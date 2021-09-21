United States Steel (X) Expects Record Q3 EBITDA
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) today provided its Q3/21 outlook, expecting quarterly adjusted EBITDA to be around $2.0 billion, versus $1.3 billion for Q2/21. According to David B. Burritt, President and CEO of United States Steel Corporation, the expected Q3 adjusted EBITDA will be a record result for the company, supported by strong reliability and quality performance, sustained customer demand, and continued increases in steel selling prices.www.streetinsider.com
