with Fujikura Ventus Black 9 X shaft

Irons: TaylorMade Rors Proto (3-PW) all fitted with Project X Rifle 7.0 shafts

Wedges: TaylorMade MG3 (54, 60 degrees) all with Project X Rifle 6.5 shafts

Putter: TaylorMade Spider X Hydro Blast

Ball: 2021 TaylorMade TP5x

Apparel, glove: Nike

Shoes: Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 2