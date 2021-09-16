CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Community Members Hope To Save Historic Performing Arts Center In Suffolk County

By Nicole Valinote
 9 days ago
Members of the community are hoping to purchase a historic performing arts center on Long Island to ensure it is not torn down.

A GoFundMe created for the Smithtown Performing Arts Center received $9,435 in donations as of Thursday, Sept. 16, with a goal of raising $400,000.

Organizers said they hope to purchase the building, located at 2 East Main St., and restore it "to its original historic beauty so generations of residents can continue to enjoy the arts in the heart of Smithtown."

Organizers added that they are concerned private investors will purchase the building and tear it down.

"By donating today to Smithtown Performing Arts Counsel Inc., you can ensure this historic building isn't torn down," organizers wrote. "Together, we can make the arts a permanent fixture in beautiful downtown Smithtown."

