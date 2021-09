President Biden has many plans for his infrastructure bill. One of them is to create hundreds of thousands of jobs. But, the problem is, who will do the work? A shortage of skilled workers could create a road block to fulfilling the president's ambitious infrastructure goals, as certain sectors struggle to find qualified employees. However, Hernán Luis y Prado has found a solution to that problem with his non-profit "Workshops for Warriors." Hernán tells Cheddar how his organization seeks to fill the labor gap by training veterans and placing them in jobs within the manufacturing industry.

POLITICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO