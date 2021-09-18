Long Island Marathon returns with new course, food trucks

The Long Island Marathon is back this weekend after the pandemic canceled last year's event.

For local small business owners who have struggled to survive, the event is also giving them a chance to come out on top.

Mike Wachs started his food truck business just as the pandemic shut everything down. He says he is thrilled he can finally sell his frozen banana treat at events like the Long Island Marathon.

"It has been a long time coming, but I am happy it is here," Wachs says.

"It's a real boost to our local economy. People come from out of town, we got athletes, they go to the restaurants, they shop in our down towns, so it's really a win-win," says Nassau County Executive Laura Curran.

Starting Friday night, thousands of runners and spectators are expected to pack Eisenhower Park in East Meadow.

Along with the 5k,10k and marathon, there will be 19 food trucks and live local bands playing each night.

Runners who cross the finish line will get a medal and get to ring the bell.

There is still time to sign up for the marathon and other races by going to the Long Island Marathon website .