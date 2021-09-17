CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.K.

Prince Philip's will to be kept secret for 90 years, British court rules

By Story by Reuters
CNN
CNN
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The will of Prince Philip, the late husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will be sealed and remain private for at least 90 years to preserve the monarch's dignity, a judge at London's High Court has ruled.

www.cnn.com

Comments / 2

Related
Us Weekly

Prince Philip’s Will to Remain Sealed for 90 Years Out of Respect for Queen Elizabeth II

Respecting the queen. The High Court of Britain has ruled that the late Prince Philip‘s will should remain private for at least 90 years following his death in April. According to a Thursday, September 16, court decision, the Duke of Edinburgh’s last will and testament should be kept sealed to protect the “dignity” of Queen Elizabeth II. The royal couple were married for more than seven decades before Philip died at age 99.
CELEBRITIES
cbs17

US lawyers ask British courts to tell Prince Andrew of suit

LONDON (AP) — Attorneys representing a U.S. woman who claims Prince Andrew sexually assaulted her have asked British courts to formally notify him about her lawsuit after a lawyer for the prince maintained this week that Andrew has not been properly notified of the “baseless” civil action. Britain’s High Court...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Philip
The Independent

'Everything was in reach': Prince Andrew recalls Prince Philip's study

Prince Andrew returns to our screens to recall details on how ‘everything was in reach’ in Prince Philip’s study during the BBC documentary Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers. The Duke of York talked about his late grandfather in the moving tribute and compared his study to a ‘bridge of...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Prince#Wills#British Royal Family#Uk#High Court#Family Division#Sovereign#The Royal Family#Hrh#Cnn Com
purewow.com

Royal News Roundup: Another Royal Baby, Meghan & Harry’s Trip to NYC and More

Here, all the royal news you need to know for the week of September 23, 2021. Last week, Prince William shared a video on Instagram of himself sitting down at a typewriter (yes, you read that correctly) to pen a special forward for the new book Earthshot: How to Save Our Planet. In the video, the Duke of Cambridge gave followers a glimpse into his home office as well as his unique typing style. Turns out, the 39-year-old types with his pointer fingers only.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nickiswift.com

The Real Reason Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Searching For A New Brand

The Daily Beast reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might be trying to reinvent themselves. Since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from their royal duties, the couple has been known for spilling the tea on the British royal family, creating scandalous headlines. But recent U.K. polls may be why Harry and Meghan want to rebrand themselves.
CELEBRITIES
talesbuzz.com

Prince William’s temper during ‘earth-shattering’ rows with Charles ‘horrified’ Camilla Parker Bowles

Prince William’s display of a hot temper during rows with his father, Prince Charles, “horrified” Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, a royal biographer claimed. According to Robert Lacey in his 2020 book, Battle of Brothers: William and Harry – The Inside Story of a Family in Tumult, Camilla witnessed “earth-shattering” rows between Charles and William after joining the Royal Family in 2015.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Harry and Meghan's big night out in the Big Apple: Royal couple leave the kids in LA and enjoy drinks at swanky bar with friends Misha Nonoo and Mikey Hess inside their $1,300-a-night Carlyle Hotel to kick-start three-day visit to New York

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were last night spotted out partying with Misha Noonoo and Mikey Heiss in New York as they kickstarted their tour of the city, exclusive pictures for MailOnline show. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their huge security team descended on the swanky Bemelmans Bar...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
Hello Magazine

The truth about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's £11m property purchase

The updated version of the royal biography Finding Freedom has given us even more insight into the private lives of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, including a surprising fact about their £11m property purchase in California. Despite being the Queen's grandson, Prince Harry, along with his wife Meghan has taken...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘The Crown’ Formally Announces Season 5 Premiere Date

On Saturday, Netflix announced that Queen Elizabeth will take her customary year off, and return in “The Crown” in November 2022. The proclamation was part of Netflix’s Tudum jubilee, a global celebration of the streamer’s global commonwealth of film and TV titles. After sweeping the Emmy awards in its fourth season, “The Crown” will return with an all-new cast playing the British royal family, including Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, and Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles. Jonny Lee Miller will...
TV & VIDEOS
The US Sun

Thrifty Kate Middleton is Britain’s most fashionable Royal – despite Meghan’s designer wardrobe costing thousands more

THRIFTY Kate Middleton is still Britain's most fashionable Royal, despite Meghan's designer wardrobe costing thousands more. The Duchess of Cambridge was found to be the most influential dresser out of the royal wives, according to hair and aesthetics experts at Vera Clinic. When it comes to searches online for Kate...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The US Sun

Princess Beatrice’s baby girl’s official title revealed

PRINCESS Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's newborn baby's title has been revealed. The baby girl, whose name has not yet been made public, will be given the Italian title of Nobile Donna - which translates to Noble Woman. The title comes from her father's Edoardo, whose official title is Count.
Cosmopolitan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Kicked Off Their Tour of New York at One World Observatory

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrived in New York City Thursday to kick off their tour of the Big Apple. The arrival marked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first major, in-person public appearance together since they relocated to the United States in early 2020 with a visit to the One World Observatory in Manhattan, meeting with Mayor Bill de Blasio; his wife, First Lady Chirlane McCray; and their son, Dante de Blasio. New York state Governor Kathy Hochul was also in attendance for the meeting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

British police arrest man over killing of London teacher

Police have arrested a 38-year-old man on suspicion of killing Sabina Nessa a primary school teacher found dead in a London park.Nessa’s killing — as she walked to meet a friend a few minutes from her south London home — has renewed concerns that women are not safe on the city’s streets. A vigil is due to be held in Nessa’s memory on Friday. Nessa, 28, was found dead in Kidbrooke, southeast London on Sept. 17. Detectives believe she was attacked during what would have been a five-minute walk through a local park to meet a friend at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNN

CNN

660K+
Followers
101K+
Post
544M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy