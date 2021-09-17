Batavia Muckdogs see success in collegiate ball

You’ll recall the full list of changes tested out in the MLB Partner League, as detailed here and here: a move of the pitching rubber a foot back, and the loss of the DH when a starting pitcher leaves the game, a continuation of automated balls and strikes technology, larger bases, a 15-second time clock, and more. While there is still plenty of the Atlantic League season to be played, an early look at the results of the rule changes used in the second half of the season by the New York Post was pretty clear: the rule changes didn’t really impact the game all that much, save for the shorter pitch clock used in High-A West. From the Post regarding the shift of the pitching rubber:

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO