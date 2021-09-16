Caldor Fire: Containment grows to 71% on massive wildfire
More evacuees are being allowed to return home as crews continue to build more containment lines around the Caldor Fire in the Tahoe area of El Dorado County. The fire, which ignited Aug. 14 near Little Mountain between Omo Ranch and Grizzly Flats, has burned at least 219,267 acres, or more than 342 square miles, and containment stands at 71%, Cal Fire said in its Thursday morning update. It is currently the 15th-largest wildfire in state history and the 16th-most destructive.www.kcra.com
Comments / 0