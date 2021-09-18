CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Defiant junta rejects pressure to let Conde leave Guinea

By Saliou Samb
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

CONAKRY, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Guinea's military junta said on Friday it would not bow to regional pressure and allow President Alpha Conde, detained since his overthrow on Sept. 5, to leave the country.

On Friday Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara and Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo paid a one-day visit to Conakry to ask coup leader Mamady Doumbouya, a special forces commander and former French Legionnaire, for Conde's release.

Outtara had been hoping to leave Guinea with Conde, a senior regional government official told Reuters.

"The former president is and remains in Guinea. We will not yield to any pressure," the junta said in a statement read on state TV.

Ouattara and Akufo-Addo, representing the 15-member Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), held a separate meeting with Conde at the Mohamed VI Palace in Conakry, but flew out the country on Friday evening empty-handed.

Ouattara told Radio-Télévision Guinéenne (RTG) at Conakry airport before leaving: "I met my brother Alpha Conde, who is doing well. We will remain in contact."

Akufo-Addo told RTG: "We've had a very frank and fraternal meeting with Doumbouya and his collaborators. I think that ECOWAS and Guinea are going to find the best way to move forward together."

ECOWAS has demanded a return to constitutional rule since the special forces unit seized control of the presidential palace, detained Conde and declared itself in charge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oXmRv_0bz6brH800
Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo, new chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), speaks to journalists after a consultative meeting in Accra, Ghana September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko/File Photo

The bloc agreed on Thursday to freeze financial assets of the junta and their relatives and bar them from travelling. The junta has not responded.

'COUP-BELT'

Events in Guinea followed coups in Mali and Chad earlier this year that have raised fears of a democratic backslide in a region only just shedding its "coup-belt" reputation.

Guinea's coup leaders have held a week of consultations with public figures and business leaders to map out a framework for a transitional government.

ECOWAS's credibility in Guinea has been strained since 2018, when the bloc failed to condemn Conde for running for a third term in office last year, despite a law declaring that presidents must step down after two and widespread protests.

Ouattara himself used a constitutional change as an excuse to run for a third term last year, a move critics decried as illegal.

Following Thursday's summit, during which ECOWAS also pressured Mali's transitional government to hold elections by February 2022, the regional body said it would be reviewing protocols on democracy and good governance.

On departing the airport in Conakry, the ECOWAS motorcade passed dozens of pro-junta demonstrators brandishing signs.

One read: "ECOWAS does not decide for us."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
primenewsghana.com

Guinea: Junta leaders deny exile to deposed president

Junta leader Col. Mamady Doumbouya said Conakry would not surrender deposed President Alpha Conde. Regional leaders have put pressure and sanctions on the junta members. After a meeting with regional leaders Friday, Guinean junta leader Col. Mamady Doumbouya dismissed the idea of letting deposed President Alpha Conde leave the country.
WORLD
Reuters

Guinea junta brushes off impact of ECOWAS sanctions

CONAKRY (Reuters) - The leader of Guinea’s recent coup told a delegation of West African leaders he was not concerned about new sanctions imposed by the regional bloc to pressure a swift transition to constitutional rule, the junta’s spokesman said on Saturday. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS)...
AFRICA
104.1 WIKY

Ghana’s Akufo-Addo to meet Guinea’s sanction-hit junta

CONAKRY (Reuters) – Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo will travel to Guinea on Friday to meet its new junta leaders, a day after the regional bloc he chairs sanctioned them for ousting President Alpha Conde and demanded a swift return to constitutional rule. The 15-member Economic Community of West African States...
POLITICS
primenewsghana.com

Guinea: ECOWAS gives military junta 6 months to conduct fresh elections

ECOWAS has given the military junta in Guinea six months to return the country to democratic rule after the September 5 ousting of President Alpha Condé. The members of the junta, who are under the banner of the National Committee for Reconciliation and Development (CNRD), have also been slapped with travel bans.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alassane Ouattara
abc17news.com

Guinea says it won’t let detained ex-president leave country

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Guinea’s ruling junta says that deposed President Alpha Conde won’t be leaving the country into exile. The military leaders behind this month’s coup said late Friday they wanted to dismiss rumors that an exit was being negotiated for the former president. A visiting delegation led by the presidents of Ghana and Ivory Coast sought to step up the pressure on the junta Friday to release Conde from detention. The West African regional bloc known as ECOWAS already has announced targeted sanctions against the junta leaders, including travel bans and the freezing of assets. They are calling for Conde’s immediate release from junta custody and an agreement to form a civilian transitional government.
POLITICS
primenewsghana.com

Akufo-Addo, Ouattara hold talks with Doumbouya-led junta on Conde’s fate

Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Nana Akufo-Addo, has arrived in Guinea, Friday, to convey the community’s decision to the military junta. Guinea and Mali have been sanctioned due to the recent military takeovers that have happened in their states. The Heads of States and the...
POLITICS
kfgo.com

West African bloc imposes sanctions on Guinea junta

ACCRA (Reuters) – The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) imposed sanctions against the junta in Guinea on Thursday and demanded they return the country to constitutional rule within six months, the president of the bloc’s commission said. At a briefing after an emergency summit in Accra, Jean-Claude Kassi...
AFRICA
mining.com

Guinea’s junta pledges continuity on mining policies after coup

Guinea’s military rulers provided “strong reassurance” to mining companies at a meeting Thursday after last week’s coup, said an official at the nation’s biggest bauxite producer. The new leadership “reinforced the message from their first speech reassuring the mining sector about its importance and that miners will be allowed to...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guinea#Ivory Coast#Mali#Military Junta#Conakry#French#Ecowas#Coup Belt
US News and World Report

Guinea Junta Starts Transitional Government Talks Following Coup

CONAKRY (Reuters) -Guinea's new military rulers began consultations with political, religious and business leaders on Tuesday which they say will lead to the formation of a transitional government following the coup that ousted President Alpha Conde on Sept. 5. In a short address, coup leader Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, a special...
POLITICS
spectrumnews1.com

Military junta opens talks over Guinea's future post-coup

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Guinea's longtime opposition leaders voiced support Tuesday for the country's new military rulers as a four-day summit got under way that is aimed at charting the West African nation's future following a coup just over a week ago. Pressure, though, is expected to mount this week...
WORLD
Voice of America

Guinea's Junta Begins Meetings to Form Transitional Government

The junta that overthrew Guinea’s government more than a week ago began four days of meetings Tuesday that it says will result in the formation of a transitional government. The junta that ousted President Alpha Conde said it would consult in the capital, Conakry, with political, business and religious leaders as it charts a new course for the West African country.
WORLD
KEYT

Guinea opposition leader urges junta to hold vote soon

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Guinea’s longtime opposition leader says he welcomes the coup that deposed President Alpha Conde. But Cellou Dalein Diallo is calling on the junta leaders to create a transitional government and a timeline for elections as soon as possible. Diallo, who had lost to Conde in the last three presidential polls, accused the deposed president of betraying his oath and creating the crisis that led to his demise. In an interview with The Associated Press on Sunday, Diallo stressed that the junta now must prove they took power to give it back to the people. He also called on international institutions not to sanction Guinea.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ghana
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
Shropshire Star

Guinea opposition leader urges junta to establish time frame for elections

Cellou Dalein Diallo accused deposed president Alpha Conde of creating his own demise by flouting term limits. Guinea’s long-time opposition leader Cellou Dalein Diallo is urging the country’s ruling military junta to set up a transitional government and establish a time frame for holding elections as soon as possible following last week’s coup.
POLITICS
AFP

Guineans fed up with Conde embrace junta, for now

Even as African regional leaders press Guinea's new military government to restore civilian rule as soon as possible, people fed up of decades under Alpha Conde are inclined to support the junta -- for now. A poster around 20 metres (70 feet) wide appeared outside the luxury hotel in the capital Conakry where junta boss Lieutenant-Colonel Mamady Doumbouya met with regional leaders on Friday. Mamadou Douma Diallo, a 35-year-old driver, said he was surprised and overjoyed to see the "old" Conde, 83, overthrown, expressing hopes for better days ahead and pleading for support for the military, at least for now. "We want Doumbouya to turn Guinea around," Diallo said, asserting that suffering had been widespread under Conde.
WORLD
mining.com

Guinea junta leader to meet political, mining leaders this week

Guinea’s coup leader Mamady Doumbouya said he will meet socio-economic and political officials of the West African country as part of the transition after seizing power a week ago. The meetings will start Sept. 14 with leaders of political parties and religious groups, before they are extended to civil society...
POLITICS
Reuters

Regional envoys meet Guinea junta, ousted president after coup

CONAKRY, Sept 10 (Reuters) - A delegation from West Africa's main political and economic bloc on Friday met Guinea's ousted president Alpha Conde and members of the junta that overthrew him, hoping to steer the country back toward a civilian-led, constitutional regime. Conde, who had been in power since 2010,...
POLITICS
AFP

Tunisia's Saied issues decree strengthening presidential powers

Tunisian President Kais Saied took exceptional measures on Wednesday that strengthen the powers of his office at the expense of the government and parliament, which he will effectively replace with rule by decree. The provisions, laid out in a series of articles published in the official gazette, come almost two months after his initial power grab. Under the current system most of the executive power was in the hands of the government, and the measures announced by Saied clearly tip the balance in favour of the presidency. "Legislative texts will be promulgated in the form of decrees signed by the President of the Republic," one of the articles stipulates.
WORLD
The Independent

The Latest: Sudan says countries must cooperate on vaccines

The Latest on the UN General Assembly:___UNITED NATIONS — The prime minister of Sudan’s transitional government urged world leaders on Saturday to work together to get developing countries more COVID-19 vaccines. In a speech to the United Nation’s General Assembly, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok echoed similar statements from other speakers when he said that making sure countries like Sudan get enough shots is the only way to ensure the safety of the rest of the world.Sudan has only received a fraction of the vaccines it needs, according to official figures. Since March, the Sudanese government has vaccinated approximately 830,000 people...
HEALTH
The Independent

Top Russian diplomat defends mercenaries' presence in Mali

Russia’s top diplomat on Saturday defended the Mali government's right to hire a private Russian military company to help fight terrorists, accusing French troops in the country of failing to get rid of them and scolding the European Union for demanding that the Russian mercenaries leave.Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the company has a “legitimate” right to be in the West African nation because it was invited by the transitional government, and insisted Russian government is not involved.France and Germany have both objected to the presence of mercenaries from the Wagner Group which reportedly is linked to the...
POLITICS
sandiegouniontribune.com

Under China pressure, Taiwan opposition choses new leader

TAIPEI, Taiwan — Taiwan’s main opposition Nationalist Party chose former leader Eric Chu as its new chairperson Saturday in an election overshadowed by increasing pressure from neighbor China. Four candidates, including incumbent chair Johnny Chiang, had competed for the leadership of the party that has advocated closer relations with Beijing....
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

188K+
Followers
212K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy