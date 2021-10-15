CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Start ’em sit ’em Week 6: Play the rookies

By Rachel Wold
Fantasy football Week 6 has arrived, so who should I start? Who should I sit? We have some answers right here in our start ’em sit ’em fantasy football guide, for some players who have awesome matchups, and some who should be riding the bench in Week 6.

Fantasy Football Week 6: Start ‘Em

Trevor Lawrence , quarterback, Jacksonville Jaguars

The fantasy quarterback start of Week 6 is Lawrence. Do what you can to start him or stream him playing a Dolphins defense that last let Buccaneers QB Tom Brady rob it for 411 passing yards and five TDs . We don’t expect Lawrence to repeat Brady’s numbers, but the potential for a better-than-average fantasy game awaits the rookie No. 1 pick.

Justin Fields , quarterback, Chicago Bears

If you are slim at QB options in Week 6, Fields makes a decent fantasy start playing a Green Bay defense that has yielded a total of 13 touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks over five games. This divisional showdown should force Fields to throw plenty and perhaps even rush in for a score.

Najee Harris, running back, Pittsburgh Steelers

Harris could easily be the top fantasy football start ’em RB of Week 6 heading to a dream matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Through five games, the Seahawks have given up a hefty average of 189 yards to running backs. As a three-down back, Harris is going to eat.

Sony Michel, running back, Los Angeles Rams

Michel is a sneaky start at a flex in Week 6 playing the New York Giants . There should be plenty of running back yards to be had by both Michel on situational plays, as well as for Darrell Henderson. This is taking into consideration that both Cowboys running backs combined for 215 total yards and two touchdowns against the Giants last week.

Josh Jacobs, running back, Las Vegas Raiders

If the Raiders want to turn things around with Derek Carr struggling in his passing game, they need to run the ball more. This starts with Jacobs who is a good flex start in Week 6. Jacobs has scored in two of his three games played this season, including a rushing TD last week against a stingy Bears defense.

Brandin Cooks, wide receiver, Houston Texans

Forget the heartache Cooks delivered in his last game. Cooks is a fantasy start ’em in Week 6 playing the Colts whose defense has yielded the seventh-most fantasy points to wide receivers. He should bounce back and receive more targets as the Texans fight tooth and nail to avoid a fifth loss in a row.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, wide receiver, Detroit Lions

St. Brown has an ideal fantasy matchup Week 6 against the Cincinnati Bengals. St. Brown looks to be the top receiver slated to face a defense that last let Packers’ star wideout Davante Adams pile up 206 yards and a touchdown. St. Brown won’t create these fantasy points, but he should receive plenty of opportunities.

Ricky Seals-Jones, tight end, Washington Football Team

We love any TE playing against the Kansas City Chiefs, with their defense giving away a boatload of fantasy points each week to the position. This makes Seals-Jones a perfect start at TE for Week 6 going up against a Chiefs defense that is yielding 93 yards on average to fantasy tight ends.

Fantasy Football Week 6: Sit ‘Em

Ryan Tannehill, quarterback, Tennessee Titans

Leave the fantasy scoring to Derrick Henry and sit Ryan Tannehill against the Bills in Week 6. The Bills defense has allowed the fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks and last tripped up the elite Patrick Mahomes in Week 5. Mahomes managed only 272 passing yards, two touchdowns and was picked off twice. Tannehill will surely feel some the heat.

Alex Collins, running back, Seattle Seahawks

Collins came up short when filling in for Chris Carson in Week 5. If Carson is out again, Collins is a fantasy sit in Week 6 heading to Pittsburgh. This is a defense that last held both Broncos’ RBs to a total of only 95 rushing yards. Find a better RB flex option for Week 6.

Christian Kirk, wide receiver, Arizona Cardinals

Kirk’s targets have diminished to a total of six total over his past two games . Plus, he hasn’t touched the end zone since Week 1. For this, Kirk is a fantasy sit ’em in Week 6 facing a Browns defense that has allowed an average of just 223.2 passing yards per game. With Kyler Murray running and spreading the ball around, we can hardly rely on any fantasy WR outside DeAndre Hopkins in this game.

Robby Anderson, wide receiver, Carolina Panthers

Anderson is a sit for Week 6 and beyond until he can start stringing together more fantasy points. One touchdown from Week 1 and less than 50 yards per game since then is not cutting it. If you don’t have room on your bench, he is droppable across all redraft fantasy formats.

Darren Waller, tight end, Las Vegas Raiders

Normally a must-start, Waller should be benched for a better TE option in Week 6. In his next matchup Waller will face the Broncos that have yet to allow a tight end to score, and last held the Steelers two tights to 17 total yards. Plus, we are not sure what is going on with Derek Carr and his anemic passing performances as of late.

