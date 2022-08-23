Tommy Fleetwood What's In The Bag?

After a long time using a full bag of Nike gear, even after the company stopped making clubs in August 2016, Fleetwood has changed it up a bit. The Southport man was without an equipment contract for a while which saw him using clubs from a variety of brands like TaylorMade, Titleist, Ping, Callaway, Nike and Srixon. But in 2020 Fleetwood signed a multi-year deal with TaylorMade which will see him use the brand's clubs and TP5x golf ball.

Driver

TaylorMade Stealth Plus

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Starting at the top of the bag Fleetwood had been using a TaylorMade SIM2 Max with 10.5 degrees of loft but it looks like he has now put the newer Stealth Plus driver in the bag. A model also used by Tiger Woods and Collin Morikawa, when we tested the Stealth Plus it produced excellent results. Consistently impressive ball speeds provided plenty of distance, whilst the compact aesthetics will suit the more confident ball striker. We think it looks outstanding as well.

Fairways

TaylorMade Stealth Plus

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fleetwood has recently changed his fairway wood setup. He was using three SIM2 fairway woods - the first was a Rocket model with 13.5 degrees of loft and the other two were SIM2's with 18.5 and 21 degrees of loft. However this has now changed to two TaylorMade Stealth Plus fairway woods with 15 and 19 degrees of loft.

Irons

TaylorMade P7TW

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For a while Fleetwood had been switching between the TaylorMade P7TW and P7TF's, however the former appears to have stayed in the bag for now. They go from three-iron down to pitching wedge. Fleetwood originally had Nike VR Pro Blades in the bag and used them for many years but in 2018 and 2019 he was down to his last set so he soon switched into the P7TW's, an iron designed for Tiger Woods.

Wedges

TaylorMade Hi Toe Raw, Titleist Vokey Prototype

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Moving onto the wedge setup, the Englishman had been using three Titleist Vokey TVD wedges but this appears to have changed. He now has a 52 degree TaylorMade Hi Toe Raw wedge alongside one Titleist Vokey wedge with 60 degrees of loft. The Hi-Toe Raw builds on the success of the original Hi-Toe wedge by adding an expanded toe area and adding grooves which now have score lines between them. This is to help maximize spin and aid forgiveness.

Putter

Odyssey White Hot OG #1

(Image credit: Getty Images)

His final club in the bag is an Odyssey White Hot OG #1 with a red Stroke Lab shaft but he has also occasionally put an Odyssey White Hot 2-Ball blade which isn't really a 2-ball because it has a single white disc instead of the normal two. It will be interesting to see which of them stays in the bag for the long term.

Ball

TaylorMade TP5x

(Image credit: Getty Images)

He also uses the TaylorMade TP5x golf ball with the number 19, which helped him solve an alignment issue at the tail-end of 2021 because he put the Pix version in play. Before Fleetwood tried the ball, TaylorMade Tour rep Adrian Rietveld told him about the overall design and the benefits Pix could provide compared to the standard TP5x. “He actually didn’t know exactly how Pix worked,” Rietveld said to Golf.com. “He thought it was just triangles that went end-over-end when you hit the ball. Once he learned those triangles can actually help you when lining up, it was a bit of a eureka moment.”

“He had a bunch of questions for me about the ball, and it wasn’t just about the Pix design,” Rietveld said. “He wanted to know if it was the exact same ball as the TP5x he was using, as well as where it was manufactured. He’s very exacting when it comes to his testing and wants to make sure certain variables are the same to get an accurate test.”

He also wears Nike apparel.

Watch

TAG Heuer Connected Golf Edition GPS Watch

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Additionally Fleetwood wears a Tag Heuer Connected Modular Golf Edition watch too. Obviously he does not use during competition but if he was allowed he would be able to get seamless shot measurement and use the stunning display. The graphics are brilliant and it’s easy to track shots and input data thanks to the extra buttons.

Full Specs

Note - The exact configuration of Fleetwood's bag changes dependent on conditions, tournament, course etc.

Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus, 8 degrees, Mitsubishi Chemical Kuro Kage Silver 70-TX shaft

Three-wood: TaylorMade Stealth Plus, 15 degrees, Mitsubishi Chemical Kuro Kage Silver 80-TX shaft

Five-wood: TaylorMade Stealth Plus, 18.5 degrees, Diamana DF 80 TX shaft

Irons: TaylorMade P7TW (3-PW) all with Project X 6.5 shafts.

Wedges: TaylorMade Hi Toe Raw (52 degrees), Titleist Vokey Prototype (60 degrees) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shafts

Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #1 with red Stroke Lab shaft

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x #19

Apparel: Nike

