ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Start ’em sit ’em Week 14: Unleash Zach Wilson, bench Kenny Golladay

By Rachel Wold
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iPapW_0byNCVDq00

Our week 14 NFL Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em fantasy football advice is here. Who should I start? Who should I sit? We have some answers below, for some players who have awesome matchups, and some who should be riding the bench in Week 14.

Let’s dive into our fantasy football start ’em sit ’em Week 14 analysis.

Fantasy Football Week 14: Start ‘Em

Zach Wilson, quarterback, New York Jets

Wilson finished within the top-10 in quarterback fantasy points in his last game and makes for a good start in Week 14 against the New Orleans Saints. To date, the Saints have given up the fifth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks, along with 283.8 yards per clash. With the Jets’ running back situation in disarray, look for Wilson to take their game through the air.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kg7iL_0byNCVDq00
Also Read:
NFL mock draft 2022: New York Jets, Giants dominate top picks as QBs fall

Alvin Kamara/Mark Ingram, running back, New Orleans Saints

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A8TJl_0byNCVDq00
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

In this same Week 14 contest, start Alvin Kamara if he suits up, or Mark Ingram if not, in a very favorable fantasy matchup. The Jets have allowed the most running back fantasy points on the season as well as 22 touchdowns to the position. With Taysom Hill nursing a finger injury , he should be looking to hand the ball off plenty, this game around.

Darnell Mooney, wide receiver, Chicago Bears

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s4DJk_0byNCVDq00
Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Look for Mooney to get back on track, making him a must-start in Week 14 when the Bears head to play the Packers. Over their last two games (prior to their bye), the Packers have been dreadful in coverage, having given up 545 yards and five touchdowns to their opposing wide receivers. That’s a phenomenal stat that bodes well in Mooney’s favor, even with Andy Dalton or Justin Fields slinging the pigskin in Week 14.

Michael Gallup, wide receiver, Dallas Cowboys

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46SUUc_0byNCVDq00
Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Gallup has a fantastic matchup on the horizon so start him in Week 14 when the Cowboys head to play the Washington Football Team. Washington has given up the fourth-most WR fantasy points, and last allowed nine catches for 102 yards to Hunter Renfrow of the Las Vegas Raiders. There should be plenty of yards to go around with Washington’s defense likely focusing on stopping CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34a2sH_0byNCVDq00 Also Read:
NFL waiver wire pickups: Taysom Hill, Sony Michel among top targets for Week 14

Travis Kelce, tight end, Kansas City Chiefs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05jeud_0byNCVDq00
Nov 21, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates after scoring against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Coming from one of his worst fantasy performances all season, Kelce likely caused big-time panic for those who roster him. However, Kelce remains a start in Week 14 playing against a Raiders team that he gashed for eight catches and 119 yards back in Week 10. The Las Vegas Raiders are the second-worst against stopping tight ends, so Kelce should return TE1 fantasy points at home in this critical divisional showdown.

Fantasy Football Week 14: Sit ‘Em

Jared Goff, quarterback, Detroit Lions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UfoTt_0byNCVDq00
David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Goff looked pretty sharp in his last game when the Lions accomplished their first win of the season. Yay! However, Goff should sit in Week 14 when the Lions head to play the Broncos. Since Oct. 21, opposing teams are averaging just 211.5 passing yards per game and quarterbacks are completing fewer than 60% of their passes. Just ask Patrick Mahomes (57.2 passer rating, 184 passing yards on 15-of-29 attempts) about Denver’s defense. Fade Goff everywhere.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1698Qn_0byNCVDq00 Also Read:
2021 NFL defense rankings: Cowboys poised for greatness, Packers to step up

James Robinson, running back, Jacksonville Jaguars

While the Jaguars continue to make boneheaded plays, including giving their top running back who is dealing with injuries, some garbage time carries in his last game, Robinson is a sit for Week 14. Robinson is beat-up and next plays the Titans that have allowed the fifth-fewest running back fantasy points. Provided he suits up, Robinson’s workload could be lightened as well.

Mike Davis, running back, Atlanta Falcons

Davis did find the end zone while managing to rack up 69 yards in his last game against the Buccaneers. However, Davis should be sitting when the Falcons head to Carolina in Week 14. While the Panthers’ offense remains a hot mess, its defense is tough and has yielded the second-fewest fantasy points to its opposing running backs. Cordarrelle Patterson could get stuffed in this game as well.

Kenny Golladay, wide receiver, New York Giants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Mafm_0byNCVDq00
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Without stability at quarterback in New York, Golladay as well as any other Giants receivers should be sitting in Week 14. This group looks to be challenged by the Los Angeles Chargers, whose defense has given up only six wide receiver touchdowns all season. No good.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b4mzL_0byNCVDq00 Also Read:
Fantasy football dynasty rankings: Young NFL stars to target in 2021

Tyler Higbee, tight end, Los Angeles Rams

Higbee’s targets and fantasy points have been dwindling, making him a sit ’em tight end in Week 14 heading to play the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals’ defense has been brutal against opposing tight ends and has allowed only two touchdowns and 34.6 yards on average per clash, which equates to the fewest TE fantasy points on the season.

More must-reads:

Comments / 6

Related
The Spun

Bruce Arians Announces Decision On WR Antonio Brown

On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to end an uncharacteristic two-game skid. However, that could prove difficult without Antonio Brown. Just moments ago, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians announced Brown will not play on Monday night when Tampa Bay takes on the New York Giants. Brown has...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Names The 1 Team He Likes Beating The Most

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has beaten every team in the NFL throughout his career but there’s one team that he loves to win against more than any other. It should come as no one’s surprise that it’s the New York Giants. Brady lost to New York twice in the Super Bowl while he was with New England, one of which came in 2008 when his team was vying for a perfect season.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Re-Sign Former First-Round Pick

The Saints have reportedly decided to bring back receiver Kevin White. White was waived from the 53-man roster a few days ago before New Orleans’ game against the Philadelphia Eagles but now, he looks to be back in the fold. White has had a few opportunities this season but hasn’t...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Michael Strahan’s Big Announcement

On Tuesday’s edition of Good Morning America, Michael Strahan announced that he’s going to space in December. The Hall of Famer will be flying on Blue Origin’s spacecraft, the New Shepard. “Blue Origin – they approached me and they asked if I wanted to be a crew member and without...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL QB Has 1 Team In Mind For Russell Wilson

The Seattle Seahawks entered the 2021 season fresh off of surprise trade rumors involving star quarterback Russell Wilson. While nothing happened, Wilson’s agent released a list of teams the quarterback would accept a trade to. Now, 12 weeks into the 2021 season, the Seahawks sit at just 3-8 on the year.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Jared Goff Girlfriend Video

A heartwarming video of Jared Goff’s girlfriend, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Christen Harper, is going viral on social media. On Sunday, the Detroit Lions won their first game of the season, beating the Minnesota Vikings on a walkoff touchdown. This was the first win for Goff in Detroit, as well as the first win for head coach Dan Campbell.
NFL
TexansDaily

Rumor: Saints Planning Trade for Texans QB Deshaun Watson?

HOUSTON -- While Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio didn't delve into the specifics and back-and-forth details of complicated trade discussions with the Miami Dolphins regarding Deshaun Watson, we do know how close the two sides were to a deal. We also know that the Pro Bowl quarterback's unresolved legal...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Cowboys#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#Giants#Qbs Fall Alvin Kamara#Packers
New York Post

Travis Kelce and girlfriend Kayla Nicole wrap up bye week with Eagles date

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs may have this Sunday off, but the tight end still made his weekend about football. Kelce and girlfriend Kayla Nicole attended Sunday’s Eagles game against the Giants at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where they got to watch his older brother, center Jason Kelce, in action.
NFL
The Spun

3 Teams Named Trade Destinations For Jimmy Garoppolo

It’s not a secret that Jimmy Garoppolo’s time with the San Francisco 49ers is coming to an end fairly soon. Where he’ll end up next remains a mystery, though. Garoppolo has been efficient for the 49ers this season, completing 66.8 percent of his passes for 2,342 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions. His trade value has certainly increased over the past few weeks, which is great news for 49ers general manager John Lynch.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Alvin Kamara Has 3-Word Message For Saints Fans

For the past three weeks, Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been sidelined with a knee injury. While there’s no clear timetable for his return, the All-Pro did just post a cryptic message on Twitter. Moments ago, Kamara tweeted “I’m on it.”. There’s no telling if this is Kamara’s way...
NFL
Fox News

Ex-NFL player tees off on Lions' Jared Goff, says he and Colin Kaepernick could play better

The Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers ended in a tie on Sunday and prompted questions about the future of Jared Goff as the starting quarterback for the NFC North squad. Goff failed to throw a touchdown pass for the second straight game and it was the fifth game this season he failed to throw one. On Sunday, he finished 14-for-25 with 114 passing yards and was sacked four times.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Cris Collinsworth’s Message For Drew Brees Is Going Viral

Former Saints quarterback Drew Brees made his broadcasting debut on Thursday night and had to do his best imitation of the “Collinsworth slide.”. Cris Collinsworth always does his famous slide after Al Michaels is done talking and Brees tried the same thing after Mike Tirico was done. After Collinsworth saw...
NFL
thefocus.news

Who is Christen Harper? Age and career of Jared Goff's girlfriend explored

Jared Goff’s girlfriend, Christen Harper, posted a video reacting the Lions’ victory against the Vikings on Sunday 5 December 2021, so fans now want to know more about her, including her age and career. Their victory in nearly a year, the Detroit Lions ended their 364-day loss streak after Jared...
NFL
thefocus.news

How did former Saints QB Drew Brees get the scar on his face?

The New Orleans Saints honoured retired QB Drew Brees against the Buffalo Bills, but where did the scar on Brees’ face come from?. With crowds now fully back in stadiums enjoying sports, the New Orleans Saints took the opportunity to honour retired quarterback Drew Brees at half-time versus the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving.
NFL
The Spun

Lions Are Reportedly Releasing Former Alabama Star

A former Alabama defensive star is on the market after getting released by the Detroit Lions on Tuesday. The Lions released former Alabama star DL Da’Shawn Hand on Tuesday. He was previously on the injured reserve. Hand will receive an injury settlement from the Lions and soon become a free agent.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Mark Ingram News

Saints fans got some tough news regarding running back Mark Ingram, among others, on Tuesday. Per ESPN’s Field Yates, the veteran RB did not participate in practice after initially being listed as “limited.”. Multiple NFL media outlets also shared the news. Ingram reportedly banged up his knee some time in...
NFL
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Lose QB Ahead Of New England Game

The Buffalo Bills Quarterback room will have one open seat this year as they prepare for their Monday Night matchup against the New England Patriots. On Tuesday, the Bill announced that backup quarterback Jack Fromm was signed by the New York Giants from the Bills practice squad. Fromm was a...
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

28K+
Followers
29K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy