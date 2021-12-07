NFL Start ’em sit ’em Week 14: Unleash Zach Wilson, bench Kenny Golladay

Our week 14 NFL Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em fantasy football advice is here. Who should I start? Who should I sit? We have some answers below, for some players who have awesome matchups, and some who should be riding the bench in Week 14.

Let’s dive into our fantasy football start ’em sit ’em Week 14 analysis.

Fantasy Football Week 14: Start ‘Em

Zach Wilson, quarterback, New York Jets

Wilson finished within the top-10 in quarterback fantasy points in his last game and makes for a good start in Week 14 against the New Orleans Saints. To date, the Saints have given up the fifth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks, along with 283.8 yards per clash. With the Jets’ running back situation in disarray, look for Wilson to take their game through the air.

Alvin Kamara/Mark Ingram, running back, New Orleans Saints

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

In this same Week 14 contest, start Alvin Kamara if he suits up, or Mark Ingram if not, in a very favorable fantasy matchup. The Jets have allowed the most running back fantasy points on the season as well as 22 touchdowns to the position. With Taysom Hill nursing a finger injury , he should be looking to hand the ball off plenty, this game around.

Darnell Mooney, wide receiver, Chicago Bears

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Look for Mooney to get back on track, making him a must-start in Week 14 when the Bears head to play the Packers. Over their last two games (prior to their bye), the Packers have been dreadful in coverage, having given up 545 yards and five touchdowns to their opposing wide receivers. That’s a phenomenal stat that bodes well in Mooney’s favor, even with Andy Dalton or Justin Fields slinging the pigskin in Week 14.

Michael Gallup, wide receiver, Dallas Cowboys

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Gallup has a fantastic matchup on the horizon so start him in Week 14 when the Cowboys head to play the Washington Football Team. Washington has given up the fourth-most WR fantasy points, and last allowed nine catches for 102 yards to Hunter Renfrow of the Las Vegas Raiders. There should be plenty of yards to go around with Washington’s defense likely focusing on stopping CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper.

Travis Kelce, tight end, Kansas City Chiefs

Nov 21, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates after scoring against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Coming from one of his worst fantasy performances all season, Kelce likely caused big-time panic for those who roster him. However, Kelce remains a start in Week 14 playing against a Raiders team that he gashed for eight catches and 119 yards back in Week 10. The Las Vegas Raiders are the second-worst against stopping tight ends, so Kelce should return TE1 fantasy points at home in this critical divisional showdown.

Fantasy Football Week 14: Sit ‘Em

Jared Goff, quarterback, Detroit Lions

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Goff looked pretty sharp in his last game when the Lions accomplished their first win of the season. Yay! However, Goff should sit in Week 14 when the Lions head to play the Broncos. Since Oct. 21, opposing teams are averaging just 211.5 passing yards per game and quarterbacks are completing fewer than 60% of their passes. Just ask Patrick Mahomes (57.2 passer rating, 184 passing yards on 15-of-29 attempts) about Denver’s defense. Fade Goff everywhere.

James Robinson, running back, Jacksonville Jaguars

While the Jaguars continue to make boneheaded plays, including giving their top running back who is dealing with injuries, some garbage time carries in his last game, Robinson is a sit for Week 14. Robinson is beat-up and next plays the Titans that have allowed the fifth-fewest running back fantasy points. Provided he suits up, Robinson’s workload could be lightened as well.

Mike Davis, running back, Atlanta Falcons

Davis did find the end zone while managing to rack up 69 yards in his last game against the Buccaneers. However, Davis should be sitting when the Falcons head to Carolina in Week 14. While the Panthers’ offense remains a hot mess, its defense is tough and has yielded the second-fewest fantasy points to its opposing running backs. Cordarrelle Patterson could get stuffed in this game as well.

Kenny Golladay, wide receiver, New York Giants

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Without stability at quarterback in New York, Golladay as well as any other Giants receivers should be sitting in Week 14. This group looks to be challenged by the Los Angeles Chargers, whose defense has given up only six wide receiver touchdowns all season. No good.

Tyler Higbee, tight end, Los Angeles Rams

Higbee’s targets and fantasy points have been dwindling, making him a sit ’em tight end in Week 14 heading to play the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals’ defense has been brutal against opposing tight ends and has allowed only two touchdowns and 34.6 yards on average per clash, which equates to the fewest TE fantasy points on the season.

