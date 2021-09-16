Minnesota Supreme Court rules Minneapolis voters may decide on changing the police department in upcoming elections

DENVER (CBS4)– Seven Denver police officers are asking a judge to issue a preliminary injunction and temporary restraining order preventing the City of Denver from forcing them to either receive a vaccine against COVID-19 or face termination.
In court documents filed yesterday and obtained by CBS4, the seven officers- Jonathan Christian, Dewayne Rodgers, Bart Stark, Rich Ziegler, Nick Elliott, David Curtis and Les Tucker- contend that Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and his Department of Public Health and Environment do not have the legal authority to enforce the Aug. 2 order.
That order gave city employees until Sept. 30 to prove they have...
