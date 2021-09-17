Carmine's restaurant hostess assaulted after asking women for proof of vaccination in NYC

Police say the hostess of a restaurant on the Upper West Side was assaulted after asking three women from out of town to show proof of vaccination.

The incident was reported at Carmine's Restaurant at 2450 Broadway around 5 p.m. Thursday.

Officials say the three women from Texas -- a 44-year-old, her 21-year-old daughter and another 49-year-old woman -- tried to enter the restaurant.

That is when authorities say they assaulted the 24-year-old hostess who asked for their proof of vaccination.

The suspects broke the hostess' necklace during the assault, but she refused medical attention.

The three women were taken into custody and given desk appearance tickets.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

"Our goal is to serve our customers great food, offer excellent service and hospitality while keeping our employees and customers safe as we comply with the government mandated COVID-19 protocols," said a spokesperson from Carmine's Italian Restaurant. "It's a shocking and tragic situation when one of our valued employees is assaulted for doing their job - as required by city policies - and trying to make a living. Our focus right now is caring for our employee and the rest of our restaurant family. We are a family-style restaurant, and this is the absolute last experience any of our employees should ever endure and any customers witness."

"Assaulting a restaurant worker for doing their job is abhorrent and must be punished," said Andrew Rigie, executive director of the NYC Hospitality Alliance. "We're calling on the City and State of New York to immediately increase penalties for assaulting restaurant workers in New York City in conjunction with enforcement of Covid-19 protocols."

The NYC Hospitality Alliance is also calling on Mayor Bill de Blasio to increase awareness on vaccine requirements for indoor dining to the public -- especially visitors who may be unaware of the policy.

