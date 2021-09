SAN ANTONIO — Some Floresville parents took a stand to protect their daughters by enrolling them in a free self-defense course Saturday morning. The training scholarships were offered after reports of at least two girls being sexually assaulted on the campus of Floresville High School recently. Rushing headlong into something new, girls from Floresville came to the Ohana jiu jitsu gym in northwest San Antonio to learn some basic techniques of self-defense.

