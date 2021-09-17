CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kent County, MI

Kent County police conducting death investigation in Cannon Twp.

13 ON YOUR SIDE
13 ON YOUR SIDE
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Police say there is no threat to the public.

www.wzzm13.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
13 ON YOUR SIDE

67-year-old bicyclist injured in Wright Twp. hit-and-run

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 67-year-old bicyclist was injured Friday morning in Wright Township after being struck in a hit-and-run. Police say the incident happened in the 3500 block of Arthur Street around 7:45 a.m. The bicyclist was riding his bike eastbound when a vehicle struck him and fled the scene. Police say the man was located in the ditch and transported to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Police investigating armed robbery in Allendale

ALLENDALE, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery that took place at Canvas Townhomes in Allendale early Saturday morning. Police say the incident occurred around 2:45 a.m. A 19-year-old man held a small party in his apartment when he located an unknown man in his room. The man displayed a handgun and demanded the victim's car keys, house keys and wallet, according to police. The suspect then fled from the home.
ALLENDALE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockford, MI
County
Kent County, MI
Kent County, MI
Crime & Safety
Rockford, MI
Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
Local
Michigan Government
Rockford, MI
Government
Kent County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
13 ON YOUR SIDE

FOUND: MSP locate missing Lakeview teen

LAKEVIEW, Mich. — UPDATE 2:05 P.M.: Brooklynn was located and is safe, according to police. The Michigan State Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old girl. Brooklynn Rae Adams was last seen at her home in Lakeview Wednesday evening. Police say Brooklynn was missing Thursday...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ciara
Person
Helen Devos
13 ON YOUR SIDE

One injured, lanes closed after shooting near US-131

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police Department are investigating a shooting near US-131. Officers were dispatched to Logan Street and Century Avenue around 5:57 p.m. Police arrived to the scene to an adult victim with gunshot wounds. The person was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. GRPD...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

1 killed in Wednesday morning Kent County crash

GREENVILLE, Mich. — A single-vehicle crash near Greenville killed one and left another injured Wednesday. Deputies with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene around 6 a.m. Police say only one car was involved. A 37-year-old Fenwick man was pronounced dead on scene and a 34-year-old woman from Ionia was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
KENT COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Murder#Cannon Twp#News 13onyourside Com
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Car careens into home in Spring Lake Village

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — Around 9:27 p.m. on Tuesday, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a scene where a pickup truck crashed into a home. Police say a black Chevy pickup truck, driven by a 65-year-old man from Spring Lake, was driving eastbound on Liberty Street. The man...
SPRING LAKE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Grand Rapids local news

 https://www.wzzm13.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy