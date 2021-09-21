United States Steel (X) Expects Record Q3 EBITDA

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS) provided today an update of its third quarter revenue performance expectations in advance of the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit (“OpCo Summit”). The Company has experienced higher than expected levels of deferred and rescheduled knee and hip procedures as a result of the surge in COVID-19 cases associated with the Delta variant. Accordingly, the Company has updated its revenue outlook for the third quarter. Conformis now expects product revenue for the quarter to be approximately $13.7 million to $14.3 million. This compares to the $15.5 million to $16.5 million projection announced on August 4, 2021.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO