CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Int'l Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Appoints Glenn Richter as EVP and CFO, Raises Sales Guidance

StreetInsider.com
 10 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. IFF (NYSE: IFF) today announced that Glenn Richter, an accomplished financial executive with nearly three decades of experience overseeing finance and corporate strategy for multinational companies, has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective September 27, 2021. Mr. Richter was most recently Chief Financial Officer of TIAA, a leading global provider of financial services with $1.3 trillion in assets under management. He succeeds Rustom Jilla, who will be leaving the Company following a period of transition. With this appointment, Mr. Richter becomes a member of IFF’s Executive Committee and will be based in the Company’s New York City headquarters.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside Indiana Business

IntelinAir Appoints Executive VP/CFO

IntelinAir, Inc. has appointed Spring Xu Rouhana executive vice president & chief financial officer, based in Indianapolis. She most recently held the role of chief financial officer for Indianapolis-based DemandJump and previously served as co-founder of Apogee Risk Management in California. “We are pleased to have Spring joining Intelinair,” said...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
StreetInsider.com

Adobe Systems (ADBE) Appoints Former Applied Materials (AMAT) Executive Dan Durn as CFO

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Adobe (Nasdaq: ADBE) today announced the appointment of Dan Durn as executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO), effective October 18, 2021. Durn will assume the CFO role from Adobe executive vice president and CFO John Murphy, who announced his retirement earlier this year. Durn will report to Adobe president and CEO Shantanu Narayen and will oversee Adobe’s Accounting, Business Operations and Pricing, Financial Planning and Analysis, Financial Reporting, Investor Relations, Internal Audit, Payroll, Procurement, SEC Reporting, Tax, and Treasury functions.
BUSINESS
sgbonline.com

Ross Stores Appoints CFO

Ross Stores, Inc. announced that Adam Orvos, currently group senior vice president, supply chain administration, is being promoted to executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective October 1, 2021. In his new role, Orvos will be responsible for the company’s accounting, treasury, financial planning, tax, corporate social responsibility, and...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

National CineMedia (NCMI) Appoints Ronnie Y. Ng as CFO

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) the managing member and owner of 48.2% of National CineMedia, LLC (“NCM LLC”), the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S., has appointed Ronnie Y. Ng as chief financial officer (CFO), effective September 27, 2021.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evp#Iff#Int#Fragrances#Cfo#Streetinsider Premium#Tiaa#Ebitda#Fy#M A#Nuveen Investments#Rr Donnelley Sons#Sears Roebuck And Co#Sears Canada#Pepsico Frito Lay#Mckinsey Company
thebeveragejournal.com

NV Group USA Promotes Remitz to EVP Sales

NV Group USA, responsible for the launch, development and growth of NV Group India’s premium spirits brands in the U.S., announced the expansion of its growing sales organization and the promotion of industry veteran, Mike Remitz, to the position of Executive Vice President of Sales. In his new role, Remitz will report to NV Group USA President, Mike Ginley, and oversee an aggressive growth plan for Moke Lab Vodka, as well as the launch of additional premium spirits brands produced by NV Group India. Prior to joining NV Group USA in October 2020, Remitz built his own alcoholic beverage consulting company focused on helping suppliers develop and enhance distributor relationships. Earlier in his career, he held a number of senior positions in multinational spirits and wine companies, including Vice President, Northeast Division at Remy Cointreau USA and Vice President of Marketing, Control States at Allied Domecq Spirits & Wine USA, Inc.
BUSINESS
beautypackaging.com

IFF Appoints Glenn Richter as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

IFF (International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.) has appointed Glenn Richter, an accomplished financial executive with nearly three decades of experience overseeing finance and corporate strategy for multinational companies, as executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective September 27, 2021. Richter was most recently chief financial officer of TIAA, a...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Reklaim Announces Appointment of CFO

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2021) - Killi Ltd. (TSXV: MYID) (OTCQB: MYIDF) ("Killi", "Reklaim"), a supplier of compliant consumer data, announces that Ira Levy is joining as its new full-time CFO. Mr. Levy, who starts November 1st, has over 15 years of experience in a wide range of high-growth, early-stage companies, both public and private. Mr. Levy comes to Reklaim from VIVO Cannabis Inc. and prior, Honest Inc.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
StreetInsider.com

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc (ELMS) Appoints Rob Song as Deputy CFO; Ron Feldeisen as Chief Revenue Officer

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELMS; ELMSW) a pure-play commercial electric vehicle (“EV”) company focused on redefining productivity for the last mile, today announced two executive appointments. Rob Song was appointed as Deputy Chief Financial Officer...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Advantage Solutions (ADV) Names SAP’s Robin Manherz to Its Board of Directors

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Advantage Solutions (Nasdaq: ADV) has appointed Robin Manherz to its board of directors. Manherz serves as executive vice president and chief operating officer across all sales, services and customer engagement functions globally at SAP, the world’s largest provider and market leader in enterprise application software.
SOFTWARE
StreetInsider.com

Tarena Int'l (TEDU) Delivers Notice of Intent to Terminate Merger Agreement Due to Breach by Parent and Merger Sub

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Tarena International, Inc. (Nasdaq: TEDU) ("Tarena" or the "Company"), a leading provider of adult professional education and childhood & adolescent quality education services in China, today announced that it has delivered a written notice to Kidedu Holdings Limited ("Parent"), Kidarena Merger Sub, a wholly owned subsidiary of Parent ("Merger Sub") and Ascendent Capital Partners ("ACP"), of the Company's intention to terminate the Agreement and Plan of Merger dated April 30, 2021 (the "Merger Agreement") with Parent and Merger Sub due to the breach of the Merger Agreement by Parent and Merger Sub.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

WESCO Int'l (WCC) Gains as PE Firm Leonard Green Builds New Stake, Adding New Twist

WESCO Int'l (NYSE: WCC) gains 6.6% pre-open after private equity firm Leonard Green & Partners disclosed a new 5,700,000 share, or 11.4%, stake in the company. The stake was reported in a 13G, indicating a "passive" stake. WESCO recently completed its merger with Anixter International (NYSE: AXE) after winning a...
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the American Company With the Worst Reputation

Does it matter how the public views a company? Does the reaction to its name drive sales of its products or services higher or lower? Brand experts have considered this question for decades. The results are not conclusive. Well-known brands like Facebook are often poorly regarded by the public, yet it has over 2 billion […]
BUSINESS
The Independent

Marc Lasry, chairman of embattled media org Ozy, resigns

Marc Lasry, the hedge-fund billionaire and Milwaukee Bucks co-owner who was named chairman of embattled media organization Ozy earlier this month, has resigned from its board.“I believe that going forward Ozy requires experience in areas like crisis management and investigations, where I do not have particular expertise,” Lasry said in a statement Thursday. "For that reason, I have stepped down from the company’s board. I remain an investor in the company and wish it the best going forward.”Ozy has seen a snowballing crisis after a New York Times story earlier this week said the company's chief operating officer, Samir Rao,...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Coty (COTY) to Sell Partial Stake in Wella to KKR (KKR) at a 50% Valuation Premium Versus Initial Wella Sale in Exchange for Approximately Half of the Preferred Coty Shares Owned by KKR

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) ("Coty" or "the Company") today announced a definitive agreement to sell an approximate 9% stake in Wella to KKR in exchange for the redemption of approximately half of KKR’s remaining convertible preferred shares in Coty, reducing its total shareholding in the professional beauty company to approximately 30.6%. The transaction reflects a 50% appreciation in Wella’s value since the closing of Coty’s 60% sale of Wella to KKR in December 2020, coinciding with the re-opening of global hair salons and the positive momentum in the Wella business.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Aterian (ATER) Announces Beta Launch of Affiliate Platform DealMojo

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Aterian, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATER) (“Aterian” or the “Company”) today announced the beta launch of its affiliate marketing platform, DealMojo, which connects publishers, content creators and influencers (“Affiliates”) with leading Amazon sellers who offer bonus commissions to the Affiliates.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy