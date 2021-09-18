CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Long Island Marathon returns with new course, food trucks

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YkTJF_0bzFVr7m00

The Long Island Marathon is back this weekend after the pandemic canceled last year's event.

For local small business owners who have struggled to survive, the event is also giving them a chance to come out on top.

Mike Wachs started his food truck business just as the pandemic shut everything down. He says he is thrilled he can finally sell his frozen banana treat at events like the Long Island Marathon.

"It has been a long time coming, but I am happy it is here," Wachs says.

"It's a real boost to our local economy. People come from out of town, we got athletes, they go to the restaurants, they shop in our down towns, so it's really a win-win," says Nassau County Executive Laura Curran.

Starting Friday night, thousands of runners and spectators are expected to pack Eisenhower Park in East Meadow.

Along with the 5k,10k and marathon, there will be 19 food trucks and live local bands playing each night.

Runners who cross the finish line will get a medal and get to ring the bell.

There is still time to sign up for the marathon and other races by going to the Long Island Marathon website .

Comments / 1

Related
Star-Herald

Monument Marathon volunteers keep marathon on course

When the Platte Valley Companies’ Monument Marathon runners take to the Wildcat Hills and the streets and roadways in Gering on Saturday, Sept. 25, more than 300 volunteers will have be working behind the scenes to make the event happen. Volunteers help with everything from stuffing swag bags for runners,...
GERING, NE
News 12

The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze returns to Old Bethpage

The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze is back at the Old Bethpage Village Restoration in Bethpage. Rob Schweitzer, VP Communications of the Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze, says the event is keeping capacity controlled due to the pandemic by offering tickets in advance online. Visitors can pick a day and a time slot.
OLD BETHPAGE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Curran
News 12

Guide: Where to go pumpkin picking in New Jersey

Looking to go pumpkin picking this fall season? Check out some of the locations in New Jersey. Please check with the location before heading out as dates and times are subject to change. *Note: Locations may have adjusted hours and COVID-19 safety requirements and guidelines. Abma's Farm. 700 Lawlins Road.
LIFESTYLE
614now.com

East side diner slinging all-day breakfast opens

Breakfast for dinner lovers, rejoice. This is also directed at fans of breakfast for lunch and breakfast for breakfast. Because at Zorba’s Diner, a new spot that opened last month on the city’s far east side—located at 3415 E. Broad St. in what was formerly Z’s Asian Bistro—breakfast is served all day.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Food Truck#Marathon#New Course#Food Drink
fox5ny.com

Runaway bull captured on Long Island; will live at New Jersey sanctuary

SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. - A bull that escaped from a slaughterhouse in Manorville in July and managed to evade authorities for two months has finally been caught. Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue captured the bovine — dubbed Barnie the bull — at a former duck farm on Barnes Road in Moriches late Wednesday night, according to the Suffolk County SPCA.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
lakefrontollu.com

Fiesta Food Truck

SAN ANTONIO — September is National Hispanic Hertiage month and Our Lady of the Lake University is celebrating by hosting a fiesta food truck festival. I spoke to Vice President of the Saints Production Board, Miztica Vazquez. The Saints Production Board hosts the 1st ever Fiesta food truck event on...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Volume One

E.C. Marathon Features Scenic Course Redesign

Get ready, get set, and race through the Eau Claire Marathon’s newly designed course, which has a new start for this year’s in-person marathon on Sunday, Sept. 26. "As we, over the years, have developed this course, it focuses on emphasizing the beauty of the city – particularly its bridges and rivers,” the marathon website reads, “and our new start certainly embraces that!”
EAU CLAIRE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Emporia gazette.com

Food-a-palooza Food Truck Rally returning this Saturday to Flinthills Mall

From 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, nine food trucks will be parked in the mall parking lot facing Industrial Road. “We are super thrilled we have nine trucks this time, which is a couple of more than the last one we had,” said marketing manager and event organizer Heather Siebert. “And, as of right now, there is no rain in the forecast which is huge compared to May.”
FOOD & DRINKS
KEPR

New Asian food truck in town

There's a new mobile eatery in town and it's bringing Asian cuisine to the Tri-Cities food truck scene. Taste of Wok is the newest addition to the Columbia Gardens Urban Wine & Artisan Village in Kennewick. The food truck serves a variety of Asian cuisine including Pad Thai, curry, steam...
KENNEWICK, WA
Charleston City Paper

Girl Nextdough breakfast food truck hits the road on James Island

Caitlin Schumacher’s Girl Nextdough breakfast food truck officially hit the road Sept. 11, when the former FIG executive pastry chef served a long line of local supporters like Effin b Radio host Lindsay Collins and Stems & Skins executive chef Julian Lippe, among others. Moving forward, the Girl Nextdough food...
RESTAURANTS
georgiastatesignal.com

Long Island to Buckhead

I used to do a lot of house sitting outside the perimeter. I hated it. You always encounter the same pallid cabinets, lacquer countertops and vinyl floors colored like the inside of your eyelids. Gleaming light washes every spot in the place. The exteriors may change, but the interiors are...
ATLANTA, GA
News 12

News 12

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy