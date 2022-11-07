ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

I tried double cheeseburgers from 11 fast-food chains and the best burger was also the best deal

By Erin McDowell
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35n669_0byOoJA900
Double cheeseburgers from In-N-Out. Cook Out, and Sonic.

Erin McDowell/Insider; Drew Angerer/Getty Images; Don & Melinda Crawford/Education Images/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

  • I ranked double cheeseburgers from McDonald's, Wendy's, Burger King, Shake Shack, White Castle, Whataburger, P. Terry's, Five Guys, Cook Out, Sonic, and In-N-Out.
  • White Castle blew me away with its small, cheap, and super-flavorful sliders.
  • In-N-Out's famous Double-Double was large, undeniably delicious, and great value.
A double cheeseburger from Burger King cost me $2.29.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lAVh1_0byOoJA900
Burger King's double cheeseburger.

Erin McDowell/Insider

This sandwich was definitely worth the price. It was less than what I usually pay for my morning coffee .

It comes with two of the chain's beef patties, American cheese, pickles, mustard, and ketchup on a sesame-seed bun.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OiBgf_0byOoJA900
Burger King's double cheeseburger.

Erin McDowell/Insider

It comes with one slice of cheese.

This burger was super filling, but I liked the other burgers I tried more.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35MmAF_0byOoJA900
Burger King's double cheeseburger.

Erin McDowell/Insider

Right away, I tasted the thick beef patties. The burger had traveled a little more than 15 minutes from my local Burger King to my apartment, but the meat was still juicy and the cheese nicely melted.

The pickle slices were thick and crunchy, and I enjoyed the sesame-seed bun, which added a nice textural element. But I thought there was just a little too much ketchup, which will likely vary depending on who's making your burger that day.

It was also a little heavy for my liking. It filled me up a little more than I had anticipated before jumping into the rest of the taste test . Still, for a burger that costs just over $2, that might be more of an asset than a hindrance if you want a filling, inexpensive lunch.

In ninth place was Wendy's double cheeseburger, which the chain calls a Double Stack. I ordered it for just $2.59.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vgznm_0byOoJA900
Wendy's double cheeseburger.

Erin McDowell/Insider

It was about the same price as the burgers from McDonald's and Burger King.

A Wendy's double cheeseburger comes with two junior-size hamburger patties, American cheese, ketchup, mustard, pickles, and sweet onion.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nwdp4_0byOoJA900
The Wendy's Double Stack.

Erin McDowell/Insider

The toppings looked a little stingy, and they were clustered in the middle of the sandwich. I would have liked to see them more spread out.

The burger bun was fluffy and light, and the toppings had a ton of flavor.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KRnaE_0byOoJA900
Wendy's double cheeseburger.

Erin McDowell/Insider

But I had to get a few bites in to reach the toppings in the center.

The toppings themselves were amazing. I thought the pickles were the most flavorful out of the burgers I tried, and I liked the use of an onion ring rather than diced onion. Though I would have liked just a little more.

The McDonald's double cheeseburger cost me $3.79.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HSBD1_0byOoJA900
McDonald's double cheeseburger.

Erin McDowell/Insider

It was slightly more expensive than Burger King's version but had more toppings. It came with an extra slice of American cheese plus chopped onions, and it was still affordable.

The double cheeseburger from McDonald's comes with two beef patties, pickles, chopped onions, ketchup, mustard, and two slices of American cheese.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gdGwh_0byOoJA900
McDonald's double cheeseburger.

Erin McDowell/Insider

I was interested to see if the added toppings would amp up the flavor.

I thought all the ingredients came together well in this burger, but the bun was a little lackluster.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jb2Ww_0byOoJA900
McDonald's double cheeseburger.

Erin McDowell/Insider

The bun held everything together and was a good size, but it was a little too soft and didn't have a lot of flavor on its own. But I enjoyed the amount of condiments and didn't find them overpowering.

The chopped onions added a lot of flavor, and the burger patties were juicy despite being thinner than the Burger King ones. I liked the added cheese but didn't think it was totally necessary.

In eighth place was the double meat Whataburger with cheese.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AWnBg_0byOoJA900
Whataburger double meat burger with cheese.

Erin McDowell/Insider

It cost me $6.74 at a Whataburger in Austin, Texas.

I ordered it with a large bun, American cheese, grilled peppers and onions, pickles, and ketchup.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ANQXH_0byOoJA900
Whataburger double meat burger with cheese.

Erin McDowell/Insider

The burger was a decent size and I could see the gooey cheese peeking out from underneath the soft potato bun.

Unlike the other double cheeseburgers, this burger had sliced jalapeño peppers that I imagined would add quite the kick.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ItDao_0byOoJA900
Whataburger double meat burger with cheese.

Erin McDowell/Insider

The ingredients definitely set this burger apart from the others.

I thought the burgers had a delightfully crispy texture to them, and the toppings added a ton of flavor.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HwMpo_0byOoJA900
Whataburger double meat burger with cheese.

Erin McDowell/Insider

The bun was light and fluffy, but I did think the burger patties could have been a little thicker and juicier.

Coming in seventh was the double cheeseburger from P. Terry's Burger Stand, a regional chain I visited in Austin, Texas.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1omnDl_0byOoJA900
P. Terry's double cheeseburger.

Erin McDowell/Insider

The burger cost only $4.10, making it one of the cheaper burgers I tried.

Despite being less expensive than the Whataburger double cheeseburger, the P. Terry's burger was larger.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OOHHh_0byOoJA900
P. Terry's double cheeseburger.

Erin McDowell/Insider

I ordered it with pickles, onions, ketchup, mustard, and American cheese.

I again thought the cheese could have been more melted, but the size definitely made up for that small detail.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30mBf5_0byOoJA900
P. Terry's double cheeseburger.

Erin McDowell/Insider

One of the benefits of ordering from P. Terry's is that you can easily customize your burger and add a number of toppings including grilled onions, the chain's special sauce, tomato, lettuce, and more.

I thought the burgers were juicy and the pickles had a tart crunch to them.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yymoA_0byOoJA900
P. Terry's double cheeseburger.

Erin McDowell/Insider

The bun was slightly underwhelming, but I thought it was an excellent, large burger with tons of flavor, especially for the low price. I also thought the mustard really came through and added a lot to the burger.

The double cheeseburger from Shake Shack was the second most expensive burger I tried.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l9SY9_0byOoJA900
Shake Shack double cheeseburger.

Erin McDowell/Insider

It cost me $9.49 for a double cheeseburger. I was able to customize my toppings, but I went with pickles, onions, and Shack sauce.

Right away, I thought the burger was massive.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f76Bv_0byOoJA900
Shake Shack double cheeseburger.

Erin McDowell/Insider

The burger patties were perfectly crispy on the outside and covered in gooey melted cheese. The pickles also looked large and homemade. It was even heavy to pick up.

The toppings were generous and the chain's signature Shack sauce, which is a mayo-based sauce with a slight mustard flavor, made it really tasty.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08PVeb_0byOoJA900
Shake Shack double cheeseburger.

Erin McDowell/Insider

The cheese was thick and perfectly melted.

However, biting into the Shake Shack burger was a little overwhelming, in my opinion.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kzWPc_0byOoJA900
Shake Shack double cheeseburger.

Erin McDowell/Insider

The burger was huge , which was both an asset and a hindrance. I struggled to get through more than a few bites.

However, despite being the most expensive burger, I definitely thought it was worth the price. The burger patties were much thicker than the other burgers I tried, and the toppings definitely took it over the edge in terms of flavor.

Overall, I was impressed ... but stuffed.

I also tried the double cheese slider from White Castle.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WLfkI_0byOoJA900
White Castle double cheeseburger.

Erin McDowell/Insider

White Castle sliders tend to be eaten in pairs, so I ordered two. Each burger cost me $2.09, so I ended up paying only $4.18 for a generous amount of food.

The burgers were small but packed with flavor.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ia3yb_0byOoJA900
White Castle double cheeseburger.

Erin McDowell/Insider

The burgers smelled strongly of onions and condiments the second I removed them from the bag.

The amount of toppings on each burger was generous.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mAmWa_0byOoJA900
White Castle double cheeseburger.

Erin McDowell/Insider

The pickles were crunchy and flavorful. Though the burgers each had a bun sandwiched in the middle of the burger, it wasn't too bready — instead, it allowed the flavors to really come together while still being filling.

I was blown away by the cheeseburgers from White Castle, a result I admittedly wasn't expecting.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UC1hW_0byOoJA900
White Castle double cheeseburger.

Erin McDowell/Insider

As the cheapest and smallest burgers, I was expecting them to be a little lackluster. However, I found that good things definitely come in small packages. The onions, condiments, and pickles were flavorful, but it was the beef that really impressed me.

The small-but-mighty burger was one of the most flavorful out of the ones I tried, easy to eat, and perfectly priced.

My fourth-favorite double cheeseburger was from Five Guys.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ollsb_0byOoJA900
Five Guys cheeseburger.

Erin McDowell/Insider

Five Guys doesn't technically have a "double cheeseburger" — its regular cheeseburgers already come with two slices of cheese and two beef patties.

My burger cost $11.87, excluding taxes and fees, making it the most expensive burger I tried.

I was able to customize my toppings, but I ordered the burger with pickles, grilled onions, ketchup, and mustard.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0diVKn_0byOoJA900
Five Guys cheeseburger.

Erin McDowell/Insider

Right away, I noticed that the toppings were generous. The pickle slices were large, and none of the toppings cost extra to add.

The burger was large without being too intimidating.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11ftsd_0byOoJA900
Five Guys cheeseburger.

Erin McDowell/Insider

I thought it was a perfect size. It required two hands to pick up and eat, but it wasn't as heavy as the burger from Shake Shack. Slices of melted American cheese coated each burger, and there wasn't so much sauce that it dripped out from underneath the sesame-seed buns.

The burger patties were crispy on the outside but juicy on the inside.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nh1W4_0byOoJA900
Five Guys cheeseburger.

Erin McDowell/Insider

I thought the pickle slices were thick, crunchy, and tart. I also really enjoyed the choice of a sesame-seed bun — it added a bit of texture to each and every bite.

The grilled onions also really impressed me. They were softened and almost caramelized, adding a lot of flavor that I didn't get from any other burger.

My third-favorite double cheeseburger came from Sonic Drive-In.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aMUXE_0byOoJA900
SuperSonic double cheeseburger.

Erin McDowell/Insider

The SuperSonic double cheeseburger was the only burger I tried that came with lettuce and tomato. Since this was the default option, I decided to try it with these toppings rather than specifically remove them.

The burger cost me $9.14, excluding taxes and fees.

The burger came with a hearty serving of shredded lettuce, tomatoes, two slices of cheese, diced onions, pickles, mayonnaise, and ketchup.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ztljb_0byOoJA900
Sonic double cheeseburger.

Erin McDowell/Insider

Unlike Sonic's quarter-pound double cheeseburger, which comes with two junior patties, the full-size burger has a combined half-pound of meat.

The bun was perfectly soft but still held the sauce-covered burger together.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pigbE_0byOoJA900
Sonic double cheeseburger.

Erin McDowell/Insider

I thought all the ingredients tasted really fresh and vibrant. The tomato wasn't too watery, the lettuce was crisp, and the burgers tasted well-seasoned and were super juicy. I thought the pickles and condiments added a lot to the varied flavor profile, and the burger was overall a very generous size.

However, despite all these accolades, I thought the price was a little steep compared to what I got from Cook Out and In-N-Out.

My second-favorite double cheeseburger came from Cook Out, a regional chain I visited in South Carolina.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fUrWd_0byOoJA900
Cook Out big double burger.

Erin McDowell/Insider

You can order a "big double" from Cook Out any way you wish, but I ordered mine with cheese, ketchup, mustard, onions, and pickles. It cost me $3.89, not including tax.

The burger came wrapped in foil and featured two juicy patties.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0awR8u_0byOoJA900
Cook Out big double burger.

Erin McDowell/Insider

It also had thick slices of fresh onion and large pickle spears layered on top of the burger.

For the price, I thought the burger was out of this world.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0duEOH_0byOoJA900
Cook Out big double burger.

Erin McDowell/Insider

The cheese slices were thick and tangy, and the burger was perfectly moist and medium-rare. It was also very large, and, after already eating dinner, I struggled to get through more than a few bites, though I kept wanting to go back for more.

At an amazingly low price, this burger definitely earned the second-to-top spot on my ranking.

In my opinion, the best double cheeseburger I tried was the famous Double-Double burger from In-N-Out.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bnAdn_0byOoJA900
In-N-Out Double-Double burger.

Erin McDowell/Insider

It cost me $4.50, which I thought was an excellent deal for the large burger sitting in front of me. One of the first things I noticed was how thick the burger patties were — they were much thicker than other burgers I tried at a similar price point.

Most Double-Double burgers come with lettuce, tomato, onions, and spread.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p23aY_0byOoJA900
In-N-Out Double-Double burger.

Erin McDowell/Insider

To keep my burger similar to the other burgers I tried, I ordered it with onions, pickles, and spread, which I thought tasted similar to Thousand Island dressing.

The first thing I noticed about the In-N-Out burger was how juicy the burger patties were, followed by the incredible layers of cheese.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IcJZt_0byOoJA900
In-N-Out Double-Double burger.

Erin McDowell/Insider

The cheese slices were perfectly melted and coated each part of the burger, something I couldn't say about any other burger I tried.

The bun was perfectly soft and held everything together perfectly, while the special spread had my mouth watering for another bite.

Of all the burgers I tried, I thought the In-N-Out double cheeseburger packed the most flavor for the best price.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BNenx_0byOoJA900
In-N-Out Double-Double burger.

Erin McDowell/Insider

While I also enjoyed the burgers from White Castle, the In-N-Out burger was much larger and filled me up much more than the sliders did.

I thought when it came to a double cheeseburger, the West Coast chain really nailed it. The burger was beyond flavorful, the perfect size, and, in my opinion, very good value for money. The next time I'm in a state with an In-N-Out, I know where I'll be filling my burger craving.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 82

MamaLinda
2021-09-17

I wish White Castle would come to Myrtle Beach! Blow some of these overpriced nasty burgers away. Weekend we go to Ohio to visit family, we always get a bagful. Yum

Reply(1)
18
God Is Good
12-26

I make good burgers I can put what them burger joints put in their burger and some . so I'm not worried bout any of them over priced burgers. I can make my own

Reply(2)
7
Fuster Cluck
12-21

In-n-Out really does have delicious burgers. You can get grilled onions on it, too.

Reply(2)
24
Related
Mashed

McDonald's Is Dropping A New Burger And McFlurry Before The Holidays

The holidays are always a special time of year. There are loads of Halloween snacks to be had, and all kinds of unique celebrations, from elves put on shelves to the fried foods of Hanukkah. Many companies honor the holidays as well, putting out all manner of interesting treats and goodies that have a unique wintertime flair. This brings a little extra cheer to the darkest months.
Margaret Minnicks

Krispy Kreme is changing its name

Many stores, restaurants, and companies do unusual things in the month of October to call attention to the unofficial holiday on the last day of the month. Krispy Kreme is no exception. The American multinational doughnut company and coffeehouse chain is doing something unusual to celebrate Halloween. For the upcoming day of trick and treating, Krispy Kreme announced the news that it will change its name for the entire month of October.
Upworthy

Chef returns $1,200 bill of rich diner who 'disrespected' his waitress, bans them from restaurant

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on May 6, 2022. A chef has called out a group of rich diners for misbehaving with the waitress and banned them from returning to the restaurant. Lee Skeet, who works as a chef at Cora, in Cardiff, U.K., shared an email written to the entitled diner on Twitter and wrote, "I just think we should start calling out rich people who think they can treat people like crap." The group of diners had racked up the highest bill at his restaurant—$1,200—but it didn't deter Skeet from calling them out and backing his co-worker who was harassed by the group. At a time when employees are leaving their jobs over toxic work environments and bosses, Skeet showed what an exemplary workplace looks like.
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Find: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity BillImportant: If...
BGR.com

If you have this popular sausage in your fridge, it was recalled so throw it out

Finding objects that shouldn’t be inside your food is never a great surprise. Manufacturing issues can lead to food and drinks being contaminated with pieces of glass, metal, or plastic. When discovered, the extraneous materials will trigger recalls. The newest incident concerns a Bob Evans Italian sausage product that’s subject to a recall after consumers found thin blue rubber pieces inside the meat.
Greyson F

Legendary Pizza Restaurant Forced to Close

It's going to be a little harder finding that perfect slice of pizza.Sahand Hoseini/Unsplash. No publicity is bad publicity is a commonly uttered phrase in business. While that may not always prove accurate, for one local Phoenix restaurant, it’s been nothing but fantastic publicity. In fact, in the culinary world, it would be difficult to surpass the kind of attention and accolades received over the past six months. And yet, the restaurants are struggling, with difficult times ahead and are now forced to close down shop for multiple days a week.
PHOENIX, AZ
cohaitungchi.com

The Difference Between Diet Coke and Coke Zero is More Than Taste

A crisp, refreshing sip of Coke on a hot summer’s day is hard to beat. As someone who doesn’t really like soda (or pop depending on where you’re from), in the heat of summer even I find myself craving an ice-cold Coca-Cola. Even when it’s not hot outside, Coke is a popular choice for many, providing the perfect burst of energy and fizz. For soda lovers trying to cut down on sugar or calories, drinking low-calorie, low-sugar Coke is the perfect way to get your fix. The question is, which should you choose between Diet Coke and Coke Zero?
Mashed

Why Customers Are Complaining That Alcohol Is 'Ruining' Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel outlets are a common sight for motorists who are in it for the long haul, becoming what the Washington Post called "a highway empire" – one that did not serve alcohol for 51 years, per the Tampa Bay Times. In 2020 the company changed its policy. According to a 2020 article by Full-Service Restaurant Magazine (FSR), alcohol sales generated as much as 30% of restaurants' total revenues. In the third quarter of 2020, Cracker Barrel sales fell by 41.7 %, per a document shared with the Securities and Exchange Commission. That was described as a side effect of the pandemic.
OHIO STATE
Thrillist

Popeyes Is Giving Away Free Chicken Sandwiches for a Full Week

A whole week of free chicken sandwiches sounds too good to be true, but that's exactly what Popeyes is serving up to start November off right. The Louisiana-style fast food chain is marking the week between National Sandwich Day (November 3) and National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day (November 9) with a special buy-one, get-one deal on its beloved chicken sandwich. Any customer who buys one chicken sandwich combo in classic or spicy can get a second chicken sandwich for free.
LOUISIANA STATE
nrn.com

The 12 cleanest restaurant chains

At the beginning of the pandemic, consumers became more aware of the cleanliness of a restaurant, making it one of the most important — if not the most important — qualities in a chain. Cleanliness is one quality that market research firm Datassential polls consumers on for the...
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Sodas and Soft Drinks Being Discontinued in 2022

Large corporations continue to shift their business models into the fourth quarter of the current calendar year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, Coca-ColaCompany.com, Wikipedia.org, EatThis.com, The-Sun.com, 7News.com.au, Google.com, and BeverageDigest.com.
GOBankingRates

10 Foods You Should Never Buy on Sale

Everyone loves a sale. Who among us hasn't browsed through the clearance rack at Target to check out the reduced-price T-shirts or at The Home Depot to look at the assorted stuff we just might need...
WMTW

Pizza Hut is finally selling slices — with a twist

Pizza Hut is getting more personal beyond its personal pan pizzas. Related video above: Best Food Deals for Halloween. For customers who find ordering a whole pie daunting, the chain is offering its version of individual slices with a new menu item called Pizza Hut Melts. For $6.99 per slice, the new option is actually two slices of its Thin N' Crispy pizza folded together, filled with toppings and cheese and baked to "melty perfection," creating a calzone-like meal.
Insider

Insider

658K+
Followers
36K+
Post
372M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy