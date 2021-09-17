CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Oil fall as U.S. storm-hit supply makes slow return

By Roslan Khasawneh
Reuters
Reuters
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14GMhF_0bynHObM00
A TORC Oil & Gas pump jack is seen near Granum, Alberta, Canada May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Todd Korol/File Photo

SINGAPORE, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Friday as more supply came back online in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico following two hurricanes, but both benchmark contracts were on track for weekly gains of more than 3% as recovery in output is seen lagging demand.

Brent crude futures fell 35 cents, or 0.5%, to $75.32 a barrel at 0646 GMT, erasing Thursday's 21 cent gain.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 42 cents, or 0.6%, at $72.19 a barrel, after settling unchanged in the previous session.

"Oil prices are slightly softer as offshore U.S. production continues to slowly return, and as return to normal across large parts of Asia hit some road bumps, and as some countries still struggle to contain the delta variant (of the coronavirus) spread," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

Both contracts were on course to add more than 3% for the week as output in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico has recovered more slowly than expected after Hurricane Ida damaged facilities in August and tropical storm Nicholas hit this week.

"Crude prices are having another good week despite broad weakness across commodities that stemmed from a resilient U.S. dollar," said Moya.

The dollar climbed to a three-week high on Friday, making dollar-traded crude imports more expensive for countries using other currencies. read more

As of Thursday, about 28% of U.S. Gulf of Mexico crude production remained offline, two-and-a-half weeks after Hurricane Ida hit. read more

"It's still taking longer than people thought in terms of that coming back. That's been a supportive factor in the market," Commonwealth Bank commodities analyst Vivek Dhar said.

"We're going to go into more (supply) deficit conditions - that certainly seems to be the view."

Preliminary data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed U.S. crude exports in September have slipped to between 2.34 million bpd and 2.62 million bpd from 3 million bpd in late August.

Dhar also pointed to data from the International Energy Agency this week showing OECD oil inventories falling to a low in November, as an indication that the recovery in fuel demand is expected to outpace supply.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
AFP

China orders energy firms to secure supplies amid power crisis: report

China's top state-owned energy companies have been ordered to ensure there are adequate fuel supplies for the approaching winter at all costs, a report said Friday, as the country battles a power crisis that threatens to hit growth in the world's number two economy. The country has been hit by widespread power cuts that have closed or partially closed factories, hitting production and global supply chains. The crisis has been caused by a confluence of factors including rising overseas demand as economies reopen, record coal prices, state electricity price controls and tough emissions targets. More than a dozen provinces and regions have been forced to impose curbs on energy usage in recent months.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

Cathie Wood compares current crude market to whale oil, predicts it will meet the same fate

Cathie Wood is calling for a drop in oil prices, likening the crude market to the extinction of whale oil in the early 1900s. "The rise in oil prices this year is a function more of supply than demand. At the turn of the 20th century, whale oil faced the same fate and whale oil prices fluctuated dramatically. If @ARKInvest's research is correct, oil prices will suffer the same fate as whale oil prices," Wood said in a tweet Thursday evening.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wti Oil#Brent Oil#Crude Oil#Oanda#Commonwealth Bank#Oecd
WTOP

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose 85 cents to $75.88 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for December delivery rose 97 cents to $79.28 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for November delivery was unchanged at $2.25 a gallon. November heating oil rose 4 cents to $2.38 a gallon. November natural gas fell 25 cents to $5.62 per 1,000 cubic feet.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Surging natural gas prices: Threat to consumers this winter?

Brace for a rude surprise on your winter heating bills.After years of unusually inexpensive levels, the price of natural gas in the United States has more than doubled since this time last year. In Europe and Asia wholesale prices are more than five times what they were a year ago.The surging costs have coincided with a robust recovery from the pandemic recession, with more homes and businesses burning all forms of fuel. That intensified demand is poised to contribute to higher heating costs in many areas of the world.Having enjoyed a prolonged period of low prices, consumers of...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

FTSE 100 drops as supply issues continue while Wall Street improves

The FTSE 100 dropped as supply and staffing issues continue to weigh on UK firms.London markets stumbled out of the blocks on Friday morning after weakness in the Asian markets and continued to stall amid the fuel shortages.London’s top flight closed 59.35 points, or 0.84%, lower at 7,027.07 on Friday.Danni Hewson, AJ Bell financial analyst, said: “Having spent an hour enjoying the charms of nearby petrol stations, it doesn’t surprise me at all to see that that week’s big winner on the FTSE 100 was Royal Dutch Shell and BP’s not done too shabbily either.“The question undoubtedly being asked by...
STOCKS
AFP

US factories again overcome supply snarls to grow in September

Supply shortages and delays continued to complicate operations at US factories but manufacturing nonetheless grew in September, an industry survey said Friday. The Institute for Supply Management reported its manufacturing index was at 61.1 percent last month, higher than analysts had expected and for the 16th straight month above the 50-percent threshold indicating growth. Employment climbed 1.2 percentage points to return to growth at 50.2 percent, however new orders were flat at 66.7 percent and production fell slightly to 59.4 percent, while supplier deliveries slowed. "Manufacturing performed well for the 16th straight month, with demand, consumption and inputs registering month-over-month growth, in spite of continuing unprecedented obstacles and ever-increasing demand," the survey's chair Timothy Fiore said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Reuters

Take Five: U.S. jobs & an OPEC oil gathering

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Key U.S. jobs numbers on Friday and an OPEC+ meeting on Monday to review oil output as crude prices top $80 dollars a barrel are top of the agenda for markets as 2021 heads into the homestretch following a bumpy Q3 ride. Here are the five...
GAS PRICE
MarketWatch

Why OPEC+ is likely to keep its plan to boost oil output

Major oil producers are expected to keep their current oil agreement in place when they meet on Monday, gradually raising production, but analysts say they're likely to see increasing pressure to boost output even more with crude prices at their highest in almost three years and energy shortages in Europe and Asia.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
fxempire.com

Why Natural Gas Prices Are Rising This Year

Recently, natural gas prices have hit multi-year highs both in the United States and Europe. What’s behind this move?. According to the recent EIA Natural Gas Storage Report, U.S. natural gas inventories are down by 6.9% compared to the 5-year average. The situation is even more tense in some European countries. According to Celsius Energy, Germany’s natural gas inventories are down by as much as 26% from the 5-year average.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Oil futures settle higher, contributing to a gain for the week

Oil futures settled a bit higher on Friday, shaking off earlier declines, as traders placed their bets ahead of a meeting Monday of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies. The group, known as OPEC+, are expected to make a decision on crude production levels, with most analysts saying producers are most likely to continue with their gradual increases in output, but a stronger boost in production remains a possibility. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 85 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $75.88 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices, based on the front-month contracts, gained 2.6% for the week, according to FactSet data.
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

Natural Gas Makes Up Larger Share Of U.S. Oil Producers' Revenues

Thanks to higher natural gas prices, U.S. oil producers are generating a larger share of their revenues from natural gas. The share of natural gas in revenues jumped to 14 percent in the first quarter of 2021—the highest since at least 2018, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) says. Excluding the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Baker Hughes reports a rise in U.S. oil-drilling rigs for a 4th straight week

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil climbed by seven to 428 this week. That followed increases in each of last three weeks on the back of a post-hurricane recovery in Gulf of Mexico energy operations. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, also climbed by seven to stand at 528, according to Baker Hughes. November West Texas Intermediate crude was up 42 cents, or 0.6%, at $75.45 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Oil settles near 3-year high ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Oil settled above $78 a barrel on Friday, just shy of a three-year high reached earlier this week, on expectations that OPEC ministers will maintain a steady pace in raising supply. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+, meets on Monday....
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Drivers warned fuel prices could reach record levels

Drivers are being warned that fuel prices could reach record levels even if the current crisis ends.The RAC said average prices may hit 143p per litre for petrol and 145p per litre for diesel in the next few weeks.That is up from the current level of 135p per litre for petrol and 138p per litre for diesel.There is a risk we could see the average price of unleaded fuel hit a new recordRAC fuel spokesman Simon WilliamsThe highest average price for petrol is 142p per litre, which was recorded in April 2012.RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “The price drivers...
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

Will $80 Oil Destroy Demand?

Oil prices at $80 might seem like a good thing for oil exporters, but there is now a very real chance that demand destruction will begin. In particular, China and India are set to struggle with oil prices at $80 as both countries tap their strategic reserves. Inflation fears around...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

193K+
Followers
216K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy