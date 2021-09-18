CT Man Sets Record For Catching Largest Catfish On Record

A whopping 21.3-pound white catfish caught in Connecticut last month is a state record and could also be a world record for the species.

The whopper of a fish was snagged by Tolland County resident Ben Tomkunas who shattered the former record of 12.75 pounds, said the Connecticut Fish and Wildlife Department.

Tomkunas, age 25, caught the fish late at night in Coventry Lake on Saturday, Aug. 21 while fishing with a buddy. It was longer than 3 feet, the department said.

State officials said it was a tough one to verify as Channel Cats and White Cats, especially when so large, look very similar.

"With multiple sets of expert eyes, we confirm the new state record," the department said.

Tomkunas, of Coventry, said his friend had a scale and weighed the fish, which they documented with photos.

He reportedly gave the fish to his grandfather the next day who cooked up the fish and ate it right away.

For those out there that think they have caught the largest fish of any species, the department says to send in a photo and weight and they will take a look.

To enter your trophy fish, youth fishing passport challenge catch, or new state records, please use the department's new Angler Recognition system, which is online. You can enter your info and upload a pic right by clicking here.

