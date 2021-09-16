CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota Supreme Court rules Minneapolis voters may decide on changing the police department in upcoming elections

By Raja Razek
CNN
CNN
 9 days ago
The Minnesota Supreme Court ruled Thursday that voters in Minneapolis may decide on changing the police department in the upcoming municipal elections.

