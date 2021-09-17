Kent County police conducting death investigation in Cannon Twp.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 67-year-old bicyclist was injured Friday morning in Wright Township after being struck in a hit-and-run. Police say the incident happened in the 3500 block of Arthur Street around 7:45 a.m. The bicyclist was riding his bike eastbound when a vehicle struck him and fled the scene. Police say the man was located in the ditch and transported to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital.
ALLENDALE, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery that took place at Canvas Townhomes in Allendale early Saturday morning. Police say the incident occurred around 2:45 a.m. A 19-year-old man held a small party in his apartment when he located an unknown man in his room. The man displayed a handgun and demanded the victim's car keys, house keys and wallet, according to police. The suspect then fled from the home.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After first rejecting a plea agreement in a deadly hit-and-run crash in 2019, Jason McCann pleaded guilty to the crime earlier this month. McCann admitted to hitting Todd Fuhr and Tracy Curtiss Fuhr with his car and then leaving the scene on Oct. 19, 2019. He...
MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying a driver who fled from a crash that left his passenger seriously injured. Police say the crash happened Sunday on 13 Mile Road and 190th Avenue in Mecosta Township. A Ford F-150 was speeding...
LAKEVIEW, Mich. — UPDATE 2:05 P.M.: Brooklynn was located and is safe, according to police. The Michigan State Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old girl. Brooklynn Rae Adams was last seen at her home in Lakeview Wednesday evening. Police say Brooklynn was missing Thursday...
MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — A Lakeview man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Montcalm County Friday night. Police say the crash happened just after 11 p.m. on Miller Road in Fairplain Township. A Cadillac sedan was traveling south on Miller Road when the driver ran a stop sign and went airborne through the intersection at M-57.
The woman charged with second-degree murder in the death of a state trooper last summer plead guilty on Thursday. Thomasina Jones, who was 28 years old at the time of the incident, plead guilty to four charges:. Homicide – Murder – Second Degree. Operating With a High BAC Causing Death...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a stabbing in the area of Michigan Street and Diamond Avenue NE. Police say there is no danger to the public. This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates. ►Make it easy to keep up to...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police Department are investigating a shooting near US-131. Officers were dispatched to Logan Street and Century Avenue around 5:57 p.m. Police arrived to the scene to an adult victim with gunshot wounds. The person was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. GRPD...
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Grand Haven man accused of grabbing a young girl's arm in an attempt to take her has been formally charged, and police are asking anyone else who may have been approached to call detectives. James Allan OConnell, 43, was arraigned Tuesday on kidnapping, assault with...
GREENVILLE, Mich. — A single-vehicle crash near Greenville killed one and left another injured Wednesday. Deputies with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene around 6 a.m. Police say only one car was involved. A 37-year-old Fenwick man was pronounced dead on scene and a 34-year-old woman from Ionia was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Kent County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing man they believe is endangered. Christopher Hurless, 39, was last seen on Sept. 12 at an Adult Foster Care center located at 68th Street SE in Gaines Township. Hurless is described as a white male, 5'10"...
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash in Georgetown Township that left one woman injured. A UPS delivery truck driven by a 31-year-old man from Kentwood was eastbound on Baldwin Street, turning left onto Baldwin Woods Drive. He...
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — At 2:44 p.m. on Saturday, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a suspicious incident at the Grand Haven Walmart on US-31. Police say an 8-year-old girl was approached by an unknown man who grabbed her arm. The child’s mother became aware of the man and...
SPRING LAKE, Mich. — Around 9:27 p.m. on Tuesday, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a scene where a pickup truck crashed into a home. Police say a black Chevy pickup truck, driven by a 65-year-old man from Spring Lake, was driving eastbound on Liberty Street. The man...
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — In April Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel charged four Muskegon County jail guards and a former jail nurse with involuntary manslaughter following the 2019 in-custody death of Paul Bulthouse at the county's jail. Wednesday the first step in Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's effort to take...
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Starting Oct. 11, police officers in Michigan will have the ability to use video from school buses equipped with stop-arm camera systems to issue citations to drivers who fail to stop when those stop-arms are activated. Under current law, an officer has to witness the civil...
MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — An 18-year-old is dead after losing control and crashing into a tree in Montcalm Township, Michigan State Police at the Lakeview Post said. On Sunday night around 9:35 p.m., troopers spotted a car traveling in the opposite direction on Holland Lake Road near M-91. Police say he was speeding.
