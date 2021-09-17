Batavia Muckdogs see success in collegiate ball
During the team’s final days in the Short Season A NY-Penn League, the team was owned by a local nonprofit but was run by the Rochester Red Wings (Triple-A; International League), which also invested in the team ops in the hopes of recouping that money when the team was sold. In the end, the NY-Penn League assumed control of the team. But the team never was sold–an attempt to sell the team to a Waldorf, MD investment group led by African-Americans was killed by the Baltimore Orioles on territorial grounds, and reportedly an from Pittsburgh Pirates owner Robert Nutting was rejected for being insufficient–and when contraction hit, the team folded.ballparkdigest.com
