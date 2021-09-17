Whites Creek student arrested for having handgun on school grounds
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Whites Creek High School student was arrested Thursday morning for carrying a handgun on school grounds, Metro Police announced Thursday afternoon. Just after 7 a.m. school staff conducted a search after receiving information that the suspect, Keiontay Bell, 18, often carried guns. Staff found a loaded Taurus G-3 9mm handgun in the senior’s backpack along with 17 rounds of ammunition.www.wsmv.com
