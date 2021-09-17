CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Public employees in Maine must follow new vaccinate mandate

Middletown Press
 9 days ago

ORONO, Maine (AP) — The federal government's vaccination requirement for workplaces will apply to public sector employers in Maine. The Maine Department of Labor said Friday that federal officials have informed the state the requirement will apply to state, county and local governments and public school systems. President Joe Biden announced last week that the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration must write a rule requiring employers with at least 100 workers to force employees to get vaccinated or produce weekly test results showing they do not have the virus.

