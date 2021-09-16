CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Dorado County, CA

Caldor Fire: Containment grows to 71% on massive wildfire

By KCRA Staff
KCRA.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore evacuees are being allowed to return home as crews continue to build more containment lines around the Caldor Fire in the Tahoe area of El Dorado County. The fire, which ignited Aug. 14 near Little Mountain between Omo Ranch and Grizzly Flats, has burned at least 219,267 acres, or more than 342 square miles, and containment stands at 71%, Cal Fire said in its Thursday morning update. It is currently the 15th-largest wildfire in state history and the 16th-most destructive.

www.kcra.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

California to require Covid vaccine for schoolchildren, Newsom announces

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that the Covid-19 vaccine will be required for the state’s schoolchildren, the first such mandate in the nation. "CA will require our kids to get the COVID-19 vaccine to come to school. This will go into effect following full FDA approval. Our schools already require vaccines for measles, mumps and more. Why? Because vaccines work. This is about keeping our kids safe & healthy,” the governor wrote in a tweet.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Lake Tahoe, CA
County
El Dorado County, CA
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Gavin Newsom

Comments / 0

Community Policy