Best microchip cat flap 2022 to give your cat more freedom

The best microchip cat flaps are a great choice if you want to let your feline friend have freedom, but don’t fancy letting the neighbor’s moggy into your home. We’ve compared all the best options and compiled the pros and cons so you get the very best for your money.

But how do microchip cat flaps work? These bits of kit are devices that recognize the microchip inside your cat and allow you to make sure your kitty can head outside freely, but cats that aren’t yours won’t be able to get inside your home. This helps prevent unwanted intruders and makes sure no other cats are coming inside and munching on your pet’s food.

With quite a few different options available, what makes the best microchip cat flap better than the rest? Our top picks have secure locking systems and can be set up to register over 30 different cats. It’s also worth choosing a cat flap that has a long battery life so you don’t have to worry about changing it regularly.

PetsRadar's pick of the best microchip cat flaps

(Image credit: Cat Mate)

Cat Mate 360W Microchip Cat Flap

Best overall microchip cat flap

Flap dimensions: 5.7" (w) x 5.7" (h) | Security: Magnetic plus rotary lock | Multi-cat: Up to 30 | Battery life: Up to 6 months

Great price point Streamlined design Magnetic plus rotary lock Lacks hi-tech features

A popular product by PetMate (known for its competitively priced cat flaps), the Microchip Cat Mate 360 cat flap works with an implanted microchip, or a unique ID disk that can be fixed to a collar. It requires four AA batteries to read the chip, but these typically last for around a year, making it a rather cost-effective option.

The design of the cat flap allows for plenty of space for your cat to pass through. User reviews describe this as being easy to program, as an LED indicator flashes when a cat passes through. There is capacity for up to 30 cats can use the same door, making it ideal for houses with lots of kitties.

The flap itself is transparent, which can be handy if your cat waits on the doorstep to be let in the old-fashioned way. It’s made of a super-tough polymer, so is built to last, and is capable of withstanding the repeated headbutts of the toughest tomcats.

There’s a weatherproof brush, allowing you to keep out unwanted drafts (not to mention wildlife), and the flap itself can be sealed with a magnetic closure. There is also a rotary four-way lock for times when you want to keep pet inside or outside – like when you're going away on holiday, for example.

This isn't easy to fit (which seems to be the norm with cat flaps in general), but the Cat Mate is self-lining to 80mm thick, and can be installed in most doors, as well as walls and glass panels if users are willing to buy the accompanying 361 adapter kit. Of course, this adds to the cost, but may offer a solution that other cat flaps simply don't have.

Although the Microchip Cat Mate 360 cat flap isn't the prettiest or most high-tech model out there, it performs its job well and with minimal fuss, offering great value for money.

(Image credit: Sureflap)

SureFlap Microchip Cat Flap

Best value for those on a budget

Security: 4-way manual lock | Multi-cat: Up to 32 | Flap dimensions: 5.6" (w) x 4.7" (h) | Battery life: 12 months

Great value for money Can be used by up to 32 pets Four-way manual lock No-frills or hi-tech extras

If you’re looking for a no-frills microchip cat flap from a trusted brand that gets the job done, the SureFlap Microchip may be for you. Like all microchip models, it only lets your pets in and out, while preventing intruders from stealing food or messing up your home. Of course, your pet will need to be microchipped – and the cat flap works with any of them – or wear a SureFlap RFID collar tag, which costs extra.

As far as cat flaps go, customers say that this one is pretty easy to install, and it can be fitted in doors, windows and walls, although accessories may be needed, which cost extra. One user even said that she replaced a SureFlap cat flap made more than 10 years ago easily as the screws were in the same place.

Compared with some other models this one has a long battery life and is powered by four AA batteries, which are much easier to get hold of than the cell ones, although they make the casing is a little bulkier.

There’s a four-way manual lock to keep your pets in or out and lock up securely when you go on holiday, and for households with plenty of pets, this flap can cater for up to 32 cats by programming in their unique microchip numbers.

Customers have praised the quality and ease of use of the SureFlap microchip cat flap. Its simplicity and price makes it the perfect first microchip cat flap. It’s also great for people who aren’t fussed by having extra features, because why pay for Wi-Fi and tracking features if you don’t need them?

(Image credit: SureFlap)

Best option for gadget fiends

Includes: Cat flap and hub | Connection: Wi-Fi | Battery life: Up to 6 months | Flap dimensions: 5.6" (w) x 4.7" (h)

App enables you to lock and unlock the flap remotely Keep track of pet activity Requires hub to work Some users say it’s tricky to set up

The SureFlap Microchip Connect with Hub is a gadget-lover’s dream. The set comprises a generously sized cat flap and a hub that connects the door to the accompanying Sure Petcare app.

The kit offers all the usual benefits of a microchip cat flap in keeping unwanted guests at bay, plus a whole load of extras to connect you to your cat.

For example, the Sure Petcare app enables you to lock or unlock the per door remotely even when you’re not at home. There’s a ‘curfew mode’ that can be set up via the app so that the door is locked or unlocked at specified times of the day, meaning the end of that sinking feeling when you realize you’ll have to get out of bed to check that the cat flap is closed at night – if you keep your cat inside, obviously.

The app also lets you check if your pet is at home, which is particularly great if you work late, and you receive a notification when your pet goes in or out via the pet door. You can even share access with friends and manage their permissions so they can help out when you can’t.

The package includes the hub, which has cute cat ears, but some customers have said it’s annoying as it has to be plugged in nearby, and sockets tend to be in high demand in the kitchen and utility rooms where cat flaps are often placed. The flap does work without Wi-Fi, but obviously you lose all the extra features you have paid for.

The cat flap requires four C cell batteries every six months or so, which are not always easy to find. Some users have also complained that it’s not the easiest to set up, but it certainly offers many more features than the vast majority of cat flaps.

(Image credit: SureFlap)

SureFlap Dualscan

Best for multi-cat households

Battery life: Up to 12 months | Flap dimensions : 5.6" (w) x 4.7" (h) | Security: Four-way manual lock | Multi-pet: Up to 32

Caters for up to 32 cats Can manage cats’ needs separately Easy to set up No app or tracking fun

As all cat owners know, our feline friends have unique personalities, preferences and needs. So, while one adventurous pet may be a menace out hunting, another more timid moggy may prefer to stick to its own territory and rarely bring in any animal it has caught.

Designed for multi-cat households, the SureFlap DualScan microchip cat flap is designed to help you manage your cats’ needs individually, despite them sharing a single cat flap.

The gadget reads a pet’s microchip or SureFlap RFID collar tag every time they go in and out of the flap, and lets you program it to keep certain cats inside, while allowing others out. In this way, you could keep any troublemakers inside at night, while allowing more chilled-out felines outside for a moonlit stroll. The cat flap can be programmed for up to 32 cats, although this would make it as busy as Clapham Junction.

While the gadget isn’t particularly attractive, it is simple to set up with one-button programming, and offers incredible flexibility for multi-cat homes, making life a little easier so that there’s more time to play with your pets. It can be installed in doors, windows and walls (with the aid of accessory kits sold separately) and is powered by four AA batteries which last up to 12 months – although probably not if it is being used by 32 cats!

The cat flap has a manual four-way lock for security, which can be used to keep programmed pets in or out, and is handy for when you go on holiday and want to lock up your home. There’s also a safety mode that allows kitties breaking their curfew to get back inside if they manage to escape through an open door or window.

(Image credit: Amazon)

SureFlap Microchip Pet Door

Best for bigger cats

USP: Extra-large flap | Flap dimensions: 7" (w) x 6.7" (h) | Security: Manual four-way lock | Battery life: Up to 12 months

Built for larger moggies Can be used by small dogs too Includes a curfew mode Not the best for multi-pet homes

If you’re the proud owner of a Maine Coon – the biggest domestic cat – you’ll know that not all cat flaps cut the mustard. The breed is big-boned and muscular, measuring over three feet long. But this is where the SureFlap Microchip Pet Door for Large Cats comes into its own.

The cat flap works like any other microchip offering to keep intruders out, but its flap is bigger, measuring seven inches across and 6.7 inches high. This means it’s suitable for bigger breeds of cat (and those that really appreciate a good tin of Whiskas, or five), as well as smaller dogs.

The gadget boasts a curfew mode that enables you to set the door to lock and unlock at specified times, which might be especially helpful for dog owners who let their dogs outside for a quick toilet trip, or for cat owners who prefer to keep their pet indoors at certain times of the day or night.

The pet door unlocks only for a registered pet's microchip when they return home, and can store up to 32 pet identities in its memory – although you would probably need a mansion to house 32 Maine Coons!

For non-microchipped pets, the SureFlap Microchip Pet Door is also compatible with the SureFlap RFID Collar Tag, and there’s one included in the box so you can get up and running straight away.

The pet door runs on four C-cell batteries, which typically last for up to 12 months but are not the easiest to find. There’s a four-way manual lock to secure the flap and override the microchip-operated lock if you need to.

(Image credit: Cat Mate)

Cat Mate Elite Microchip Cat Flap with timer control

Best for simplicity

USP: Built-in screen | Battery life: Up to 12 months | Multi-cat: Up to 9 | Flap dimensions: 5.7" (w) x 5.9" (h)

Built-in LCD screen Fine for multiple cats Timer function Not the best looking

If you’re not keen on using an app with your cat flap, and think connecting it via Wi-Fi is a little over-the-top for your needs, the Cat Mate Elite Microchip Cat Flap with Timer Control offers you a little bit of extra information about your cats, but isn’t overwhelmingly hi-tech. In short, it bridges the gap between a standard microchip cat flap and one of the all-singing, all-dancing models.

Like all the cat flaps on our list, this one is operated by your cat’s implanted microchip to keep local feline friends and foes outside. It’s compatible with 9, 10 and 15-digit microchips and can be used by up to nine cats, although there are better options if you’re specifically looking for a multi-cat option.

The gadget has a timer function and four-way lock to help you keep your cats in at night, for example. But the cat flap’s USP is its little built-in screen that shows, at a glance, whether you cat is in or out and the last time your cat used it. In fact, this data can be shown for up to three cats, which is incredibly handy if you’re trying to call them all for dinner.

The screen is placed on the top of the gadget, meaning you can see the data without bending down, but it does make the overall flap a little bulkier than competitors. Neither does it collect or display as much data as one of the hi-tech versions that details all sorts of feline habits. But if you don’t fancy yet another app on your phone and want a little bit of info at a glance, then this cat flap might be for you.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Petsafe Microchip Activated Cat Flap

Best energy efficient automated cat flap

Security: Dual Auto Locks | Multi-Cat: up to 40 cats | Flap Dimensions: 150 x 140 mm | Battery Life: 12 months

Easy to install Access for up to 40 cats Advanced weather proofing Requires extra accessories for certain doors A little slow to open

The PetSafe Microchip Activated Cat Flap is a great option for anyone on a budget, plus it is compatible with all of the most common microchips. Not only does the PetSafe cat flap allow for access to up to 40 cats, but it works in the most energy efficient way, acting as a draught excluder with two magnetic closing points that increase insulation. It also has weather stripping to provide protection from the elements, meaning this cat flap will withstand the test of time.

The frame is made from durable plastic and has dual-auto locks and a four-way manual lock for the ultimate security from unwanted pests in your home. The size of the flap is 150 x 140mm and is easily adaptable to fit existing cat flap holes in your door ( it comes with a cutting template too). One important thing to note is that for doors made of metal, glass, PVC or to put this cat flap in a brick wall, you are required to also purchase their PetSafe installation adaptor and tunnel extension for the simplest and most effective installation.

The flap itself is battery operated using four AA batteries, and battery life is pretty impressive at around 12 months, however it does specify to use good quality, non-rechargeable batteries for the best possible results.

Installation and set up is said to be easy, with one-button programming that will connect the cat flap to your kitty’s microchip. The flap takes about a second to read the microchip and will make a clicking sound once it has identified the chip, so if your cat has never used an automatic cat flap before they may have to get used to waiting for the door to open. It will close again after about four seconds if no one enters. It has a green light that appears when it has successfully read the chip, and the LED light will also indicate when your battery is running low so your moggy will never get locked out!

This cat flap is suitable for cats up to 8 kilograms and is great for households with multiple pets.

(Image credit: Amazon)

PetSafe Electronic SmartDoor

Best microchip alternative

Frame dimensions: 252 mm x 241 mm | Security: Four way locking control | Multi-cat: No

Easy installation Programmable for up to 5 SmartKeys 3 different modes

Don't have your cat microchipped but still want to ensure they can come and go safely? No worries! This deluxe magnetic cat flap from PetSafe will allow them to do just that and offer you great peace of mind in the process.

This SmartDoor features programmable entry, exit and auto-locking options and works with the waterproof SmartKey worn on your cat's collar, which means that only cat's wearing the SmartKey that corresponds with your SmartDoor can come and go.

We love that the SmartDoor can be programmed with up to 5 SmartKeys, making it a great choice if you have more than one feline fur baby. You'll also find the door suitable for dogs too, so if you have furry friends of different types, this is a fantastic way to grant them all access.

The door is battery operated and it's been designed to be installed easily in interior and exterior doors. There's also a wall installation option but you'll need to purchase a Wall Install Kit from PetSafe in order to do that.

(Image credit: Amazon)

PetSafe Staywell Deluxe Magnetic Cat Flap

Best magnetic cat flap

Flap dimensions: 241mm x 252 mm | Security: Yes | Multi-cat: No | Battery Life: N/A

Looks smart Fits cats up to 7kg Comes with fitting instructions Doesn't have many tech features

If you haven't got round to microchipping your cat, then you may want to consider this magnetic flap. It works in much the same way as a microchip cat flap in that it only allows your moggy to come and go. But instead of reading a chip implanted under the cat's skin, it requires you to slip the provided collar over your kitty's neck. When your cat attempts to use the flap, it will recognize the collar and allow access in and out.

Made out of white nylon, the flap should look great on any door. It's big enough to allow cats through while not being so obvious as to look ugly. It also has an internal draught excluder which acts as insulation so that cold air can't squeeze through the gaps. What's more, it's resistant to strong winds too which means it won't suddenly start flapping in the breeze and invite any passing animals to have a poke around.

Fitting is straightforward and the item comes with an installation guide as well as a cutting template and all of the screws needed to secure it. You can also use the flap in one of four ways. Aside from allowing cats in and out at will or locking the door entirely, you can set it so that cats can get in but not out or out but not in. This is handy if you're waiting to take you moggy to the vet and need them in the house but want to prevent them darting out again.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Ferplast Microchip Cat Flap

Best versatile microchip cat flap

USP: Opens door upon a cat's approach | Flap dimensions: 22.5 x 16.2 x 25.2 cm | Security: Manual four-way lock | Battery life: Up to 12 months

Comes in variety of sizes Has an antenna for approach-opening Keeps draughts out Looks a bit fussy

Ferplast's cat flap looks a little fussier than most thanks to some colorful buttons and a striped door. In that sense, you could be mistaken for thinking it's going to be a fiddly device but it works in much the same way as the others on the market. It'll pick up on a microchip embedded under the skin or one worn in a supplied collar.

Made from hard plastic, it's certainly durable. There's also a draft excluder which makes it energy efficient. What's more, it's capable of recognizing as many as 32 different microchipped cats and, as with lots of its rivals, you have four modes: either allowing cats in or out, keeping it open or ensuring it's shut (the latter coming in handy if you, say, need to keep a cat in because you need to take them to the vet).

One of the main benefits of opting for this flap is its sheer variety of sizes. You can opt for one that has an opening of 13.5 x 13.7cm or go for one that's 29.7 x 34.5cm at the other end of the scale (this is more for dogs but there are some large cat breeds out there!).

In any case, you only need four AA batteries and that's more than sufficient for a spot of magic - this flap has an antenna that picks up on an approaching cat and opens the door automatically as they get close! It means your cat doesn't necessarily have to push it with their face!

(Image credit: Amazon)

SureFlap Microchip Cat Door

Best for wooden doors

Flap dimensions: 8 1/4 x 8 1/4 inches | Security: Microchip | Multi-cat: Up to 32 | Battery life: 12 months

Comes in a brown color Had a four-way lock Easy to install and program It doesn't keep raccoons out

Most cat flaps are white which means they don’t always blend well with your door, potentially spoiling the aesthetic of your home. With this flap available in a color other than white, however, it’s a top choice for anyone with a brown door but that’s not the only reason to invest.

This flap is easy to program since you only need to press a single button in order to do it, so long as your cat is with you. You can also set it to recall up to 32 different cats – a bit overkill for most pet owners but obviously not all. By ensuring it locks once your cat has popped through, it will prevent other animals from getting in.

The flap is also lockable in four ways which is great if you need to ensure your kitty remains in the house while you prepare for a visit to the vet, for instance, or if you simply don’t want your cat to come back in because you’ve spotted them with small prey in their mouth!

How to choose the best microchip cat flap

Many cat owners find that switching to a microchip cat flap makes their lives (and their cat’s) much easier, as it puts a stop to intruders, the bullying of pets, and unwanted wildlife being brought into the home, but you’ll still want to pick the best product for you.

One important thing to consider is the dimensions of the cat flap itself and whether it is suitable to be installed in your home. Some require extra accessories to be fitted in walls and windows, for example, and some models are easier to set up than others.

Another practicality that could narrow the choice is whether a brand supports a microchip, if your cat already has one. This is really important.

Of course, budget dictates how many features your cat flap is likely to have, and if you want one that links to an app, you’ll have to pay more than double the amount of a basic microchip offering.

However, many models include the ability to use timers and set curfews, making them great value for money, and most can be used in multi-cat households. However, if you have lots of moggies with different needs, you’ll want to plump for the SureFlap Dualscan.