It's time for another season of the NHL on TNT, as the cable network once again serves as one of the TV homes for pro ice hockey for the 2022-2023 season (along with the NHL on ESPN Plus, ESPN and ABC ). TNT's coverage of the NHL includes Wednesday night hockey, as well as additional special broadcasts and, for the first time, the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals.

Here is everything you need to know about the NHL on TNT this season:

How to watch the NHL on TNT and TBS

The NHL on TNT brings ice hockey to the cable channel that is available on every major cable and satellite pay-TV provider. In addition, live TV streaming services DirecTV Stream, Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV all provide live viewing of TNT through at least one of the available subscription packages.

Certain games throughout the season (and eventually the NHL playoffs) are also expected to be carried on TBS, which is available on all of the same platforms as TNT.

Part of Turner Sports’ broadcast rights to the NHL also include TV Everywhere rights that allow authenticated subscribers to watch NHL games and related content across all WarnerMedia platforms. This includes being able to stream games on mobile devices and tablets through the TNT and TBS apps, or through TNTDrama.com and TBS.com. You do need to have a service provider that carries TNT and TBS to access these services, however.

The sports app Bleacher Report, which is owned by the Turner Broadcasting System, also has highlights with its Open Ice content.

Another option that allows viewers to watch a specific broadcast from anywhere is a virtual private network, also known as a VPN. A VPN is designed to route network traffic through a specific set of servers in a specific country, allowing viewers to watch content on an encrypted feed over a computer.

ExpressVPN is one of the easiest and affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. Plus it'll help keep your network traffic away from any prying eyes on public networks.

And it's a great way to keep up with action from anywhere in the world. View Deal

NHL on TNT games: November 7-13

The NHL on TNT has two nights of doubleheader hockey action, with national broadcasts on both Tuesday, November 8, and Wednesday, November 9. Here is this week's NHL on TNT schedule:

November 8

Edmonton Oilers vs Tampa Bay Lightning, 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT

Nashville Predators vs Seattle Kraken, 10 pm ET/7 pm PT

November 9

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Washington Capitals, 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT

Minnesota Wild vs Anaheim Ducks, 10 pm ET/7 pm PT

What other NHL content will TNT have?

In addition to its live game broadcasts, TNT has a studio show for pre- and post-game coverage. The studio show is hosted by Liam McHugh and features former NHL players Anson Carter, Paul Bissonnette, Rick Tocchet and "The Great One" himself, Wayne Gretzky.

The main commentary team for TNT is Kenny Albert and Eddie Olczyk, with ice-level analysis from Keith Jones. Additional commentators and play-by-play announcers including Brendan Burke, Darren Pang, Jennifer Botterill, Tarik El-Bashir and Jackie Redmond.