Int'l Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Appoints Glenn Richter as EVP and CFO, Raises Sales Guidance

NV Group USA, responsible for the launch, development and growth of NV Group India’s premium spirits brands in the U.S., announced the expansion of its growing sales organization and the promotion of industry veteran, Mike Remitz, to the position of Executive Vice President of Sales. In his new role, Remitz will report to NV Group USA President, Mike Ginley, and oversee an aggressive growth plan for Moke Lab Vodka, as well as the launch of additional premium spirits brands produced by NV Group India. Prior to joining NV Group USA in October 2020, Remitz built his own alcoholic beverage consulting company focused on helping suppliers develop and enhance distributor relationships. Earlier in his career, he held a number of senior positions in multinational spirits and wine companies, including Vice President, Northeast Division at Remy Cointreau USA and Vice President of Marketing, Control States at Allied Domecq Spirits & Wine USA, Inc.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO