Best kitten food 2022: Ensure your cat grows big and strong

The best kitten food aims to give your cat a great start in life. Containing all the vitamins, minerals and antioxidants your fur baby needs to grow up big and strong, eating these beautifully balanced wet and dry meals will help prepare your kitty for their transition to the best cat food as they enter adulthood.

In this guide, we've enlisted the help of veterinary consultant Dr Diana Hasler to ensure that the recommendations we've made are the right ones for your moggy. In each case, the wet and dry kitten food options will contain higher amounts of protein, fat and calories than adult cat food. This is necessary because this phase is crucial for growth.

When it comes to which type of kitten food to choose, you're likely aware of the ongoing debate involving the best wet cat food and the best dry cat food as to which one reigns supreme. The good news is, there really is no right or wrong answer here, with both options being nutritionally complete, delicious and coming with their own distinct advantages.

Dry food has a crunchy and abrasive outer shell that works like the equivalent of the human toothbrush, sweeping away plaque and tartar while your kitty chews to ensure your feline furkid's pearly whites stay in tip-top condition. It's also easy to clean up and can be left out for long periods of time without going smelly.

Wet food, on the other hand, comes packed full of moisture, which is essential for keeping the kidneys and urinary tract healthy and functioning optimally. It's also super soft, which is ideal during the teething phase where chewing may be painful or challenging. But, it's messier than kibble and it also spoils more easily.

To help you find the right meal for your much-loved moggy, we've rounded up the best kitten food options lining the shelves in 2022. Let's take a look....

PetsRadar's pick of the best kitten food

Royal Canin Kitten

Best overall kitten food

This food is made up of the ideal ratio of proteins, fats, and carbohydrates to support your kitten as they grow and become more active. It also contains antioxidants to support their developing immune system. The thin slices help kittens transition from milk to more solid foods. Royal Canin also produces dry and loaf formulations. Dr. Diana Hasler BVM&S MRCVS

If you’re keen to ensure that your new four-legged friend has a balanced and nutritious diet, it’s hard to look past Royal Canin’s Kitten food.

Royal Canin is a hugely respected cat food brand, earning praise from owners and veterinarians alike for its specialist formulas. It may be a little pricier per can than others on this list, but there’s little substitute for knowing that you’ve got your kitty some quality dinner from a trusted brand.

The ratio of proteins to fat and carbohydrates, and other essential nutrients, in Royal Canin’s Kitten food is perfectly set up to deliver everything a growing kitten needs. This means that unless you’ve found yourself a fussy little fluff ball who craves a bit more variety, Royal Canin can easily be your kittens-only food. Though it’s useful to note that Royal Canin’s dry kitten food is formulated to complement the wet stuff so you can add a bit of crunch to your little one’s diet.

The meat comes in gravy (which can be a bit messy), and is deliberately sliced small and thin to make it easier on tiny mouths transitioning to solid food.

Of course, we do have to return to that price point, a kitten will need to be going through three or four of these cans a day to get everything they need. That might mean it’s a little much for some people to keep as a staple diet – it is worth noting that Royal Canin is often prescribed for kittens with digestive issues though. So, as long as you manage it properly, Royal Canin Kitten food could work well as part of a regular rotation.

Purina ONE Healthy Kitten Formula Kitten Food

Best kitten food runner up

This diet has a high protein content to support your kitten’s muscles as they grow, and it lists real chicken as its first ingredient. It contains DHA, which is an omega-3 fatty acid found in their mother’s milk that supports the development of vision and the brain. Dr. Diana Hasler BVM&S MRCVS

Purina has long been regarded as one of the most reputable brands on the market when it comes to producing high-quality, nutritious and delicious formulas for our furry friends of all ages and stages. And this kitten kibble is no exception!

Featuring real chicken as the first ingredient and clocking in with 40% protein to fuel muscle growth, this formula also comes jam packed with DHA for healthy brain and vision development as well as all the vitamins and minerals your little one needs for a strong immune system, bucket loads of energy and a shiny coat.

Vet-recommended, this kibble is highly digestible, making it great for sensitive stomachs, and it's made without artificial flavors and preservatives. It's worth pointing out that chicken by-products are used in this kibble, so if that's an issue for you, it might be worth considering another brand.

IAMS Proactive Health

Best budget kitten food

This food contains real chicken as its first ingredient. It includes a unique fiber blend of prebiotics and beet pulp to support your kitten’s digestive system. It also has vitamin E to support their immune system, as well as omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids to maintain healthy skin and a shiny coat. Dr. Diana Hasler BVM&S MRCVS

Dry foods often work out on the cheaper side when it comes to cat and kitten foods, because you get so much of it in a pack. IAMS Proactive Health dry kitten food is well priced even among its direct competitors.

Affordability is IAMS whole thing. They’ve got a reputation for putting together solid, nutritionally strong pet food at a price that won’t put a strain on your wallet. This is not different.

The nutrition profile here is strong, with taurine to help develop your kitten’s vision, natural fibers and prebiotics for digestion, omega-3 DHA for promoting brain development and Vitamin E for boosting immune systems.

Kittens seem to be big fans of IAMS Proactive Health’s taste but some pet owners might take issue with how the product is made. With the inclusion of animal by-products some people may have ethical concerns.

This food isn’t grain-free, and while a small amount grain as part of a well-rounded diet shouldn’t be problem, it’s worth baring in mind for cat parents. It’s also worth noting that while this product does claim to be free of fillers (foods that bulk up a product while adding little nutritional value), corn grain and whole grain sorghum are ingredients that many consider to be fillers.

Of course, that doesn’t take away from the fact that IAMS is a very popular and well-trusted brand. If those issues don’t affect you, then in IAMS Proactive Health you have a well-rounded, nutritious dry kitten food at a very reasonable price.

If you're looking to tempt your kitty's tastebuds with lots of variety, then this four-flavor pack from Purina is well worth considering. One of the most popular and well-reviewed kitten food products on Amazon, pet parents rave about these Fancy Feast dishes which seem to manage to offer affordability, nutrition and deliciousness all sealed into one tin.

Specially formulated for growing kittens, these dishes are made with real poultry and fish as the first ingredient and come jam packed with all the vitamins and minerals your little bundle of fluff needs to grow up big and strong.

With a rich flavor and a melt-in-the-mouth velvety soft texture, each tin offers high quality protein for growing muscles and is 100% complete and balanced.

While there's no doubt that this offering from Purina has proved a huge hit, it's worth noting that animal by-products and artificial colors are both used in these dishes, so if you're after a super clean ingredient list, you may wish to look elsewhere.

Royal Canin Feline Gastrointestinal Kitten Dry Cat Food

Best for sensitive stomachs

Kittens’ developing digestive systems predispose them to dietary sensitivities, so this food is made up of highly digestible ingredients to allow them to effectively absorb nutrients. It also contains prebiotics to help establish a balanced microbiome within the gastrointestinal tract, as well as antioxidants to support kittens’ developing immune systems. This diet should be fed under the supervision of a veterinarian. Dr. Diana Hasler BVM&S MRCVS

If your kitty is recovering from surgery, or suffers regular stomach upsets and chronic diarrhea, you need to find a cat food that their sensitive stomachs can cope with. The same is true if they are finding the transition from their mother's milk to solid food an uphill struggle and are losing weight because of it.

Royal Canin Feline Gastrointestinal Kitten Dry Cat Food is specifically designed to ensure your furball gets all the nutrition it needs, even if it is only able to eat smaller portions. It is also available as a soft mousse product (opens in new tab) – although the dry formula is designed for you to be able to add water to it for extra kitty hydration.

Note that because it is very high in fat and protein you need to get veterinary advice before you can buy this product. When Royal Canin says vet recommended, they mean it! It is specifically designed for kitties that can't eat much, and contains adapted levels of nutrients, including protein and calcium to help support healthy digestion – which means a healthy cat would find it too much.

If your vet agrees though, users have called it a godsend. The formula includes fish oil to provide Omega-3 fatty acids, EPA and DHA, to help soothe the gastrointestinal tract, while it's formula of digestible proteins and prebiotics support digestion and optimal stool quality. This combination allows it to act quickly, relieving your kitty's digestion issues in a matter of days.

The downside is that it is very expensive, but if your kitty is finding normal foods difficult to eat and process, this is a very sensible investment to stop their suffering fast.

Wellness Complete Health Kitten Pâté

Best wet kitten food

The wet formulation of this food keeps kittens hydrated, while the ingredients provide enough calories, fat, and protein to keep up with an energetic, growing kitten. It includes DHA in its recipe to support brain development, as well as antioxidants to support the immune system. It comes in two flavors for kittens—chicken and whitefish & tuna. Dr. Diana Hasler BVM&S MRCVS

Wellness Complete Health Kitten Pâté has been specially formulated to meet the extra energy needs of kittens, coming packed full of the perfect ratio of calories, fat and protein to fuel their busy days of growing and playing.

This highly digestible recipe is supported by additional prebiotics with plenty of minerals for healthy teeth and bones. DHA and Taurine support brain development and eye health and there's an abundance of protein to fuel muscle growth.

We love the natural ingredient list for this wet food which features chicken as the first ingredient and comes with carrots and flaxseeds for fiber and cranberries for a powerful hit of antioxidants that will also keep the urinary tract healthy.

Free from grains, carrageenan, artificial colors, flavors or preservatives, this wholesome and natural formula ticks all the boxes.

Nature’s Variety Instinct Original Kitten

Best raw kitten food

This diet contains cage-free chicken as its first ingredient, and it is complete and balanced according to the Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO) guidelines for kitten food. Before making the decision to feed your kitten raw, it is important to note that raw diets can harbor bacteria such as Salmonella, E. coli, and Campylobacter, which can cause gut infections in your kitten and any humans who touch them, handle their food, or clean their litter box. Dr. Diana Hasler BVM&S MRCVS

It’s sometimes difficult to know what’s actually in the foods we feed our four-legged friends. Foods that make it easy for us are always welcome; Nature’s Variety’s commitment to raw ingredients make their Instinct Original Kitten dry kibble super easy to understand.

The Instinct range from Nature’s Variety is committed to 100% natural ingredients, although it might be easier to demonstrate the Original Kitten lines commitment to nutrition by first telling you what’s not in it. This dry kibble is grain free and contains no soy, wheat, corn, potato, by-product meals, artificial preservatives, or colors.

81% of this kibble comes from real animal ingredients and oils, which puts its protein content at a whopping 42.5% and fat at 22%. That’s exactly what a calorie-hungry kitten needs. The food includes taurine, DHA, and probiotics for promoting everything from healthy brain and vision development to nice soft fur.

The remaining 19% of the product is made up from vegetables, fruits, and what Instinct calls ‘other wholesome ingredients, and while some have criticized the product for including ingredients like carrots, deeming them unnecessary, the kibbles nutritional profile is very strong.

Given this food’s raw and natural ideology, we think we’d be remiss in not mentioning that Instinct have had to issue recalls on their food twice for potential salmonella. The last of these coming in 2015 after a confirmed FDA test, though we have no reason to believe this is likely to happen again.

As with most dry cat foods, Instinct Original Kitten isn’t going to give your kitten all the water it needs so you may want to think about pairing this with a wet food rather than as your kitten’s sole diet.

Applaws Tuna Wet Kitten Food

Best gourmet kitten food

This wet food contains tuna, which is not only delicious, but also a good source of omega-3 fatty acids to promote healthy skin, coat, and joints as your kitten grows. Because this is a complementary food, it should not be your kitten’s primary food—instead, it can be fed as a special treat alongside a complete kitten diet. Dr. Diana Hasler BVM&S MRCVS

You could be forgiven for being skeptical when a brand claims to supply everything your kitten needs – most of them are doing that, after all. Refreshingly, Applaws isn’t one of them. Instead, it has built its reputation on creating fresh tasty meals that are designed be part of a well-rounded diet, rather than a staple of it.

Applaws’ whole brand is centered around using simple ingredients that haven't been tampered with, using human-grade meat with no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives. Indeed, very little of anything is added. For example, the Applaws Kitten Tuna Fillet in Broth had just three ingredients; tuna fillet, fish broth, and rice. This way, you're left in no doubt as to exactly what you're getting.

While this is all great, like we said previously, this isn't a staple, so you shouldn't be providing it in every meal. It simply doesn't provide everything your kitten should be consuming as part of a balanced diet, so this high-protein tin should be treated as a gourmet treat rather than something to be included with absolutely every meal.

Moreover, this additional treat doesn't come cheap, and you'll find that the cost mounts up with every 24 cans you buy – quite a lot more than is normally the case with many other brands, in fact. Regardless, what you're getting for this is a protein-rich gourmet experience for your kitten, and there's nothing wrong with treating them once in a while. As long as you only dish these out once a day at most, you'll get plenty of longevity out of it, and your mini cats will definitely thank you for it.

Tiki Cat Velvet Mousse Grain Free Wet Kitten Food

Best nutrient-rich kitten food

This soft and smooth food can help a kitten transition from drinking their mother’s milk to consuming solid foods. It contains chicken as its main source of protein, as well as DHA to support brain development. This diet has been formulated to provide all essential nutrients as laid out by the AAFCO guidelines for growing kittens. Dr. Diana Hasler BVM&S MRCVS

This silky smooth mousse with its rich and delicious chicken flavor is bound to be a winner with your little foodie fur baby and not only does it taste good, but it's highly nutritious too.

Made with real chicken as the first ingredient, this wet food also contains nutrient-rich chicken liver as well as fish oil and a range of other essential vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, such as vitamin A, vitamin B12 and vitamin D, all of which are vital for healthy growth and development.

High in protein and moisture, the mousse is grain-free and is suitable for all breeds. It contains no animal by-products or fillers and is low in carbohydrates. The texture is quite thick, so it's a substantial meal on its own or, if your kitty prefers a mix, use it as a topper for kibble.

Nutro Wholesome Essentials Kitten Dry Cat Food

Best natural kitten food

This kitten food contains real chicken as its first ingredient, and it does not have any unwanted chicken by-products. It also provides omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants to support your kitten’s growth, development, and immune system. It is formulated with calcium to support growing kittens’ bones and joints. Dr. Diana Hasler BVM&S MRCVS

If you're looking for a clean and natural formula that uses high quality ingredients, then this real food kibble from Nutro is well worth parting with your pennies for.

While the 5lb bag is more expensive than many other brands, this is definitely a case of getting what you pay for. With real chicken as the number one ingredient and source of protein and nourishing brown rice as a filling carbohydrate, this kibble has everything your new kitten needs to thrive.

You'll find an extensive list of included vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, including plenty of omega-3 fatty acids for growth and development and calcium for strong bones and joints. We love the addition of beet pulp too, which provides a good hit of fiber and will help keep your kitten's digestive system running smoothly.

The limited ingredient list means there's little chance of this kibble causing any kind of allergic reaction in your kitten. It's free from corn, wheat, and soy, as well as all artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives. There's no chicken by-products here either, which is really great to see.

Overall, this is a complete, nutritious, and balanced formula that's getting rave reviews from both pet parents and their young feline furkids. If your budget can stretch to the extra cost, we think this one is definitely a worthy contender of a place in your shopping cart.

Purina Pro Plan Kitten Favorites

Best variety kitten food

This variety pack contains three different chicken or fish flavors of wet food for owners who want to provide their kitten an assortment of foods. All three flavors provide complete and balanced nutrition for growing kittens, and they have formulas that are both easily digestible and tasty. Dr. Diana Hasler BVM&S MRCVS

Many kitten food brands these days tend to stick to one or two products that they identify as the best things you should be feeding your little meow machine. This is a great approach that allows a consumer to know, pretty much, exactly what they’re getting – but for the little ones, it can get a bit samey. Purina’s Prop Plan Kitten Favorites variety pack has 3 flavors to choose from. Variety is the spice of life after all.

The three flavors, Chicken & Liver, Ocean Whitefish & Tuna, and Salmon & Oceanfish are made with real poultry and fish as the number one ingredient. They add taurine for eyesight and DHA for brain development, as well as a blend of vitamins and nutrients to develop a healthy immune system.

There is a slight difference in protein and fat between the chicken and fish flavors – with the Chicken & Liver having slightly less protein and slightly more fat – but all within what works for healthy kitten growth.

However, some people have had trouble with larger meat chunks in the pate, meaning their kittens struggle or give up. Not all kittens have a problem with larger chunks, but if yours do, this might be one to wait until they’re a little bigger.

Lastly we’ll point out the perennial problem with variety packs: you may end up with a flavor your kitten doesn’t like. This will happen to us all at some point but sometimes kittens don’t react well to the unfamiliar, so either try introducing the flavor again slowly with another or find yourself a fellow cat parent to swap foods with. Either way, the benefit of a variety pack is that you wont be wasting the whole case.

Blue Buffalo Wilderness Kitten Chicken Recipe

Best for protein

This diet has a high protein content compared to many other kitten foods, with a minimum crude protein level of 40%. It contains real chicken as its first ingredient, without the addition of unwanted poultry by-products. It is also rich in antioxidants to support your kitten’s immune system as they grow. Dr. Diana Hasler BVM&S MRCVS

Blue Wilderness claims to provide kittens with the finest of food, using real chicken as its first ingredient and promising not to use any poultry by-product. This dry food is also free from soy, wheat and corn and there are no artificial flavors or preservatives. It's as healthy a food as they come, making use of a host of natural ingredients.

At the very least, you can be sure your kitten will get an abundance of protein to support their muscle development and energy. The food also contains fish oil which is rich in omega-3 fatty acids and DHA so your kitten will not only retain a healthy coat but benefit from improved cognitive function too.

Vitamins A and C along with potassium and fiber are provided by the inclusion of blueberries. Potatoes boost the vitamin C and potassium levels while also providing vitamin B, iron and magnesium.

Pumpkin is included because it's rich in beta-carotene, vitamin A, and zinc, while spinach is thrown into the mix along with apples for carotenoids, quercetin and dietary fiber. What's more, the blend of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals are not exposed to huge amounts of heat, which means most of the fresh nutrients are retained.

It's all created to help kittens to grow by boosting their immune system, ensuring a healthy heart and eyes and giving them lots of energy to play. It comes highly recommended.

Royal Canin Mother & Babycat Ultra-Soft Mousse

Best for weaning

This diet is formulated for kittens who are 1-4 months old, their nursing mothers, and pregnant cats. Its fluffy mousse texture makes it easy for kittens to consume while they transition onto solid foods. It contains highly digestible proteins and prebiotics to support a young kitten’s digestive system, as well as DHA for brain development. Dr. Diana Hasler BVM&S MRCVS

If you're looking to gradually introduce your young kitten to kitten food, then Royal Canin Mother & Babycat Ultra-Soft Mousse is a great choice. It features a soft mousse-like texture which makes it easy for both kittens and nursing mothers to consume. It's a bit like pâté in consistency; this wet kitten food is ideal for supporting healthy hydration.

As a specialist product for mother and kitten, Royal Canin look to pack a few extras in the can. There's the inclusion of nutrient DHA, which studies have shown helps brain and vision development in kittens, as well as additional vitamins including Vitamin E, B1 and B6.

Essentially, there's everything here your kitten needs to get the best nutritional start in life - providing you're willing to fork out a little extra.

Royal Canin can be a little pricier than some other leading brands and once your kitten has had their daily fill, that could really start to add up.

Fortunately, however, there are few a options. The brand does offer the cans in multipacks of 6-24, making it a great way to stock up in advance to feed hungry mouths.

Hill's Science Diet Dry Kitten Food

Best vet-recommended kitten food

This food contains high-quality protein for growing cats, with chicken as its first ingredient. It includes DHA from fish oil to support the development of the brain and eyes. Hill’s is a trusted brand among veterinarians because they hire veterinary nutritionists as part of their team to oversee the development of their products. Dr. Diana Hasler BVM&S MRCVS

Give your kitty the best start in life with this vet-recommended kibble from Hill's Science. With DHA from fish oil to support healthy brain and eye development and plenty of minerals to give your kitten strong bones and teeth, this high-quality formula ticks all the boxes.

Your little one will love the rich chicken taste and you'll have peace of mind knowing that you're feeding them only the best natural ingredients. There's plenty of protein to support muscle growth and it's rich in fiber to help the digestive system function properly.

There's also plenty of fruits and vegetables on the list with broccoli, apples, carrots, and green peas featuring heavily, plus a good hit of cranberries to help keep your fur baby's urinary tract healthy. While the kibble itself is on the small size, overall this is a delicious and nutritious formula that will help your kitten grow up to be big and strong.

Castor & Pollux Organix Grain-Free Dry Kitten Recipe

Best organic kitten food

This food lists organic free-range chicken as its first ingredient, and it does not contain any grains for those owners wishing to feed their kitten a grain-free diet. It is a complete and balanced diet that has been formulated to meet the requirements of AAFCO for growing kittens. Dr. Diana Hasler BVM&S MRCVS

Castor & Pollux is a respected eco-friendly manufacturer of cat food and its Organix range only includes organic free-range chicken or turkey. The recipes don't contain any grains, corns, soy or wheat but they do have organic flaxseed, coconut oil and cranberries as well as Docosahexenoic Acid (DHA) which is an essential Omega-3 fatty acid that aids brain and nervous system development.

As such, you can rest assured that the meals contain ingredients that are free from chemical pesticides, antibiotics, growth hormones and synthetic fertilizers. There are no hints of any genetically modified organisms (GMOs) and the meals are also cooked in an organically-certified kitchen – top credentials that are independently verifiable since the company complies with USDA National Organic Program regulations.

Just as importantly, most kittens seem to take well to the taste, with few cat owners reporting any problems. That means they are getting lots of protein – among the highest proportion of the products listed here – and with 393 calories per cup, they are getting sufficient energy as well. As always with dry food, the lack of moisture is the biggest let down but it still contains more than most.

Royal Canin Feline Breed Nutrition for Kittens

Best kitten food by breed type

Royal Canin has formulated kitten diets specifically for Persians and Maine Coons. The Persian food has a rectangular shape and soft texture that is easier for their short jaws to pick up and chew. It also contains nutrients that promote a healthy coat. It should only be fed to kittens over 4 months of age. The Maine Coon diet, on the other hand, is cube-shaped for the breed’s large jaw. It is formulated to support their extended period of growth and can be fed until they are 15 months old. Dr. Diana Hasler BVM&S MRCVS

Wouldn't it be great if instead of puzzling over which kitten food to buy, you instead could just pick up a bag of tailored nutrition for their exact breed? Well, that's exactly what Royal Canin offer with their Feline Breed Nutrition brand.

Royal Canin is already a trusted brand that has been featured several times in our picks of the best kitten food; expect quality with plenty of essential nutrients such as amino acids, vitamins, and omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids that help specifically to promote healthy skin and a healthy coat.

What's particularly fantastic about Royal Canin is you can stick with the brand through your cat's entire development, beginning from when they're very young through to adulthood. The Feline Breed Nutrition line also comes in an adult variety, but do note that it's only available for exotic-type kittens such as the majestic Maine Coon and Persian kittens.

Founded more than 30 years ago in the UK, James Wellbeloved is well known for creating tasty and wholesome pet foods. Having once catered entirely for dogs, it has long created meals for cats and this kitten kibble for little moggies up to the age of 12 months certainly impresses.

For starters, the smaller bites are made with a single source animal protein – in this case turkey – and it's also naturally hypoallergenic. Made from natural ingredients, it's free from artificial colors, flavors and preservatives and it's balanced nutrition helps to ensure your furbaby will grow big and strong.

There's certainly very little to alarm. Aside from 100 percent natural turkey, the food contains cranberry and yucca extract (the latter reducing the odor emanating from the litter tray!). It's also packed with Omega 3 and 6 oils, prebiotics and antioxidants.

That said, the second ingredient is white rice, with brown rice and potato protein high on the list too – none of which are a necessary part of a cat's diet. Even so, these will do absolutely no harm (indeed, white and brown rice are great for upset tummies). It's also rather telling how well this food goes down well with owners – 94 percent of whom rate it very highly.

Produced by a family owned and operated company, this delicious and nutritious variety pack may be a little more expensive per tin than some other options on the market, but each dish comes packed with all the vitamins, minerals and antioxidants your kitten needs to grow up big and strong.

Made with real chicken, the three different textures (chicken in puree, gravy or jus) offer fussy fur babies plenty of choice and each dish is free from grains, gluten, carrageenan, chicken by-products, corn, soy, artificial flavors and preservatives.

High in moisture, fat, and protein and with a limited ingredient list, these meals are ideal for kittens who suffer from digestive issues or for any kitten who you're looking to give the best start in life to.

Wellness Core is as natural as they come, providing nourishing, balanced meals using fresh meat as the primary ingredient. According to the pack, the food contains 26 percent turkey and 26 percent chicken. The rest includes peas, potato protein, dehydrated salmon and a few more natural foodstuffs.

One thing's for sure, there are no artificial colors, preservatives or flavors here. Neither, come to that, are there any grains, wheat, soya, corn, dairy, egg or beef.

According to the manufacturer, the food also includes prebiotics and probiotics for a healthy digestive system and it also helps to control hairballs while supporting kittens' brain and eye development through the addition of salmon oil which provides sufficient DHA.

The upshot is that your kitten is gaining a huge amount of protein as well as fruits and vegetables for fiber and vitamins. Yes, it's a little more costly than some dry food, but we'd say the cost is worth it.

High in protein and with 15-plus nutrients that are found in a mother's milk, this grain-free formula from Purina will nuture your growing kitten's body and ensure they get everything they need to grow up big and strong.

With real farm-raised, steroid-free chicken as the first ingredient, this kibble also features natural probiotics and prebiotic fiber to support digestive health and plenty of DHA from fish oil to support healthy brain development.

Easy to digest and gentle on the stomach thanks to the inclusion of gentle oatmeal and soothing pumpkin, it comes in 3 lb., 5 lb., and 12 lb. bags and contains no corn, soy or artificial colors, flavors or preservatives.

How to choose the best kitten food

When choosing the best kitten food, there are several things you need to think about.

Firstly, nutrition. You want to make sure you’re hitting the right protein to fat ratio, and getting enough of both. For dry food you want to be hitting more than 30% in protein content and 15-20% in fat. For wet foods you ideally want between 10-15% for protein and around 3-6% for fat.

You may want to be more aware of foods with high grain content, while the debate rages about exactly how bad grain are for cats, they can be an indicator that a food is full of filler or high in difficult to digest carbohydrates, rather than all the more preferable ingredients for a kittens development.

When it comes to intolerances and allergies, it’s actually fish, chicken beef and dairy products that are the most common in felines. So while you should expect to see a little bit of a digestive reaction to any new food, if it goes on too long you may want to investigate further.

Ideally, you’ll pick out a mix of dry and wet woods. While dry food can be more cost effective and easier to manage, it won’t provide the moisture your cat needs to stay hydrated. If you’re going dry only, make sure your house is full of water sources for your cat to find, though they’ll need to be refreshed daily.

Lastly, the best kitten foods will recommend a transition period when switching. This will avoid most cases of digestive distress which, if prolonged, can be dangerous to kittens. Take a week, and slowly introduce the new food alongside the old to allow their systems to get used to it. Of course, if your kitten seems to be experiencing problems, or you’re worried that they may have a food sensitivity or other health problem, consult your vet.