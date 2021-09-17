CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Shipwrecked mother saves children by breastfeeding them but dies of dehydration

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d4BiA_0bz2vLBM00

A shipwrecked woman in Venezuela saved the lives of her children by breastfeeding them for four days before succumbing to dehydration.

Eight people, including Mariely Chacon and her family, were on board the boat Thor on a recreational trip from Higuerote to La Tortuga island in Venezuela’s Miranda state on 3 September, Newsweek reported. Another boat was also travelling on that route with them.

Four people, including Ms Chacon’s husband, have not yet been found, according to El Diario.

Minutes after they left for the uninhabited island of La Tortuga, an electrical fault was reported in one of the boats. While the boat set out again after repairing the fault, it is believed to have been hit by a large wave, which split the vessel in two and left its passengers floating 70 miles out at sea.

In a desperate bid to keep her six-year-old son and two-year-old daughter alive, Ms Chacon breastfed her children. To keep herself alive, she drank her own urine, according to officials. But Ms Chacon ultimately died due to severe heat stroke and dehydration.

Four days after the shipwreck, the children were found clinging to their dead mother’s body in a small lifeboat. Authorities took them to a hospital in the Venezuelan capital Caracas, where they are being treated for first-degree burns, dehydration and post-traumatic stress.

Ms Chacon suffered organ failure due to electrolyte depletion triggered by dehydration as she resorted to breastfeeding, La Republica reported, citing a forensic medicine source.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c3ZAZ_0bz2vLBM00
(Twitter/ INEA)

Veronica Martinez, the children’s 25-year-old nanny, also survived the shipwreck. She was found in an empty icebox. She has now been hospitalised after suffering from a high level of dehydration, lethargy and post-traumatic stress disorder.

According to El Diario, the woman had a rapid heartbeat, low blood pressure, fever, delirium and dry wrinkled skin from sunburn. She had to be sedated, the report added.

Authorities are yet to find the children’s father Remis Clambor and three others who were on the boat — Vianney Dos Santos, José Marcano, Alejandro Osorio.

Ms Chacon’s family members said the boat trip was a simple family outing to entertain the children, according to La Republica.

Ms Chacon’s funeral was held on 11 September in Venezuela and broadcast on YouTube, where several people paid tribute to the woman for her sacrifice.

Comments / 26

Misti Diane Overfelt
8d ago

She is a hero for nursing her children to keep them alive. My heart hurts that they couldn't be found in time to save her as well. My prayers for everyone involved in this tragedy! 💔

Reply
36
Wanda Richmond
8d ago

AWESOME MOM ❤️❤️... this is such a heart tugging story.... to your children and family I send my deepest condolences and prayers....💔🙏🏾❤️

Reply
23
Cricket Cricket
8d ago

What a mama will do for their babies are incredible. This is a very heroic story. Should be made into a movie. Such courage and determination.

Reply(5)
24
Related
Outsider.com

Mother Dies Saving Her Two Children After Cruise Turns in Harrowing Adrift At Sea

An unexpected disaster earlier this month has led to tragedy for a family aboard a Venezuelan cruise ship. On September 3, nine people aboard the Venezuelan cruise ship called the Thor were believed to have been sent into the sea after a large wave struck the vessel, splitting the hull in two. This tragic accident led to a Venezuelan mother, her two children, and their nanny sailing adrift in the ocean for four days.
ACCIDENTS
CBS DFW

12-Year-Old Richland Hills Girl Dies Of Fentanyl Overdose

RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.com) – A 12-year-old Richland Hills girl has died after a fentanyl overdose, and police said they’re investigating the death. Elliana Martinez was found dead at a home on Jennifer Drive on May 31, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner. The agency lists her cause of death as fentanyl toxicity. Richland Hills Police Captain Sheena McEachran tells CBSDFW the case is still under investigation, and officers will not be releasing any additional details. She did say police have not made any arrests.  
RICHLAND HILLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dehydration#Breastfeeding#Shipwrecked#La Tortuga Island#Thor#Higuerote#Newsweek#El Diario#Venezuelan
The Independent

Gabby Petito: Police note found on Brian Laundrie’s car after disappearance

The family of Brian Laundrie, who has allegedly been missing for a number of days amid the search for his girlfriend Gabby Petito, have said they found a note on his vehicle from police asking it to be removed.The 23-year-old, who police in North Port, Florida, last week named as person of interest in the disappearance of Ms Petito, 22, was said to have gone missing last Tuesday or Wednesday.An attorney for the Laundrie family reportedly told ABC7 that he told them he was going on a hike in the nearby Carlton Reserve, and failed to return to his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

Early Signs You Have a Delta Infection

Reports of rising caseloads and travel restrictions, reminders to mask up—the COVID-19 pandemic may seem frustratingly like more of the same. But the face of COVID is changing. Not only is the Delta variant much more contagious, it also seems to be producing slightly different initial symptoms. Those are important to know, even if you've been vaccinated, because the virus can produce breakthrough infections. If you experience any of these symptoms, get a COVID test and call your doctor for advice. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
Whiskey Riff

74-Year-Old Florida Woman Pounces On Alligator To Save Her Dog

In the heat of the moment, people will do extraordinary things to save their dogs from danger. That fact has been exhibited by the lady who got wrecked by a bear while protecting her pups, the girl that chased a bear out of her backyard to save her dogs, the woman who plunged into a frozen pool to pry her dog out from under the ice, a man who tackled a bear to rescue his dog, and the fella who punched a kangaroo who was holding his dog hostage.
FLORIDA STATE
Bossip

#ShaniceYoung Black Woman Fatally Shot At Her Baby Shower While Nine Months Pregnant, Ex-Boyfriend Arrested

31-year-old Shanice Young was shot in the head in Harlem, New York. She was nine months pregnant and weeks away from giving birth to her third child. In fact, she had been walking home from her own baby shower when she was shot right in front of her daughter. Now, police are looking for a suspected shooter who is believed to be Young's ex-boyfriend.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Man Heard Gabby Petito Ask Brian Laundrie 'Why Do You Have to Be So Mean?' During Dispute

A man who witnessed the Aug. 12 argument between Gabby Petito and fiancé Brian Laundrie in Moab, Utah, told police at the time that "something seemed off." According to a recently released written statement, the witness, identified only as Chris, told Moab police he was outside the Moonflower Community Cooperative near Arches National Park when he saw the couple in the middle of "some sort of dispute," KSTU reports.
MOAB, UT
Lawrence Post

Boyfriend shot his girlfriend 8 times in the stomach because ‘he thought the girl was pregnant’

According to the court documents, the 24-year-old defendant has been sentenced to life imprisonment for shooting his 21-year-old girlfriend. Prosecutors say he shot her eight times in the stomach, leaving her for dead months after she texted him the results of an inconclusive pregnancy test. The 24-year-old man by pleading down from capital to first-degree murder, 24-year-old avoided a possible death sentence on Friday. Prosecutors say he will be eligible for conditional release when he turns 65.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

The Independent

257K+
Followers
114K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy