KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One of the biggest events in Knoxville will kick off soon after it went virtual last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 Covenant Health Marathon will start at 7:30 a.m. on October 3, taking runners through 26.2 miles of Knoxville's winding roads and terrain. Officials said that the marathon was designed to show off Knoxville's several neighborhoods, and said those areas are planning to support runners as much as they can.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO